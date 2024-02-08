SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Q3 Financial Highlights1

Total revenue was $174 million, up 10%.

million, up 10%. Subscription revenue was $132 million, up 5%.

Marketplace & Other revenue was $42 million, up 29%.

GAAP gross profit was $129 million, up 12%. GAAP gross margin of 74% expanded by 1 percentage point. Non-GAAP gross profit was $131 million, up 8%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 75% contracted by 1 percentage point.

GAAP operating income was $15 million compared to a loss of $24 million. GAAP operating margin was 9% compared to negative 15%. Non-GAAP operating income was $36 million compared to $26 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 21% expanded by 5 percentage points.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.21 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.47.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $17 million compared to $16 million.

Share repurchases in the third quarter totaled approximately 347,000 shares for $10 million, bringing the fiscal year-to-date total to 1.7 million shares for $45 million.

"We outperformed again this quarter, with revenue and operating income ahead of our expectations," said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. "Our forward sales momentum also continued in the quarter, including another strong new logo quarter, demonstrating healthy customer demand and good sales execution. We are moving quickly to integrate the recently closed Habu acquisition, and the initial customer response reinforces our confidence in the power of this combination."

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

The following table summarizes the Company's financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ended December 31, 2023 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 Subscription revenue $132 $126 - - YoY change % 5% 14% - - Marketplace & Other revenue $42 $32 - - YoY change % 29% 9% - - Total revenue $174 $159 - - YoY change % 10% 13% - - Gross profit $129 $115 $131 $121 % Gross margin 74% 73% 75% 76% YoY change, pts 1 pt 0 pts (1 pt) (1 pt) Operating income (loss) $15 ($24) $36 $26 % Operating margin 9% (15%) 21% 16% YoY change, pts 24 pts (5 pts) 5 pts 6 pts Net earnings (loss) $14 ($30) $32 $19 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.21 ($0.46) $0.47 $0.28 Shares to calculate diluted EPS 67.9 64.8 67.9 65.4 YoY change % 5% (5%) 4% (7%) Net operating cash flow $17 $16 - - Free cash flow to equity - - $14 $16 Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

On January 31, 2024, we closed the acquisition of Habu, a leading data clean room software provider. The acquisition will further accelerate LiveRamp's ability to offer global data collaboration at scale, across all clouds and walled gardens, unlocking powerful measurement and analytics use cases that will bolster our growth and create value for shareholders (additional information).

During the quarter we announced the promotion of four senior leaders to accelerate our recent momentum: Lauren Dillard to Chief Financial Officer, Vihan Sharma to Chief Revenue Officer, Kimberly Bloomston to Chief Product Officer, and Travis Clinger to Chief Connectivity & Ecosystem Officer (additional information here and here).

In November 2023 we were selected as a 2023 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Industry Partner of the Year for playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS (additional information). Similarly, in August 2023 we were selected as a 2023 Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Partner of the Year.

In January 2024 Google deprecated third-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users globally - the next milestone in Google's previously announced plan to phase out third-party cookies for all Chrome users globally in the second half of 2024. LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) for global addressability is a fully scaled solution to help marketers deal with third-party cookie deprecation by connecting publisher and marketer data to better personalize and measure advertising on authenticated inventory.

ATS has more than 165 supply-side platforms (SSPs) and demand-side platforms (DSPs) live or committed to bid on RampID and ATS, including The Trade Desk, Xandr, Yahoo, Amobee, Criteo, Adobe Ad Cloud, and Roku Oneview.

To date, over 18,000 publisher domains and 70% of the comScore 100 publishers, have adopted ATS, including Amazon Publisher Services, Microsoft, Hearst, CafeMedia, Leaf Group, Prisma Media and Burda. Through these integrations, LiveRamp is now connected to over 92% of consumer time spent online in the US.

LiveRamp ended the quarter with 105 customers whose subscription contracts exceed $1 million in annual revenue, compared to 94 in the prior year period.

LiveRamp ended the quarter with 895 direct subscription customers, compared to 910 in the prior year period.

Third quarter subscription net retention was 101% and platform net retention was 105%.

Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $382 million, up 18% compared to the prior year period.

