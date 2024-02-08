Cohen & Steers, Inc.: Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.3 billion as of January 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.2 billion, net outflows of $1.5 billion, and distributions of $157 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 12/31/2023 Flows Depreciation Distributions 1/31/2024 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $20,264 ($1,744) ($552) - $17,968 Japan Subadvisory 9,026 (64) (352) (62) 8,548 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,738 (19) (223) - 5,496 Total Institutional Accounts 35,028 (1,827) (1,127) (62) 32,012 Open-end Funds 37,032 356 (909) (44) 36,435 Closed-end Funds 11,076 1 (157) (51) 10,869 Total AUM $83,136 ($1,470) ($2,193) ($157) $79,316













About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.