Cohen & Steers, Inc.: Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.3 billion as of January 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.2 billion, net outflows of $1.5 billion, and distributions of $157 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
12/31/2023
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
1/31/2024
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$20,264
($1,744)
($552)
-
$17,968
Japan Subadvisory
9,026
(64)
(352)
(62)
8,548
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,738
(19)
(223)
-
5,496
Total Institutional Accounts
35,028
(1,827)
(1,127)
(62)
32,012
Open-end Funds
37,032
356
(909)
(44)
36,435
Closed-end Funds
11,076
1
(157)
(51)
10,869
Total AUM
$83,136
($1,470)
($2,193)
($157)
$79,316
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.