Financial Outlook

LiveRamp's non-GAAP operating income guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring and related charges.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, LiveRamp expects to report:

Revenue of between $158 million and $162 million, an increase of between 6% and 9%

GAAP operating loss of between $18 million and $17 million

Non-GAAP operating income of between $13 million and $14 million

For fiscal 2024, LiveRamp updates its guidance and expects to report:

Revenue of between $646 million and $650 million, an increase of between 8% and 9%

GAAP operating income of between $8 million and $9 million

Non-GAAP operating income of between $102 million and $103 million

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world's most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases-within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners. Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders, turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the "PSLRA"). These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, may contain estimates, assumptions, projections and/or expectations regarding the Company's financial position, results of operations for fiscal 2024 and beyond, the integration and expected benefits from the acquisition of Habu, market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "intend," "foresee," or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to rising interest rates, cost increases, the possibility of a recession, general inflationary pressure, geo-political circumstances that could result in increased economic uncertainties and the associated impacts of these potential events on our suppliers, customers and partners; the Company's dependence upon customer renewals; new customer additions and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers; competition; rapidly changing technology's impact on our products and services; the risk that we fail to realize the potential benefits of or have difficulty integrating Habu; and attracting, motivating and retaining talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in our current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition, divestiture and other activities affecting our workforce. Our global workforce strategy could possibly encounter difficulty and not be as beneficial as planned. Our international operations are also subject to risks, including the performance of third parties as well as impacts from war and civil unrest, that may harm the Company's business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers', suppliers', or other partners' data and/or computer systems, or the risk that our current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center or cloud hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients' ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry's use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Changes in regulations relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to LiveRamp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023, and LiveRamp's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2024.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended December 31, $ % 2023 2022 Variance Variance Revenues 173,869 158,615 15,254 9.6 % Cost of revenue 44,934 43,287 1,647 3.8 % Gross profit 128,935 115,328 13,607 11.8 % % Gross margin 74.2 % 72.7 % Operating expenses: Research and development 37,788 43,175 (5,387 ) (12.5 %) Sales and marketing 46,203 47,702 (1,499 ) (3.1 %) General and administrative 27,241 36,657 (9,416 ) (25.7 %) Gains, losses and other items, net 2,502 11,743 (9,241 ) (78.7 %) Total operating expenses 113,734 139,277 (25,543 ) (18.3 %) Income (loss) from operations 15,201 (23,949 ) 39,150 163.5 % % Margin 8.7 % -15.1 % Total other income (expense), net 6,607 (736 ) 7,343 997.7 % Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 21,808 (24,685 ) 46,493 188.3 % Income tax expense 8,429 5,835 2,594 44.5 % Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 13,379 (30,520 ) 43,899 143.8 % Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 598 836 (238 ) (28.5 %) Net earnings (loss) 13,977 (29,684 ) 43,661 147.1 % Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations 0.20 (0.47 ) 0.67 143.1 % Discontinued operations 0.01 0.01 (0.00 ) n/a Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.21 (0.46 ) 0.67 146.2 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations 0.20 (0.47 ) 0.67 141.8 % Discontinued operations 0.01 0.01 (0.00 ) n/a Diluted earnings (loss) per share: 0.21 (0.46 ) 0.66 144.9 % Basic weighted average shares 65,961 64,784 Diluted weighted average shares 67,943 64,784 Some totals may not sum due to rounding.