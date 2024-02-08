SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) today reported operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other recent events.
For the quarter, CareTrust REIT reported:
- 100.0% of contractual rents collected, resulting in collections for the year of 97.7%;
- Net income of $26.3 million and net income per share of $0.22;
- Normalized FFO of $43.4 million and normalized FFO per share of $0.36;
- Normalized FAD of $45.4 million and normalized FAD per share of $0.37;
- A quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 76% on normalized FAD;
- Investments of $43.2 million during the quarter and $288.1 million during the year at an estimated stabilized yield of 11.4% and 9.8%, respectively, after rent ramps or rent resets under the lease are completed;
- Settlement of 14.6 million shares under its ATM Program, including both forward contract sales and direct issuances, for gross proceeds of $319.9 million;
- Net Debt to Annualized Normalized Run Rate EBITDA of 1.4x.
Since quarter end, CareTrust REIT reported:
- Investments of $63.2 million at a yield of 12.9%;
- A new assisted living operator relationship;
- Investment pipeline of $250 million.
CareTrust's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Sedgwick, commented on the Company's 2023 and fourth quarter results: "2023 was a great year for the Company on all fronts. We invested $288 million at a stabilized yield of 9.8%. We expanded our operator and industry relationships. We paid off our $600 million line of credit and ended the year with approximately $294 million of cash on the balance sheet." Mr. Sedgwick continued, "Assuming the business environment for us and operators remains steady, we expect 2024 to be a strong year for new investments. The investment pipeline today is roughly $250 million, not including larger portfolio deals we regularly review."
Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023
Chief Financial Officer, Bill Wagner, reported that, for the fourth quarter, CareTrust reported net income of $26.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted weighted-average common share, normalized FFO of $43.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted weighted-average common share, and normalized FAD of $45.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted weighted-average common share. For the year ended December 31, 2023, CareTrust reported net income of $53.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted weighted-average common share, normalized FFO of $149.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted weighted-average common share, and normalized FAD of $156.8 million, or $1.48 per diluted weighted-average common share.
Liquidity
As of quarter end, CareTrust reported net debt-to-annualized normalized run rate EBITDA of 1.4x, which is below the Company's target leverage range of 4.0x to 5.0x, and a net debt-to-enterprise value of approximately 9.5%. Mr. Wagner stated that, as of today, the Company has no borrowings outstanding on its $600 million revolving credit line, with no scheduled debt maturities prior to 2026. He also disclosed that CareTrust currently has approximately $220 million in cash on hand. He further noted that the Company had $274.1 million in available authorization remaining on its at-the-market equity program as of December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter, the Company settled 14.6 million shares under the ATM Program at a weighted average sales price of $21.94 for gross proceeds of $319.9 million. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company settled 30.9 million shares under the ATM Program at a weighted average sales price of $20.86 for gross proceeds of $643.8 million. "With substantial availability on our revolver, and equity markets readily accessible to us at present, we continue to have a wide range of capital options for funding our opportunistic growth strategy," said Mr. Wagner.
Guidance
The Company issued guidance for 2024, with Mr. Wagner projecting on a per-diluted weighted-average common share basis net income of approximately $1.02 to $1.04, normalized FFO of approximately $1.43 to $1.45, and normalized FAD of approximately $1.47 to $1.49. He noted that the 2024 guidance is based on a diluted weighted-average common share count of 130.5 million shares, and assumes the following:
- All investments year-to-date;
- No new acquisitions;
- Dispositions and loan repayments made to date;
- No new dispositions, new loans or loan repayments beyond those completed or announced to date;
- 2% - 3% uncollected rents;
- No new debt incurrences or new equity issuances;
- Estimated 2.5% CPI-based rent escalators under CareTrust's long-term net leases.
Dividend Maintained
During the quarter, CareTrust declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per common share. On an annualized basis, the payout ratio was approximately 78% based on fourth quarter 2023 normalized FFO, and 76% based on normalized FAD.
