SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced results of its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

" We're proud to deliver another quarter of double-digit engagement growth across our entire platform, with a beat and raise on both our top and bottom lines," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. " Our clinical workflow tools continue to drive daily use among doctors, and we now count 17 of the top 22 U.S. hospitals as enterprise software clients."

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Revenue: Revenue of $135.3 million, versus $115.3 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

Revenue of $135.3 million, versus $115.3 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Net income and non-GAAP net income: Net income of $48.0 million, versus $33.5 million, representing a margin of 35.4%, versus 29.0%. Non-GAAP net income of $58.5 million, versus $45.8 million, representing a margin of 43.2%, versus 39.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA of $73.3 million, versus $55.5 million, an increase of 32% year-over-year, representing adjusted EBITDA margins of 54.2%, versus 48.2%.

Diluted net income per share and non-GAAP diluted net income per share: Diluted net income per share was $0.24, versus $0.16, while non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.29, versus $0.22.

Operating cash flow and free cash flow: Operating cash flow of $50.1 million, versus $48.7 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year, and free cash flow of $48.7 million, versus $47.5 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year.

Financial Outlook

Doximity is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, 2024 as follows:

Revenue between $115.9 million and $116.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA between $50.5 million and $51.5 million.

Doximity is updating guidance for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 as follows:

Revenue between $473.3 million and $474.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA between $224.5 million and $225.5 million.

Conference Call Information

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The Company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information, visit www.doximity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors including (i) the timing and scope of anticipated stock repurchases; (ii) the impact of uncertainty in the current economic environment and macroeconomic uncertainty; (iii) our ability to retain existing members or add new members to our platform and maintain or grow their engagement with our platform; (iv) our ability to attract new customers or retain existing customers; (v) the impact of our prioritization of our members' interests; (vi) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to members' data; (vii) our ability to maintain or manage our growth, and other risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and as may be updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to management's beliefs and assumptions as of this date. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DOXIMITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,089 $ 158,027 Marketable securities 587,149 682,972 Accounts receivable, net 97,584 107,047 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,191 22,289 Deferred contract costs, current 5,886 5,118 Total current assets 840,899 975,453 Property and equipment, net 11,839 11,279 Deferred income tax assets 37,204 34,907 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,808 13,819 Intangible assets, net 28,379 31,836 Goodwill 67,940 67,940 Other assets 1,580 1,654 Total assets $ 1,000,649 $ 1,136,888 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,880 $ 1,272 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,079 31,245 Deferred revenue, current 66,694 105,238 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,109 1,752 Total current liabilities 104,762 139,507 Deferred revenue, non-current 166 198 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 12,947 13,885 Contingent earn-out consideration liability, non-current 10,787 15,942 Income taxes payable, non-current 6,532 99 Other liabilities, non-current 841 1,141 Total liabilities 136,035 170,772 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 186 194 Additional paid-in capital 808,078 762,150 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,653 ) (14,083 ) Retained earnings 61,003 217,855 Total stockholders' equity 864,614 966,116 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,000,649 $ 1,136,888

DOXIMITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 135,284 $ 115,262 $ 357,365 $ 308,086 Cost of revenue(1) 12,190 13,526 38,102 39,813 Gross profit 123,094 101,736 319,263 268,273 Operating expenses(1): Research and development 19,946 20,519 61,835 58,645 Sales and marketing 34,956 33,220 99,612 90,375 General and administrative 9,641 9,513 27,854 26,986 Restructuring - - 7,936 - Total operating expenses 64,543 63,252 197,237 176,006 Income from operations 58,551 38,484 122,026 92,267 Other income, net 4,481 2,461 15,223 4,173 Income before income taxes 63,032 40,945 137,249 96,440 Provision for income taxes 15,076 7,477 30,285 14,290 Net income $ 47,956 $ 33,468 $ 106,964 $ 82,150 Net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.17 $ 0.56 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.52 $ 0.38 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic 186,309 192,805 191,302 192,963 Diluted 200,463 212,065 207,265 213,656

