Proa, an energy forecasting company, is rolling out its technology at solar farms at two national defense facilities in northern Australia, with positive implications for scheduling solar energy commitments with certainty.From pv magazine Australia Proa, an Australian solar forecasting and modeling specialist, has installed its technology at the 3.2 MW RAAF Base Darwin and 11 MW Robertson Barracks solar farms in Australia's Northern Territory, making them comply with the territorial government's strict generator performance standards (GPS). The GPS requires Northern Territory solar farms to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...