Conference Call
About CareTrust
CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Rental income
$
53,473
$
47,675
$
198,599
$
187,506
Interest and other income
6,261
4,135
19,171
8,626
Total revenues
59,734
51,810
217,770
196,132
Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
13,211
11,926
51,199
50,316
Interest expense
8,266
9,608
40,883
30,008
Property taxes
1,733
968
6,170
4,333
Impairment of real estate investments
4,791
5,356
36,301
79,062
Provision for loan losses, net
-
-
-
3,844
Property operating expenses
563
695
3,423
5,039
General and administrative
6,507
4,813
21,805
20,165
Total expenses
35,071
33,366
159,781
192,767
Other income (loss):
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net
260
(1,668
)
2,218
(3,769
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other real estate related investments, net
1,371
(2,396
)
(6,485
)
(7,102
)
Total other income (loss)
1,631
(4,064
)
(4,267
)
(10,871
)
Net income (loss)
26,294
14,380
53,722
(7,506
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2
)
-
(13
)
-
Net income (loss) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
26,296
$
14,380
$
53,735
$
(7,506
)
Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.:
Basic
$
0.22
$
0.15
$
0.50
$
(0.08
)
Diluted
$
0.22
$
0.15
$
0.50
$
(0.08
)
Weighted-average number of common shares:
Basic
121,411
97,227
105,956
96,703
Diluted
121,684
97,272
106,152
96,703
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.28
$
0.275
$
1.12
$
1.10
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
26,296
$
14,380
$
53,735
$
(7,506
)
Depreciation and amortization
13,211
11,926
51,199
50,316
Interest expense
8,266
9,608
40,883
30,008
Amortization of stock-based compensation
1,774
1,463
5,153
5,758
EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
49,547
37,377
150,970
78,576
Impairment of real estate investments
4,791
5,356
36,301
79,062
Provision for loan losses, net
-
-
-
3,844
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
-
390
-
1,367
Property operating expenses
714
914
4,095
6,597
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate, net
(260
)
1,668
(2,218
)
3,769
Unrealized (gain) loss on other real estate related investments, net
(1,371
)
2,396
6,485
7,102
Normalized EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
53,421
48,101
$
195,633
$
180,317
Full impact of quarterly investments[1]
48
-
Normalized Run Rate EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
53,469
$
48,101
Net income (loss) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
26,296
$
14,380
$
53,735
$
(7,506
)
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
13,206
11,921
51,179
50,296
Impairment of real estate investments
4,791
5,356
36,301
79,062
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate, net
(260
)
1,668
(2,218
)
3,769
Funds from Operations (FFO) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
44,033
33,325
138,997
125,621
Provision for loan losses, net
-
-
-
3,844
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
-
390
-
1,367
Property operating expenses
714
914
4,095
6,597
Unrealized (gain) loss on other real estate related investments, net
(1,371
)
2,396
6,485
7,102
Normalized FFO attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
43,376
$
37,025
$
149,577
$
144,531
NET DEBT TO ANNUALIZED NORMALIZED RUN RATE EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
Total debt
$
600,000
$
725,000
Cash, cash equivalents
(294,448
)
(13,178
)
Net Debt
$
305,552
$
711,822
Annualized Normalized Run Rate EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.[2]
$
213,876
$
192,404
Net Debt to Annualized Normalized Run Rate EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
1.4
|x
3.7
|x
[1] Quarterly adjustments give effect to the investments completed and loans receivable pay downs during the three months ended for the respective period as though such investments and pay downs were completed as of the beginning of the period.
[2] Annualized Normalized Run Rate EBITDA is calculated as Normalized Run Rate EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the quarter multiplied by four (4).
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
26,296
$
14,380
$
53,735
$
(7,506
)
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
13,206
11,921
51,179
50,296
Amortization of deferred financing fees
610
535
2,436
2,095
Amortization of stock-based compensation
1,774
1,463
5,153
5,758
Straight-line rental income
8
(3
)
29
(17
)
Amortization of below market lease intangible
(384
)
-
(384
)
-
Impairment of real estate investments
4,791
5,356
36,301
79,062
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate, net
(260
)
1,668
(2,218
)
3,769
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
46,041
35,320
146,231
133,457
Provision for loan losses, net
-
-
-
3,844
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
-
390
-
1,367
Property operating expenses
714
914
4,095
6,597
Unrealized (gain) loss on other real estate related investments, net
(1,371
)
2,396
6,485
7,102
Normalized FAD attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
45,384
$
39,020
$
156,811
$
152,367
FFO per share attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
0.36
$
0.34
$
1.31
$
1.30
Normalized FFO per share attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
0.36
$
0.38
$
1.41
$
1.49
FAD per share attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
0.38
$
0.36
$
1.38
$
1.38
Normalized FAD per share attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
0.37
$
0.40
$
1.48
$
1.57
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding[1]
121,854
97,408
106,264
96,885
[1] For the periods presented, the diluted weighted average shares have been calculated using the treasury stock method.