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Nine Months Ended December 31, $ % 2023 2022 Variance Variance Revenues 487,809 447,957 39,852 8.9 % Cost of revenue 131,767 126,612 5,155 4.1 % Gross profit 356,042 321,345 34,697 10.8 % % Gross margin 73.0 % 71.7 % Operating expenses: Research and development 106,040 136,975 (30,935 ) (22.6 %) Sales and marketing 135,217 144,931 (9,714 ) (6.7 %) General and administrative 79,914 92,519 (12,605 ) (13.6 %) Gains, losses and other items, net 9,192 25,593 (16,401 ) (64.1 %) Total operating expenses 330,363 400,018 (69,655 ) (17.4 %) Income (loss) from operations 25,679 (78,673 ) 104,352 132.6 % % Margin 5.3 % -17.6 % Total other income, net 17,887 2,211 15,676 709.0 % Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 43,566 (76,462 ) 120,028 157.0 % Income tax expense 27,297 11,712 15,585 133.1 % Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 16,269 (88,174 ) 104,443 118.5 % Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 985 836 149 17.8 % Net earnings (loss) 17,254 (87,338 ) 104,592 119.8 % Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations 0.25 (1.32 ) 1.57 118.6 % Discontinued operations 0.01 0.01 0.00 18.7 % Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.26 (1.31 ) 1.57 119.9 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations 0.24 (1.32 ) 1.56 118.2 % Discontinued operations 0.01 0.01 0.00 16.1 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share: 0.25 (1.31 ) 1.56 119.5 % Basic weighted average shares 66,247 66,761 Diluted weighted average shares 67,733 66,761 Some totals may not sum due to rounding.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 21,808 (24,685 ) 43,566 (76,462 ) Income tax expense 8,429 5,835 27,297 11,712 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 13,379 (30,520 ) 16,269 (88,174 ) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 598 836 985 836 Net earnings (loss) 13,977 (29,684 ) 17,254 (87,338 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic 0.21 (0.46 ) 0.26 (1.31 ) Diluted 0.21 (0.46 ) 0.25 (1.31 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 1,181 4,209 5,688 13,489 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 17,497 29,624 46,524 81,142 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - 4,112 1,875 5,362 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 2,502 11,743 9,192 25,593 Total excluded items, continuing operations 21,180 49,688 63,279 125,586 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 42,988 25,003 106,845 49,124 Income tax expense (2) 10,732 6,468 25,935 12,262 Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 32,256 18,535 80,910 36,862 Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic 0.49 0.29 1.22 0.55 Diluted 0.47 0.28 1.19 0.55 Basic weighted average shares 65,961 64,784 66,247 66,761 Diluted weighted average shares 67,943 65,356 67,733 67,373 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. (2) Income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with larger pre-tax losses for GAAP purposes versus smaller pre-tax losses or income for non-GAAP purposes.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income (loss) from continuing operations 15,201 (23,949 ) 25,679 (78,673 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 1,181 4,209 5,688 13,489 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 17,497 29,624 46,524 81,142 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - 4,112 1,875 5,362 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 2,502 11,743 9,192 25,593 Total excluded items 21,180 49,688 63,279 125,586 Income from continuing operations before excluded items 36,381 25,739 88,958 46,913 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 13,379 (30,520 ) 16,269 (88,174 ) Income tax expense 8,429 5,835 27,297 11,712 Other income (6,607 ) 736 (17,887 ) (2,211 ) Income (loss) from operations 15,201 (23,949 ) 25,679 (78,673 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,782 5,131 7,685 16,561 EBITDA 16,983 (18,818 ) 33,364 (62,112 ) Other adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 17,497 29,624 46,524 81,142 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - 4,112 1,875 5,362 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 2,502 11,743 9,192 25,593 Other adjustments 19,999 45,479 57,591 112,097 Adjusted EBITDA 36,982 26,661 90,955 49,985 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) December 31, March 31, $ % 2023 2023 Variance Variance Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 498,946 464,448 34,498 7.4 % Short-term investments 32,264 32,807 (543 ) (1.7 %) Trade accounts receivable, net 199,383 157,379 42,004 26.7 % Refundable income taxes, net 1,143 28,897 (27,754 ) (96.0 %) Other current assets 37,926 31,028 6,898 22.2 % Total current assets 769,662 714,559 55,103 7.7 % Property and equipment 35,125 39,393 (4,268 ) (10.8 %) Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization 26,923 32,308 (5,385 ) (16.7 %) Property and equipment, net 8,202 7,085 1,117 15.8 % Intangible assets, net 4,180 9,868 (5,688 ) (57.6 %) Goodwill 360,227 363,116 (2,889 ) (0.8 %) Deferred commissions, net 44,172 37,030 7,142 19.3 % Other assets, net 38,298 41,045 (2,747 ) (6.7 %) 1,224,741 1,172,703 52,038 4.4 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 88,797 86,568 2,229 2.6 % Accrued payroll and related expenses 47,398 33,434 13,964 41.8 % Other accrued expenses 42,600 35,736 6,864 19.2 % Deferred revenue 29,957 19,091 10,866 56.9 % Total current liabilities 208,752 174,829 33,923 19.4 % Other liabilities 69,499 71,798 (2,299 ) (3.2 %) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - n/a Common stock 15,542 15,399 143 0.9 % Additional paid-in capital 1,909,370 1,855,916 53,454 2.9 % Retained earnings 1,319,545 1,302,291 17,254 1.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,508 4,504 4 0.1 % Treasury stock, at cost (2,302,475 ) (2,252,034 ) (50,441 ) 2.2 % Total stockholders' equity 946,490 926,076 20,414 2.2 % 1,224,741 1,172,703 52,038 4.4 %

