CubicPV has halted its plans to build a US solar silicon wafer factory, as it has shifted its focus to producing perovskite tandem modules.From pv magazine USA Solar manufacturer CubicPV has revealed that it will scrap its plan to develop a 10 GW silicon wafer factory in the United States. The company will instead focus on producing tandem solar modules. CubicPV's board of directors cited changing market dynamics, including "a dramatic collapse in wafer prices and a surge in construction costs," as the reason for aborting the plan. As part of restructuring plans, the company reduced its workforce ...