(1) Costs and expenses include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 2,466 $ 2,695 $ 7,205 $ 7,209 Research and development 3,080 4,002 8,874 9,416 Sales and marketing 4,060 4,856 12,752 11,912 General and administrative 2,165 2,431 6,742 6,306 Restructuring - - 3,646 - Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,771 $ 13,984 $ 39,219 $ 34,843

DOXIMITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 47,956 $ 33,468 $ 106,964 $ 82,150 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,509 2,616 7,717 7,575 Deferred income taxes - 9,287 - 9,392 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 11,771 13,984 39,219 34,843 Non-cash lease expense 522 538 1,599 1,490 Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on marketable securities, net (1,683 ) 471 (3,477 ) 3,144 Loss on sale of marketable securities 260 593 402 1,093 Amortization of deferred contract costs 1,548 1,518 6,278 6,357 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability 452 417 768 323 Other 788 373 457 474 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition: Accounts receivable (1,135 ) 3,997 8,509 6,191 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,523 (1,727 ) (3,981 ) 1,924 Deferred contract costs (4,477 ) (4,067 ) (6,925 ) (6,409 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,429 7,197 2,366 2,723 Deferred revenue (24,823 ) (19,970 ) (38,576 ) (18,098 ) Operating lease liabilities (586 ) 2 (1,168 ) (209 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 50,054 48,697 120,152 132,963 Cash flows from investing activities Cash paid for acquisition - - - (53,500 ) Purchases of property and equipment (36 ) (204 ) (147 ) (1,680 ) Internal-use software development costs (1,288 ) (1,012 ) (4,020 ) (3,478 ) Purchases of marketable securities (101,112 ) (39,080 ) (281,338 ) (130,257 ) Maturities of marketable securities 105,418 10,576 318,186 35,014 Sales of marketable securities 37,150 43,024 74,675 107,182 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 40,132 13,304 107,356 (46,719 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and common stock warrants 2,540 1,871 9,758 7,455 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with the employee stock purchase plan - - 1,494 2,341 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,248 ) (1,092 ) (5,332 ) (2,353 ) Repurchase of common stock (76,792 ) - (262,976 ) (70,042 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to a business combination - - (5,390 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (75,500 ) 779 (262,446 ) (62,599 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,686 62,780 (34,938 ) 23,645 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 108,403 73,674 158,027 112,809 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 123,089 $ 136,454 $ 123,089 $ 136,454 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 8,925 $ 2,381 $ 38,363 $ 2,504

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share: We exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring expense, change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability, and acquisition and other related expenses from non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin are further adjusted for estimated income tax on such adjustments. We calculate income taxes on the adjustments by applying an estimated annual effective tax rate to the adjustments. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share is non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares. For both basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the weighted average shares we use in computing non-GAAP net income per share is equal to our GAAP weighted average shares. Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue and non-GAAP net income margin represents non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin: We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for acquisition and other related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expense, change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability, and other income, net. Net income margin represents net income as a percentage of revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Free cash flow: We calculate free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and internal-use software development costs.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

Net revenue retention rate: Net revenue retention rate is calculated by taking the trailing 12-month ("TTM") subscription-based revenue from our customers that had revenue in the prior TTM period and dividing that by the total subscription-based revenue for the prior TTM period. For the purposes of this calculation, subscription revenue excludes subscriptions for individuals and small practices and other non-recurring items. Our net revenue retention rate compares our subscription revenue from the same set of customers across comparable periods, and reflects customer renewals, expansion, contraction, and churn. Our net revenue retention rate is directly tied to our revenue growth rate and thus fluctuates as that growth rate fluctuates.

