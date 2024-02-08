RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.: RCI Reports 1Q24 Results; X Spaces Call at 4:30 PM ET Today

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2024 first quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company also filed its Form 10-Q today.

CEO Comment

Eric Langan, President and CEO, said: "Net cash from operating activities and free cash flow held up well, declining only 8% and 3%, respectively, despite previously reported macro uncertainty that negatively affected same-store sales."

"Nightclubs performed generally in line with expectations. Bombshells did not perform as well. We are in the process of making major structural management changes to the Bombshells team and are considering any and all options to improve performance, including potentially seeking an operational partner or selling the business."

"Separately, we continued to make progress with our growth plans based on opening new casinos, clubs and restaurants; acquiring more clubs; and buying back shares when appropriate. To add to our war chest, we are in the process of completing an approximately $20 million cash-out bank loan, using an estimated $30 million of unencumbered real estate."

1Q24 Results (Comparisons are to the year-ago period unless indicated otherwise)

Nightclubs segment: Revenues were $61.0 million compared to $56.3 million. The $4.7 million increase primarily reflected the benefit of newly acquired and remodeled clubs, which more than offset the decline in same-store sales. 2 By revenue type, alcoholic beverages increased 18.7% and food, merchandise and other increased 11.3%, while service declined 1.6%. The differing growth rates primarily reflected a higher alcohol and lower service sales mix from the newly acquired Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas clubs. Operating income was $20.4 million (33.4% of revenues) compared to $22.7 million (40.4% of revenues). On a Non-GAAP basis, operating income was $21.0 million (34.3% of revenues) compared to $22.8 million (40.4% of revenues). The margin decline primarily reflected lower service revenues, wage inflation, and an increase in the Texas patron tax to $10 from $5.

Bombshells segment: Revenues were $12.7 million compared to $13.4 million. The $700 thousand decline primarily reflected lower same-store sales, partially offset by increases from FY23 acquisitions not in same-store sales and the opening of a new location. 2 Operating income was $86 thousand (0.7% of revenues) compared to $1.8 million (13.8% of revenues). On a Non-GAAP basis, operating income was $149 thousand (1.2% of revenues) compared to $1.8 million (13.8% of revenues). The decline in profitability primarily reflected lower same-store sales.

Corporate segment: Expenses totaled $7.1 million (9.6% of total revenues) compared to $7.5 million (10.7% of total revenues). On a non-GAAP basis, expenses totaled $6.6 million (9.0% of total revenues) compared to $6.6 million (9.4% of total revenues).

Interest expense was 5.7% of revenues compared to 5.3%. The increase reflected higher average debt mostly from seller-financed promissory notes related to FY23 acquisitions.

Effective tax rate was 19.9% and 22.8%. The rate is affected by state taxes, permanent differences, and tax credits, including the FICA tip credit.

Weighted average shares outstanding increased 1.5% year over year due to shares used in the 2Q23 Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition, partially offset by subsequent share buybacks.

increased 1.5% year over year due to shares used in the 2Q23 Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition, partially offset by subsequent share buybacks. Share repurchases totaled 37,954 common shares for $2.1 million or an average of $54.59 per share, with $14.6 million in remaining stock repurchase authorization at 12/31/23.

totaled 37,954 common shares for $2.1 million or an average of $54.59 per share, with $14.6 million in remaining stock repurchase authorization at 12/31/23. Debt was $234.1 million at 12/31/23 compared to $239.8 million at 9/30/23. The reduction reflected scheduled paydowns.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations. Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share . We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) stock-based compensation, and (e) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 19.9% and 22.7% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) stock-based compensation, and (e) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 19.9% and 22.7% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA . We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs. We also use certain non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)













For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Amount % of Revenue

Amount % of Revenue Revenues









Sales of alcoholic beverages $ 33,316 45.1 %

$ 29,650 42.4 % Sales of food and merchandise 10,802 14.6 %

10,347 14.8 % Service revenues 25,119 34.0 %

25,563 36.5 % Other 4,670 6.3 %

4,408 6.3 % Total revenues 73,907 100.0 %

69,968 100.0 % Operating expenses









Cost of goods sold









Alcoholic beverages sold 6,281 18.9 %

5,374 18.1 % Food and merchandise sold 4,038 37.4 %

3,586 34.7 % Service and other 40 0.1 %

49 0.2 % Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below) 10,359 14.0 %

9,009 12.9 % Salaries and wages 21,332 28.9 %

18,676 26.7 % Selling, general and administrative 25,201 34.1 %

22,732 32.5 % Depreciation and amortization 3,853 5.2 %

3,307 4.7 % Other charges, net (3) (0.0) %

(654) (0.9) % Total operating expenses 60,742 82.2 %

53,070 75.8 % Income from operations 13,165 17.8 %

16,898 24.2 % Other income (expenses)









Interest expense (4,216) (5.7) %

(3,687) (5.3) % Interest income 94 0.1 %

91 0.1 % Income before income taxes 9,043 12.2 %

13,302 19.0 % Income tax expense 1,799 2.4 %

3,031 4.3 % Net income 7,244 9.8 %

10,271 14.7 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18) (0.0) %

(33) (0.0) % Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders $ 7,226 9.8 %

$ 10,238 14.6 %











Earnings per share









Basic and diluted $ 0.77



$ 1.11













Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share









Basic and diluted 9,367,151



9,230,258



RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)