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) 13,977 (29,684 ) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (598 ) (836 ) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,782 5,131 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 911 4,124 Lease impairments - 5,940 Provision for doubtful accounts 544 613 Deferred income taxes (47 ) (14 ) Non-cash stock compensation expense 17,497 29,624 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (24,778 ) (15,722 ) Deferred commissions (4,235 ) (1,203 ) Other assets (4,831 ) (7,372 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 21,639 20,168 Income taxes (14,139 ) 5,454 Deferred revenue 8,834 (453 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,556 15,770 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,211 ) (179 ) Purchases of investments - (3,000 ) Proceeds from sale of investments - 3,000 Purchases of strategic investments - (500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,211 ) (679 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 1,646 1,664 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (547 ) (764 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (10,000 ) (49,906 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,901 ) (49,006 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: From operating activities 598 836 Net cash provided by discontinued operations 598 836 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 735 993 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,777 (32,086 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 492,169 485,602 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 498,946 453,516 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net - continuing operations 22,699 556 Cash (received) for income taxes, net - discontinued operations (912 ) (1,307 ) Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 2,551 2,472 Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities - 69 Purchases of property, plant, & equipment, net remaining unpaid at end of period 1,218 77

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) 17,254 (87,338 ) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (985 ) (836 ) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,685 16,561 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 3,528 4,121 Gain on sale of strategic investment - (194 ) Lease impairments - 18,165 Provision for doubtful accounts 307 1,728 Impairment of goodwill 2,875 - Deferred income taxes 40 204 Non-cash stock compensation expense 46,524 81,142 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (41,036 ) (27,171 ) Deferred commissions (7,142 ) (2,123 ) Other assets 912 1,588 Accounts payable and other liabilities 8,754 (9,309 ) Income taxes 29,560 6,967 Deferred revenue 9,737 271 Net cash provided by operating activities 78,013 3,776 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,464 ) (4,593 ) Purchases of investments (24,385 ) (3,000 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 25,750 3,000 Purchases of strategic investments (1,000 ) (500 ) Proceeds from sales of strategic investments - 400 Net cash used in investing activities (2,099 ) (4,693 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 7,221 6,255 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (5,116 ) (2,054 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (45,325 ) (149,997 ) Net cash used in financing activities (43,220 ) (145,796 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: From operating activities 985 836 Net cash provided by discontinued operations 985 836 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 819 (769 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 34,498 (146,646 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 464,448 600,162 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 498,946 453,516 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash (received) paid for income taxes, net - continuing operations (2,440 ) 4,725 Cash (received) for income taxes, net - discontinued operations (1,507 ) (1,307 ) Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 7,699 5,733 Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 11,677 69 Operating lease assets relinquished in exchange for operating lease liabilities (4,486 ) (6,781 ) Purchases of property, plant, & equipment, net remaining unpaid at end of period 1,218 77