Customers with trailing 12-month subscription revenue greater than $100,000 and $1 million: The number of customers with TTM subscription revenue greater than $100,000 and $1 million is a key indicator of the scale of our business, and is calculated by counting the number of customers that contributed more than $100,000 and $1 million in subscription revenue in the TTM period. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity, and we present our total customer count for historical periods reflecting these adjustments.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Net income $ 47,956 $ 33,468 $ 106,964 $ 82,150 Adjusted to exclude the following: Acquisition and other related expenses - - - 30 Stock-based compensation 11,771 13,984 35,573 34,843 Depreciation and amortization 2,509 2,616 7,717 7,575 Provision for income taxes 15,076 7,477 30,285 14,290 Restructuring expense - - 7,936 - Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability 452 417 768 323 Other income, net (4,481 ) (2,461 ) (15,223 ) (4,173 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,283 $ 55,501 $ 174,020 $ 135,038 Revenue $ 135,284 $ 115,262 $ 357,365 $ 308,086 Net income margin 35.4 % 29.0 % 29.9 % 26.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 54.2 % 48.2 % 48.7 % 43.8 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 50,054 $ 48,697 $ 120,152 $ 132,963 Purchases of property and equipment (36 ) (204 ) (147 ) (1,680 ) Internal-use software development costs (1,288 ) (1,012 ) (4,020 ) (3,478 ) Free cash flow $ 48,730 $ 47,481 $ 115,985 $ 127,805 Other cash flow components: Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 40,132 $ 13,304 $ 107,356 $ (46,719 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (75,500 ) $ 779 $ (262,446 ) $ (62,599 )

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) GAAP cost of revenue $ 12,190 $ 13,526 $ 38,102 $ 39,813 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation (2,466 ) (2,695 ) (7,205 ) (7,209 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles - (137 ) (274 ) (410 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 9,724 $ 10,694 $ 30,623 $ 32,194 GAAP gross profit $ 123,094 $ 101,736 $ 319,263 $ 268,273 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 2,466 2,695 7,205 7,209 Amortization of acquired intangibles - 137 274 410 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 125,560 $ 104,568 $ 326,742 $ 275,892 GAAP gross margin 91.0 % 88.3 % 89.3 % 87.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 92.8 % 90.7 % 91.4 % 89.6 % GAAP research and development expense $ 19,946 $ 20,519 $ 61,835 $ 58,645 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation (3,080 ) (4,002 ) (8,874 ) (9,416 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 16,866 $ 16,517 $ 52,961 $ 49,229 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 34,956 $ 33,220 $ 99,612 $ 90,375 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation (4,060 ) (4,856 ) (12,752 ) (11,912 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (1,061 ) (1,061 ) (3,183 ) (3,185 ) Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability (452 ) (417 ) (768 ) (323 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 29,383 $ 26,886 $ 82,909 $ 74,955 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 9,641 $ 9,513 $ 27,854 $ 26,986 Adjusted to exclude the following: Acquisition and other related expenses - - - (30 ) Stock-based compensation (2,165 ) (2,431 ) (6,742 ) (6,306 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 7,476 $ 7,082 $ 21,112 $ 20,650 GAAP operating expense $ 64,543 $ 63,252 $ 197,237 $ 176,006 Adjusted to exclude the following: Acquisition and other related expenses - - - (30 ) Stock-based compensation (9,305 ) (11,289 ) (28,368 ) (27,634 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (1,061 ) (1,061 ) (3,183 ) (3,185 ) Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability (452 ) (417 ) (768 ) (323 ) Restructuring - - (7,936 ) - Non-GAAP operating expense $ 53,725 $ 50,485 $ 156,982 $ 144,834 GAAP operating income $ 58,551 $ 38,484 $ 122,026 $ 92,267 Adjusted to exclude the following: Acquisition and other related expenses - - - 30 Stock-based compensation 11,771 13,984 35,573 34,843 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,061 1,198 3,457 3,595 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability 452 417 768 323 Restructuring - - 7,936 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 71,835 $ 54,083 $ 169,760 $ 131,058 GAAP net income $ 47,956 $ 33,468 $ 106,964 $ 82,150 Adjusted to exclude the following: Acquisition and other related expenses - - - 30 Stock-based compensation 11,771 13,984 35,573 34,843 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,061 1,198 3,457 3,595 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability 452 417 768 323 Restructuring - - 7,936 - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) (2,790 ) (3,276 ) (10,024 ) (8,146 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 58,450 $ 45,791 $ 144,674 $ 112,795 Non-GAAP net income margin 43.2 % 39.7 % 40.5 % 36.6 % Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic 186,309 192,805 191,302 192,963 Diluted 200,463 212,065 207,265 213,656 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.24 $ 0.76 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.70 $ 0.53

(1) For the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