For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA



Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 7,226 $ 10,238 Income tax expense 1,799 3,031 Interest expense, net 4,122 3,596 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (3) (590) Depreciation and amortization 3,853 3,307 Gain on insurance - (64) Stock-based compensation 470 941 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,467 $ 20,459





Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income



Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 7,226 $ 10,238 Amortization of intangibles 659 695 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (3) (590) Gain on insurance - (64) Stock-based compensation 470 941 Net income tax effect (220) (200) Non-GAAP net income $ 8,132 $ 11,020





Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share



Diluted shares 9,367,151 9,230,258 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 1.11 Amortization of intangibles 0.07 0.08 Gain on sale of businesses and assets 0.00 (0.06) Gain on insurance 0.00 (0.01) Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.10 Net income tax effect (0.02) (0.02) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 1.19





Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income



Income from operations $ 13,165 $ 16,898 Amortization of intangibles 659 695 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (3) (590) Gain on insurance - (64) Stock-based compensation 470 941 Non-GAAP operating income $ 14,291 $ 17,880





Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin



Income from operations 17.8 % 24.2 % Amortization of intangibles 0.9 % 1.0 % Gain on sale of businesses and assets (0.0) % (0.8) % Gain on insurance 0.0 % (0.1) % Stock-based compensation 0.6 % 1.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin 19.3 % 25.6 %





Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow



Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,633 $ 14,895 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 983 1,864 Free cash flow $ 12,650 $ 13,031

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)







For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenues



Nightclubs $ 61,033 $ 56,325 Bombshells 12,731 13,431 Other 143 212

$ 73,907 $ 69,968





Income (loss) from operations



Nightclubs $ 20,369 $ 22,740 Bombshells 86 1,847 Other (196) (185) Corporate (7,094) (7,504)

$ 13,165 $ 16,898







RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)













For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Income (loss) from operations $ 20,369 $ 86 $ (196) $ (7,094) $ 13,165 Amortization of intangibles 591 63 - 5 659 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (1) - - (2) (3) Stock-based compensation - - - 470 470 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 20,959 $ 149 $ (196) $ (6,621) $ 14,291











GAAP operating margin 33.4 % 0.7 % (137.1) % (9.6) % 17.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin 34.3 % 1.2 % (137.1) % (9.0) % 19.3 %













For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Income (loss) from operations $ 22,740 $ 1,847 $ (185) $ (7,504) $ 16,898 Amortization of intangibles 628 2 61 4 695 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (569) - - (21) (590) Gain on insurance (48) - - (16) (64) Stock-based compensation - - - 941 941 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 22,751 $ 1,849 $ (124) $ (6,596) $ 17,880











GAAP operating margin 40.4 % 13.8 % (87.3) % (10.7) % 24.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 40.4 % 13.8 % (58.5) % (9.4) % 25.6 %

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)







For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income $ 7,244 $ 10,271 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 3,853 3,307 Gain on sale of businesses and assets (3) (686) Amortization and writeoff of debt discount and issuance costs 163 144 Doubtful accounts expense on notes receivable 22 - Gain on insurance - (64) Noncash lease expense 762 719 Stock-based compensation expense 470 941 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:



Accounts receivable 1,229 1,447 Inventories (218) (94) Prepaid expenses, other current, and other assets (9,029) (7,208) Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities 9,140 6,118 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,633 14,895 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets - 2,784 Proceeds from insurance - 64 Proceeds from notes receivable 55 55 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets (5,135) (12,553) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (4,000) Net cash used in investing activities (5,080) (13,650) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from debt obligations 701 1,500 Payments on debt obligations (6,352) (3,361) Purchase of treasury stock (2,072) (98) Payment of dividends (562) (462) Payment of loan origination costs (136) (96) Share in return of investment by noncontrolling partner - (600) Net cash used in financing activities (8,421) (3,117) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 132 (1,872) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 21,023 35,980 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 21,155 $ 34,108







RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)









December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,155 $ 21,023 $ 34,108 Accounts receivable, net 8,617 9,846 6,016 Current portion of notes receivable 253 249 235 Inventories 4,630 4,412 4,051 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,985 1,943 8,611 Total current assets 45,640 37,473 53,021 Property and equipment, net 284,398 282,705 246,536 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 34,169 34,931 36,329 Notes receivable, net of current portion 4,362 4,443 4,631 Goodwill 70,772 70,772 70,189 Intangibles, net 178,486 179,145 143,949 Other assets 1,388 1,415 1,503 Total assets $ 619,215 $ 610,884 $ 556,158







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 5,254 $ 6,111 $ 5,182 Accrued liabilities 26,564 16,051 18,864 Current portion of debt obligations, net 19,789 22,843 13,291 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,037 2,977 2,850 Total current liabilities 54,644 47,982 40,187 Deferred tax liability, net 29,143 29,143 30,562 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 214,324 216,908 197,943 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 34,392 35,175 35,270 Other long-term liabilities 328 352 386 Total liabilities 332,831 329,560 304,348







Commitments and contingencies













Equity





Preferred stock - - - Common stock 94 94 92 Additional paid-in capital 78,815 80,437 68,070 Retained earnings 207,714 201,050 183,726 Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 286,623 281,581 251,888 Noncontrolling interests (239) (257) (78) Total equity 286,384 281,324 251,810 Total liabilities and equity $ 619,215 $ 610,884 $ 556,158









