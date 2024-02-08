PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2024.
Highlights
- First quarter total investment income of $5.7 million; net investment income of $1.7 million
- Net asset value (NAV) of $150.7 million, or $73.14 per share as of December 31, 2023
- Weighted average yield was 13.0% on debt and other income producing investments
- Repurchased 13,223 shares as of December 31, 2023
David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:
"We are pleased with our continued progress in growing our NAV per share as various investments over the past couple of years have generated favorable investment income and/or capital appreciation."
Selected First Quarter 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023:
Total investment income was $5.7 million which was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income.
Total net expenses were $4.0 million and total net investment income was $1.7 million.
The Company recorded a net realized gain of $0.2 million and net unrealized gain of $2.6 million.
Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023:
The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $222.2 million and consisted of 39 portfolio companies.
The Company had 4 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $8.9 million.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
At December 31, 2023, the Company had $12.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $57.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $28.4 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.
ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
|December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2023
|Assets:
|Investments at fair value
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $123,544,114 and $134,339,121 respectively)
|$
|116,100,267
|$
|125,531,031
|Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $49,381,900 and $48,233,910, respectively)
|40,868,870
|37,289,617
|Controlled investments (amortized cost of $85,250,537 and $82,437,692, respectively)
|65,252,515
|63,640,043
|Total Investments at fair value
|222,221,652
|226,460,691
|Cash and cash equivalents
|12,173,975
|5,988,223
|Receivables:
|Interest receivable
|1,400,137
|971,115
|Dividends receivable
|243,302
|161,479
|Other receivable
|-
|31,425
|Prepaid share repurchase
|132,295
|199,019
|Due from Affiliate
|417,014
|409,214
|Other assets
|615,571
|833,000
|Deferred financing costs
|637,276
|699,124
|Receivable for investments sold
|-
|3,940,175
|Total Assets
|$
|237,841,222
|$
|239,693,465
|Liabilities:
|Credit facility and note payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,605,256 and $1,688,835, respectively)
|$
|84,336,685
|$
|84,253,106
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,615,180
|3,066,984
|Interest and fees payable
|721,341
|690,398
|Other liabilities
|394,364
|432,698
|Administrator expenses payable (see Note 6)
|72,852
|-
|Payable for investments purchased
|-
|4,123,059
|Deferred revenue
|-
|421,685
|Total Liabilities
|87,140,422
|92,987,930
|Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)
|Net Assets:
|Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,060,490 and 2,073,713 common shares outstanding, respectively
|2,061
|2,074
|Capital in excess of par value
|694,273,678
|694,812,239
|Total distributable earnings (loss)
|(543,574,939
|)
|(548,108,778
|)
|Total Net Assets
|150,700,800
|146,705,535
|Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|$
|237,841,222
|$
|239,693,465
|Net Asset Value Per Common Share
|$
|73.14
|$
|70.75
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Interest Income:
|Interest from investments
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
|Cash
|$
|2,682,143
|$
|1,916,041
|Payment in-kind
|90,674
|106,187
|Affiliated investments:
|Cash
|455,692
|198,453
|Payment in-kind
|-
|89,743
|Controlled investments:
|Cash
|286,238
|194,627
|Payment in-kind
|149,967
|-
|Total interest income
|3,664,714
|2,505,051
|Dividend income
|2,013,726
|2,032,358
|Interest from cash and cash equivalents
|41,108
|92,226
|Fee income (see Note 9)
|2,108
|73,599
|Other income
|22
|-
|Total Investment Income
|5,721,678
|4,703,234
|Expenses:
|Interest and financing expenses
|1,542,061
|1,233,176
|Salaries and benefits
|1,424,992
|857,533
|Professional fees, net
|357,554
|347,917
|General and administrative expenses
|325,061
|219,977
|Directors fees
|187,500
|194,000
|Insurance expenses
|97,756
|124,084
|Administrator expenses (see Note 6)
|77,852
|77,884
|Total expenses
|4,012,776
|3,054,571
|Net Investment Income
|1,708,902
|1,648,663
|Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
|Net realized gains (losses):
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|229,804
|13,448
|Affiliated investments
|-
|-
|Controlled investments
|-
|-
|Total net realized gains (losses)
|229,804
|13,448
|Net change in unrealized gains (losses):
|Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|1,364,243
|1,523,099
|Affiliated investments
|2,431,263
|715,537
|Controlled investments
|(1,200,373
|)
|51,169
|Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)
|2,595,133
|2,289,805
|Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|2,824,937
|2,303,253
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
|$
|4,533,839
|$
|3,951,916
|Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share
|$
|2.19
|$
|1.88
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)
|2,072,694
|2,100,876