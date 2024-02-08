CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2023, with contract value (CV) down by 4%, at $332.1 million, compared with the prior year.

Commenting on the results, George F. Colony, Forrester's CEO and chairman, stated, "2023 was a challenging year, with revenue down 11% and CV down by 4%. However, we made steady progress in 2023 on multiple fronts, including improving the Forrester Decisions platform, upskilling the sales organization, and readying our genAI tool, Izola, for general release. Furthermore, we achieved our goal of migrating two-thirds of our contract value into our new research platform, Forrester Decisions.

"We see 2024 as the final transition year in the Forrester Decisions migration, and this is reflected in our 2024 guidance. We expect pressures throughout the year on CV, key retention metrics, and revenue. However, we have built the product, go-to-market, and organizational foundations to enable the company to return to CV growth in 2025."

Fourth-Quarter Consolidated Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $118.1 million, compared with $136.9 million for the comparable quarter in 2022.

On a GAAP basis, net loss was $0.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $4.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting an adjusted effective tax rate of 29%. Adjusted net income excludes stock-based compensation of $4.3 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $2.8 million, restructuring costs of $1.1 million, and investment gains of $0.2 million. This compares with adjusted net income of $8.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022, which reflects an adjusted tax rate of 30%. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 excludes stock-based compensation of $3.5 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $3.1 million, restructuring costs of $9.3 million, and investment losses of $0.1 million.

Year Ended December 31, 2023, Financial Performance

Total revenues were $480.8 million, compared with $537.8 million for the same period in 2022.

On a GAAP basis, net income was $3.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for 2023, compared with net income of $21.8 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for 2022.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $36.6 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, for 2023, which reflects an adjusted effective tax rate of 29%. Adjusted net income excludes stock-based compensation of $15.5 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $12.0 million, restructuring costs of $13.3 million, a legal settlement of $4.8 million, and gains on investments of $0.2 million. This compares with adjusted net income of $47.2 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, for 2022, which reflects an adjusted tax rate of 30%. Adjusted net income for 2022 excludes stock-based compensation of $14.5 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $13.2 million, restructuring costs of $9.3 million, and investment gains of $0.3 million.

Additional details regarding key metrics can be found in the investor presentation on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP results to adjusted results may be found in the attached financial tables.

2024 Guidance

Forrester is providing full-year 2024 financial guidance as follows:

Full-Year 2024 (GAAP):

Total revenues of approximately $430.0 million to $450.0 million, or a decline of 6% to 11% versus the prior year

Operating margin of approximately 2.4% to 3.4%

Interest expense of approximately $3.0 million

An effective tax rate of 35%

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.33 to $0.53

Full-Year 2024 (Adjusted):

Adjusted financial guidance for full-year 2024 excludes stock-based compensation expense of $13.8 million to $14.8 million, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $10.0 million, restructuring costs of $6.6 million to $7.0 million, and any investment gains or losses.

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 9.5% to 10.5%

Adjusted effective tax rate of 29%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.50 to $1.70

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work - to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave evaluations; more than 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, Forrester's financial guidance for the full-year 2024 and statements about the performance of Forrester Decisions, Forrester's sales force, and Forrester's future financial performance and financial condition. These statements are based on Forrester's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual future activities and results to differ include, among others, Forrester's ability to retain and enrich memberships for its research products and services, including the migration of its existing clients into its Forrester Decisions portfolio of services; Forrester's ability to fulfill existing or generate new consulting engagements and advisory services; technology spending; the risks and challenges inherent in international business activities; the impact of health epidemics, including COVID-19, on Forrester's business; Forrester's ability to offer new products and services; Forrester's dependence on key personnel; Forrester's ability to attract and retain professional staff; Forrester's ability to respond to business and economic conditions and market trends; the impact of Forrester's outstanding debt obligations; competition and industry consolidation; possible variations in Forrester's quarterly operating results; concentration of ownership of Forrester; the possibility of network disruptions and security breaches; any failure to enforce and protect Forrester's intellectual property rights; compliance with privacy laws; taxation risks; any weakness in Forrester's system of internal controls; and the amount and timing of the repurchase of Forrester stock. Forrester undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information, please refer to Forrester's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The consolidated statements of operations and the table of key financial data are attached.

© 2024, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a trademark of Forrester Research, Inc.