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO EQUITY (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 06/30/22 09/30/22 12/31/22 03/31/23 FY2023 06/30/23 09/30/23 12/31/23 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities-Continuing Operations (33,369 ) 21,375 15,770 30,665 34,441 25,693 35,764 16,556 Less: Capital expenditures (1,741 ) (2,673 ) (179 ) (103 ) (4,696 ) (53 ) (200 ) (2,211 ) Free Cash Flow to Equity (35,110 ) 18,702 15,591 30,562 29,745 25,640 35,564 14,345 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) FY24 to FY23 06/30/22 09/30/22 12/31/22 03/31/23 FY2023 06/30/23 09/30/23 12/31/23 FY2024 % $ Revenues 142,243 147,099 158,615 148,626 596,583 154,069 159,871 173,869 487,809 9.6 % 15,254 Cost of revenue 41,021 42,304 43,287 43,472 170,084 45,621 41,212 44,934 131,767 3.8 % 1,647 Gross profit 101,222 104,795 115,328 105,154 426,499 108,448 118,659 128,935 356,042 11.8 % 13,607 % Gross margin 71.2 % 71.2 % 72.7 % 70.8 % 71.5 % 70.4 % 74.2 % 74.2 % 73.0 % Operating expenses Research and development 47,661 46,139 43,175 52,220 189,195 34,519 33,733 37,788 106,040 (12.5 %) (5,387 ) Sales and marketing 51,280 45,949 47,702 57,506 202,437 44,879 44,135 46,203 135,217 (3.1 %) (1,499 ) General and administrative 27,144 28,718 36,657 32,832 125,351 26,664 26,009 27,241 79,914 (25.7 %) (9,416 ) Gains, losses and other items, net 739 13,111 11,743 9,723 35,316 116 6,574 2,502 9,192 (78.7 %) (9,241 ) Total operating expenses 126,824 133,917 139,277 152,281 552,299 106,178 110,451 113,734 330,363 (18.3 %) (25,543 ) Income (loss) from operations (25,602 ) (29,122 ) (23,949 ) (47,127 ) (125,800 ) 2,270 8,208 15,201 25,679 163.5 % 39,150 % Margin -18.0 % -19.8 % -15.1 % -31.7 % -21.1 % 1.5 % 5.1 % 8.7 % 5.3 % Total other income (expense), net 699 2,248 (736 ) 4,735 6,946 4,849 6,431 6,607 17,887 997.7 % 7,343 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (24,903 ) (26,874 ) (24,685 ) (42,392 ) (118,854 ) 7,119 14,639 21,808 43,566 188.3 % 46,493 Income taxes expense (benefit) 2,315 3,562 5,835 (6,460 ) 5,252 8,705 10,163 8,429 27,297 44.5 % 2,594 Net loss from continuing operations (27,218 ) (30,436 ) (30,520 ) (35,932 ) (124,106 ) (1,586 ) 4,476 13,379 16,269 143.8 % 43,899 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - 836 4,568 5,404 - 387 598 985 (28.5 %) (238 ) Net earnings (loss) (27,218 ) (30,436 ) (29,684 ) (31,364 ) (118,702 ) (1,586 ) 4,863 13,977 17,254 147.1 % 43,661 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.40 ) (0.45 ) (0.46 ) (0.48 ) (1.79 ) (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 0.25 n/a 0.66 Some earnings (loss) per share amounts may not add due to rounding. Basic shares 68,403 67,096 64,784 65,126 66,352 66,497 66,284 65,961 66,247 Diluted shares 69,195 67,568 65,356 66,268 67,097 67,388 67,868 67,943 67,733

