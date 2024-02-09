In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China Mono Grade, OPIS' assessment for polysilicon prices in the country, was assessed at CNY60.67 ($8.52)/kg, up CNY0.67/kg from the previous week amid a pick-up in buying sentiment ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday - the first price increase in the solar value chain's raw material this year. February and some March delivery cargoes have been restocked in the past few weeks. Most market participants are expecting little market activity for the rest of ...