Forrester Research, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Research $ 85,185 $ 92,188 $ 334,396 $ 354,453 Consulting 28,271 37,512 118,228 152,587 Events 4,633 7,191 28,155 30,747 Total revenues 118,089 136,891 480,779 537,787 Operating expenses: Cost of services and fulfillment 52,600 56,814 204,484 223,773 Selling and marketing 44,272 48,691 167,352 181,940 General and administrative 16,847 19,758 68,497 67,655 Depreciation 1,895 2,277 8,452 9,269 Amortization of intangible assets 2,781 3,093 11,956 13,161 Restructuring costs 1,132 9,335 13,272 9,335 Total operating expenses 119,527 139,968 474,013 505,133 Income (loss) from operations (1,438 ) (3,077 ) 6,766 32,654 Interest expense (774 ) (729 ) (3,060 ) (2,461 ) Other income, net 739 30 2,371 222 Gains (losses) on investments, net 208 (117 ) 208 309 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,265 ) (3,893 ) 6,285 30,724 Income tax expense (benefit) (602 ) (2,263 ) 3,235 8,918 Net income (loss) $ (663 ) $ (1,630 ) $ 3,050 $ 21,806 Basic income (loss) per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.16 $ 1.15 Diluted income (loss) per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.16 $ 1.14 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,238 19,051 19,183 18,967 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,238 19,051 19,258 19,172 Adjusted data (1): Income (loss) from operations - GAAP $ (1,438 ) $ (3,077 ) $ 6,766 $ 32,654 Amortization of intangible assets 2,781 3,093 11,956 13,161 Restructuring costs 1,132 9,335 13,272 9,335 Legal settlement - - 4,800 - Stock-based compensation included in the following expense categories: Cost of services and fulfillment 2,563 2,038 9,068 8,435 Selling and marketing 849 646 2,943 2,774 General and administrative 905 823 3,475 3,334 Adjusted income from operations $ 6,792 $ 12,858 $ 52,280 $ 69,693

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income (loss) - GAAP $ (663 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1,630 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 3,050 $ 0.16 $ 21,806 $ 1.14 Amortization of intangible assets 2,781 0.14 3,093 0.16 11,956 0.62 13,161 0.68 Restructuring costs 1,132 0.06 9,335 0.49 13,272 0.69 9,335 0.49 Legal settlement - - - - 4,800 0.25 - - Stock-based compensation 4,317 0.22 3,507 0.18 15,486 0.80 14,543 0.76 (Gains) losses on investments (208 ) (0.01 ) 117 0.01 (208 ) (0.01 ) (309 ) (0.02 ) Tax effects of items above (2) (1,994 ) (0.10 ) (4,261 ) (0.22 ) (11,111 ) (0.58 ) (9,748 ) (0.51 ) Adjustment to tax expense for adjusted tax rate (3) (568 ) (0.03 ) (1,649 ) (0.08 ) (616 ) (0.03 ) (1,570 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted net income $ 4,797 0.25 $ 8,512 $ 0.45 $ 36,629 1.90 $ 47,218 $ 2.46 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 19,314 19,110 19,258 19,172

(1) Forrester believes that adjusted financial results provide investors with consistent and comparable information to aid in the understanding of Forrester's ongoing business, and are also used by Forrester in making compensation decisions. Our adjusted presentation excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, a legal settlement, and net gains or losses from investments, as well as their related tax effects. We also utilized an assumed tax rate of 29% in 2023 and 30% in 2022, which excludes items such as the settlement of prior year tax audits and the effect of any adjustments related to the filing of prior year tax returns. The adjusted data does not purport to be prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States. (2) The tax effect of adjusting items is based on the accounting treatment and rate for the jurisdiction of each item. (3) To compute adjusted net income, we apply an adjusted effective tax rate of 29% in 2023 and 30% in 2022.

Forrester Research, Inc. Key Financial Data (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Balance sheet data: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable investments $ 124,489 $ 123,317 Accounts receivable, net $ 58,999 $ 73,345 Deferred revenue $ 156,798 $ 178,021 Debt outstanding $ 35,000 $ 50,000 Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flow data: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,673 $ 39,425 Purchases of property and equipment $ (5,495 ) $ (5,663 ) Repayments of debt $ (15,000 ) $ (25,000 ) Repurchases of common stock $ (4,082 ) $ (15,112 ) As of December 31, 2023 2022 Metrics: Contract value $ 332,100 $ 345,400 (a) Client retention 73 % 74 % Wallet retention 87 % 94 % (a) Number of clients 2,449 2,778 As of December 31, 2023 2022 Headcount: Total headcount 1,744 2,033 Sales force 601 709

(a) Effective for the fourth quarter of 2023, we made a slight modification to the calculation of contract value ("CV") based on the increasing percentage of multi-year contracts we are signing with our clients, and to more closely align CV with the trends in the related bookings and revenue performance. Historically, we have annualized the ratable revenue portion of our CV subscription products, while the entitlements included in the subscriptions (representing approximately 10% of the subscription) have been included in CV at their total value, as all entitlements in the contract are available for use during an annual period. The revised calculation annualizes the entitlements for contracts greater than one year. In addition, we update CV each year for the foreign currency rates used for internal planning purposes. We have updated the CV metric for our 2024 plan rates. For comparative purposes, we have recast historical CV and wallet retention for both the currency rate update and the annualization of entitlements. We have included the recast CV and wallet retention metrics for the period ended December 31, 2022 in this table, and we have also provided recast CV and wallet retention amounts dating back to the fourth quarter of 2021 on the investor relations section of our website.

Contacts

Ed Bryce Morris

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Forrester Research, Inc.

+1 617-613-6565

ebrycemorris@forrester.com

Shweta Agarwal

Senior Director, Public Relations

Forrester Research, Inc.

+1 617-613-6805

sagarwal@forrester.com