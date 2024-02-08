ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Bioceres) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in the development and commercialization of productivity solutions designed to regenerate agricultural ecosystems while making crops more resilient to climate change, announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year (YoY), unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues in 2Q24 were $140.2 million, a 49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Top line growth during the quarter was mainly driven by a strong summer crop season in the Southern Hemisphere, with resumed product demand post-drought in Argentina.

a 49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Top line growth during the quarter was mainly driven by a strong summer crop season in the Southern Hemisphere, with resumed product demand post-drought in Argentina. Operating profit for the period was $16.8 million with GAAP net income at $1.2 million, compared with $2.2 million and a loss of $8.4 million, respectively, for the year-ago quarter.

compared with $2.2 million and a loss of $8.4 million, respectively, for the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the quarter was $24.1 million, more than double last year's metric and reflecting top line growth and operational leverage.

more than double last year's metric and reflecting top line growth and operational leverage. HB4 Wheat harvest completed, with resulting inventories in line to meet FY24 guidance.

with resulting inventories in line to meet FY24 guidance. New US Patent awarded for HB4 Soy, extending technology protection until 2042.

MANAGEMENT REVIEW

Mr. Federico Trucco, Bioceres' Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Despite the headwinds the industry experienced in the quarter, we are pleased to announce record quarterly results. While we are not immune to the broader destocking process in several geographies, our portfolio of innovative products, secular growth drivers, and strong execution by our commercial teams allowed us to continue to outperform the industry and deliver our highest quarterly revenues yet.

We also continue to make progress on HB4, namely:

Results from the wheat harvest in Argentina validate the competitiveness of our newer varieties against top commercial varieties

Our soybean program in Brazil is advancing quickly with a 7x increase in hectares from last year

We obtained new regulatory approvals for soybeans in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Malaysia, and for wheat in Thailand

We were granted an additional patent by USPTO that should protect the HB4 Soy technology through at least 2042

Finally, our current wheat inventories are sufficient to meet our FY24 guidance for this business, allowing us to focus on commercial execution during the upcoming winter wheat planting season in South America."

Mr. Enrique Lopez Lecube, Bioceres' Chief Financial Officer, noted "Our quarterly performance continued to build on the momentum we highlighted in the first quarter. Revenue growth was broad-based, with all product families delivering solid results, and margin recovery across many categories that had been affected by record droughts last year in key geographies. Importantly, cost discipline allowed us to deliver strong operating leverage in the quarter, leading to record results. As we look forward to the second half of our fiscal year, we remain focused on delivering growth, by investing in our innovative portfolio, and advancing the global penetration of our novel technologies."

KEY FINANCIAL METRICS Table 1: 2Q24 & 1H24 Key Financial Metrics (In millions of U.S. dollars) 2Q23 2Q24 % Change 1H23 1H24 % Change Revenue by Segment Crop Protection 53.3 71.2 34% 116.3 127.2 9% Seed and Integrated Products 16.3 32.2 97% 30.2 54.5 81% Crop Nutrition 24.7 36.8 49% 75.0 75.1 0% Total Revenue 94.4 140.2 49% 221.5 256.8 16% Gross Profit 35.3 51.5 46% 86.7 96.5 11% Gross Margin 37.4% 36.7% (62 bps) 39.1% 37.6% (157 bps) 2Q23 2Q24 % Change 1H23 1H24 % Change GAAP net income or loss (8.4) 1.2 115% (4.5) (1.4) 68% Adjusted EBITDA1 10.3 24.1 134% 34.9 40.4 16%

2Q24 Summary: Total revenues were $140.2 million in 2Q24, a 49% year-over-year increase. Second fiscal quarter performance was largely shaped by a strong summer crop season in the Southern Hemisphere, with a normalization of weather conditions in Argentina, and overall higher demand for Bioceres' technologies. All three business segments delivered strong growth compared to the year-ago quarter - which had been marked by a historic drought in Argentina - and contributed almost evenly to the $45.8 million increase in revenues. Top line growth in Crop Protection and Crop Nutrition was achieved with margin expansion as sales mix favored higher margin technologies. The increase in Seed and Integrated Products revenues was driven by higher HB4 seed and downstream sales, with a less favorable product mix compared to the year-ago period. Overall, the 49% increase in revenues was achieved with a steady gross margin of 37%. 2Q24 results build on 1Q24's strong performance, and confirm double-digit growth rates for revenues, net income and adjusted EBITDA1 for the first half of the fiscal year.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a leader in the development and commercialization of productivity solutions designed to regenerate agricultural ecosystems while making crops more resilient to climate change. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation Crop Nutrition and Protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Figures in million of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended 12/31/2023 Three-month period ended 12/31/2022 Revenues from contracts with customers 140.3 94.6 Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets at the point of harvest (0.1) (0.1) Cost of sales (88.7) (59.1) Gross profit 51.5 35.3 % Gross profit 37% 37% Operating expenses (34.8) (31.9) Share of profit of JV 2.1 0.0 Change in net realizable value of agricultural products (0.7) (1.5) Other income or expenses, net (1.2) 0.3 Operating profit 16.8 2.2 Financial result (7.3) (10.0) Profit/(loss) before income tax 9.6 (7.7) Income tax (8.3) (0.7) Profit/(loss) for the period 1.2 (8.4) Other comprehensive profit 0.5 0.6 Total comprehensive profit/(loss) 1.7 (7.8) Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 0.1 (8.2) Non-controlling interests 1.1 (0.3) 1.2 (8.4) Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 0.5 (7.8) Non-controlling interests 1.2 (0.1) 1.7 (7.8) Weighted average number of shares (in million) Basic 62.8 61.7 Diluted 63.9 61.7 For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, diluted weighted average number of shares was equal to basic as the effect of potential ordinary shares would be antidilutive.

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Figures in million of U.S. dollars) ASSETS 12/31/2023 06/30/2023 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 24.4 48.1 Other financial assets 17.0 12.1 Trade receivables 199.7 158.0 Other receivables 24.9 28.8 Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable 1.1 9.4 Inventories 123.7 140.4 Biological assets 0.9 0.1 Total current assets 391.9 397.1 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Other financial assets 0.4 0.4 Other receivables 1.6 2.5 Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable 0.0 0.0 Deferred tax assets 7.1 7.3 Investments in joint ventures and associates 42.4 39.3 Investment properties 3.8 3.6 Property, plant and equipment 71.4 67.9 Intangible assets 172.7 173.8 Goodwill 112.2 112.2 Right-of-use leased asset 13.7 13.9 Total non-current assets 425.4 420.9 Total assets 817.2 818.1

LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 164.0 150.8 Borrowings 113.5 107.6 Employee benefits and social security 8.2 9.6 Deferred revenue and advances from customers 23.5 24.9 Income tax payable 0.9 0.5 Consideration for acquisition 4.1 1.4 Lease liabilities 4.0 3.9 Total current liabilities 318.2 298.7 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Borrowings 31.5 60.7 Deferred revenue and advances from customers 0.7 2.1 Investments in joint ventures and associates 0.1 0.6 Deferred tax liabilities 40.7 35.8 Provisions 0.5 0.9 Consideration for acquisitions 2.6 3.6 Secured notes 78.0 75.2 Lease liability 9.6 10.0 Total non-current liabilities 163.7 188.9 Total liabilities 482.0 487.6 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent 300.5 298.6 Non-controlling interests 34.7 31.9 Total equity 335.3 330.5 Total equity and liabilities 817.2 818.1