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 06/30/22 09/30/22 12/31/22 03/31/23 FY2023 06/30/23 09/30/23 12/31/23 FY2024 Expenses, continuing operations: Cost of revenue 41,021 42,304 43,287 43,472 170,084 45,621 41,212 44,934 131,767 Research and development 47,661 46,139 43,175 52,220 189,195 34,519 33,733 37,788 106,040 Sales and marketing 51,280 45,949 47,702 57,506 202,437 44,879 44,135 46,203 135,217 General and administrative 27,144 28,718 36,657 32,832 125,351 26,664 26,009 27,241 79,914 Gains, losses and other items, net 739 13,111 11,743.00 9,723 35,316 116 6,574 2,502 9,192 Gross profit, continuing operations: 101,222 104,795 115,328 105,154 426,499 108,448 118,659 128,935 356,042 % Gross margin 71.2 % 71.2 % 72.7 % 70.8 % 71.5 % 70.4 % 74.2 % 74.2 % 73.0 % Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 4,643 4,637 4,209 3,336 16,825 3,290 1,217 1,181 5,688 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue) 1,163 1,293 1,208 2,653 6,317 629 629 817 2,075 Non-cash stock compensation (research and development) 11,656 12,360 10,654 20,737 55,407 5,077 5,293 6,960 17,330 Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing) 5,884 6,116 5,871 11,558 29,429 3,736 4,786 4,089 12,611 Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative) 5,522 7,524 11,891 9,710 34,647 3,850 5,027 5,631 14,508 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 739 13,111 11,743 9,723 35,316 116 6,574 2,502 9,192 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - 1,250 4,112 3,663 9,025 1,875 - - 1,875 Total excluded items 29,607 46,291 49,688 61,380 186,966 18,573 23,526 21,180 63,279 Expenses, continuing operations excluding items: Cost of revenue 35,215 36,374 37,870 37,483 146,942 41,702 39,366 42,936 124,004 Research and development 36,005 33,779 32,521 31,483 133,788 29,442 28,440 30,828 88,710 Sales and marketing 45,396 39,833 41,831 45,948 173,008 41,143 39,349 42,114 122,606 General and administrative 21,622 19,944 20,654 19,459 81,679 20,939 20,982 21,610 63,531 Gains, losses and other items, net - - - - - - - - - Gross profit, continuing operations excluding items: 107,028 110,725 120,745 111,143 449,641 112,367 120,505 130,933 363,805 % Gross margin 75.2 % 75.3 % 76.1 % 74.8 % 75.4 % 72.9 % 75.4 % 75.3 % 74.6 % (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 06/30/22 09/30/22 12/31/22 03/31/23 FY 2023 06/30/23 09/30/23 12/31/23 FY 2024 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (24,903 ) (26,874 ) (24,685 ) (42,392 ) (118,854 ) 7,119 14,639 21,808 43,566 Income taxes (benefit) 2,315 3,562 5,835 (6,460 ) 5,252 8,705 10,163 8,429 27,297 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (27,218 ) (30,436 ) (30,520 ) (35,932 ) (124,106 ) (1,586 ) 4,476 13,379 16,269 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - 836 4,568 5,404 - 387 598 985 Net earnings (loss) (27,218 ) (30,436 ) (29,684 ) (31,364 ) (118,702 ) (1,586 ) 4,863 13,977 17,254 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic (0.40 ) (0.45 ) (0.46 ) (0.48 ) (1.79 ) (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 0.26 Diluted (0.40 ) (0.45 ) (0.46 ) (0.48 ) (1.79 ) (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 0.26 Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 4,643 4,637 4,209 3,336 16,825 3,290 1,217 1,181 5,688 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,225 27,293 29,624 44,658 125,800 13,292 15,735 17,497 46,524 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 739 13,111 11,743 9,723 35,316 116 6,574 2,502 9,192 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - 1,250 4,112 3,663 9,025 1,875 - - 1,875 Total excluded items from continuing operations 29,607 46,291 49,688 61,380 186,966 18,573 23,526 21,180 63,279 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 4,704 19,417 25,003 18,988 68,112 25,692 38,165 42,988 106,845 Income taxes expense (benefit) 1,237 4,557 6,468 (2,141 ) 10,121 6,167 9,036 10,732 25,935 Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 3,467 14,860 18,535 21,129 57,991 19,525 29,129 32,256 80,910 Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic 0.05 0.22 0.29 0.32 0.87 0.29 0.44 0.49 1.22 Diluted 0.05 0.22 0.28 0.32 0.86 0.29 0.43 0.47 1.19 Basic weighted average shares 68,403 67,096 64,784 65,126 66,352 66,497 66,284 65,961 66,247 Diluted weighted average shares 69,195 67,568 65,356 66,268 67,097 67,388 67,868 67,943 67,733 Some totals may not add due to rounding (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the quarter ending For the year ending March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Low High Low High GAAP income (loss) from operations (18,000 ) (17,000 ) 8,000 9,000 Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization 3,000 3,000 9,000 9,000 Non-cash stock compensation 25,000 25,000 71,000 71,000 Restructuring charges 3,000 3,000 12,000 12,000 Transformation costs - - 2,000 2,000 Total excluded items 31,000 31,000 94,000 94,000 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 13,000 $ 14,000 $ 102,000 $ 103,000 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

APPENDIX A

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Q3 FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS

To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, income (loss) from operations and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable:

Purchased intangible asset amortization: We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Non-cash stock compensation: Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for associate restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.

Restructuring charges: During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for employees whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and asset impairments. These items, as well as third party expenses associated with business acquisitions in the current year, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.

Transformation costs: In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business and again during fiscal 2023 in response to macroeconomic conditions, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment. Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information.

Our non-GAAP financial schedules are:

Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, and Non-GAAP expenses: Our Non-GAAP earnings per share, Non-GAAP income from operations, and Non-GAAP expenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance.

Free Cash Flow to Equity: To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow to equity is defined as operating cash flow less cash used by investing activities (excluding the impact of cash paid in acquisitions), less required payments of debt, and excluding the impact of discontinued operations. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending after funding all required obligations including scheduled debt payments. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow to equity is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

