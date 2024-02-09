Uttar Pradesh Power Corp. Ltd. (UPPCL) has agreed to procure 1 GW of solar capacity for the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh from projects connected to the nation's interstate transmission system (ISTS). Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) will serve as the intermediary trader.From pv magazine India UPPCL and SECI have executed a power sale agreement (PSA) for 1 GW of solar capacity from ISTS-connected projects. UPPCL has agreed buy this capacity at a tariff of INR 2.52 ($0.030)/kWh to INR 2.53/kWh, plus a INR 0.07 trading margin for SECI, which will serve as the trader, or "intermediary procurer." ...