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - 5 QUARTER TREND
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
2022
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2023
Revenues:
Rental income
$
47,675
$
46,163
$
47,745
$
51,218
$
53,473
Interest and other income
4,135
4,443
3,808
4,659
6,261
Total revenues
51,810
50,606
51,553
55,877
59,734
Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
11,926
12,238
12,716
13,034
13,211
Interest expense
9,608
9,827
11,040
11,750
8,266
Property taxes
968
880
1,390
2,167
1,733
Impairment of real estate investments
5,356
1,886
21,392
8,232
4,791
Property operating expenses
695
963
658
1,239
563
General and administrative
4,813
5,061
4,718
5,519
6,507
Total expenses
33,366
30,855
51,914
41,941
35,071
Other (loss) income:
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net
(1,668
)
(70
)
2,028
-
260
Unrealized (loss) gain on other real estate related investments, net
(2,396
)
(454
)
(2,151
)
(5,251
)
1,371
Total other (loss) income
(4,064
)
(524
)
(123
)
(5,251
)
1,631
Net income (loss)
14,380
19,227
(484
)
8,685
26,294
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
(11
)
(2
)
Net income (loss) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
14,380
$
19,227
$
(484
)
$
8,696
$
26,296
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
0.15
$
0.19
$
(0.01
)
$
0.08
$
0.22
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
97,272
99,087
99,117
104,311
121,684
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - 5 QUARTER TREND
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
2022
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2023
Net income (loss) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
14,380
$
19,227
$
(484
)
$
8,696
$
26,296
Depreciation and amortization
11,926
12,238
12,716
13,034
13,211
Interest expense
9,608
9,827
11,040
11,750
8,266
Amortization of stock-based compensation
1,463
936
924
1,519
1,774
EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
37,377
42,228
24,196
34,999
49,547
Impairment of real estate investments
5,356
1,886
21,392
8,232
4,791
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
390
-
-
-
-
Property operating expenses
914
1,134
831
1,416
714
Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net
1,668
70
(2,028
)
-
(260
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on other real estate related investments, net
2,396
454
2,151
5,251
(1,371
)
Normalized EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
48,101
$
45,772
$
46,542
$
49,898
$
53,421
Net income (loss) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
14,380
$
19,227
$
(484
)
$
8,696
$
26,296
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
11,921
12,233
12,712
13,028
13,206
Impairment of real estate investments
5,356
1,886
21,392
8,232
4,791
Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net
1,668
70
(2,028
)
-
(260
)
Funds from Operations (FFO) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
33,325
33,416
31,592
29,956
44,033
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
390
-
-
-
-
Property operating expenses
914
1,134
831
1,416
714
Unrealized loss (gain) on other real estate related investments, net
2,396
454
2,151
5,251
(1,371
)
Normalized FFO attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
37,025
$
35,004
$
34,574
$
36,623
$
43,376
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - 5 QUARTER TREND (continued)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
2022
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2023
Net income (loss) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
14,380
$
19,227
$
(484
)
$
8,696
$
26,296
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
11,921
12,233
12,712
13,028
13,206
Amortization of deferred financing fees
535
609
608
609
610
Amortization of stock-based compensation
1,463
936
924
1,519
1,774
Straight-line rental income
(3
)
7
7
7
8
Amortization of below market lease intangible
-
-
-
-
(384
)
Impairment of real estate investments
5,356
1,886
21,392
8,232
4,791
Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net
1,668
70
(2,028
)
-
(260
)
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
35,320
34,968
33,131
32,091
46,041
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
390
-
-
-
-
Property operating expenses
914
1,134
831
1,416
714
Unrealized loss (gain) on other real estate related investments, net
2,396
454
2,151
5,251
(1,371
)
Normalized FAD attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
39,020
$
36,556
$
36,113
$
38,758
$
45,384
FFO per share attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.32
$
0.29
$
0.36
Normalized FFO per share attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
0.38
$
0.35
$
0.35
$
0.35
$
0.36
FAD per share attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
0.36
$
0.35
$
0.33
$
0.31
$
0.38
Normalized FAD per share attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
0.40
$
0.37
$
0.36
$
0.37
$
0.37
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding[1]
97,408
99,195
99,360
104,422
121,854
[1] For the periods presented, the diluted weighted average shares have been calculated using the treasury stock method.
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets:
Real estate investments, net
$
1,567,119
$
1,421,410
Other real estate related investments (including accrued interest of $1,727 and $1,320 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively)
180,368
156,368
Assets held for sale, net
15,011
12,291
Cash and cash equivalents
294,448
13,178
Accounts and other receivables
395
416
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
23,337
11,690
Deferred financing costs, net
4,160
5,428
Total assets
$
2,084,838
$
1,620,781
Liabilities and Equity:
Senior unsecured notes payable, net
$
396,039
$
395,150
Senior unsecured term loan, net
199,559
199,348
Unsecured revolving credit facility
-
125,000
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and deferred rent liabilities
33,992
24,360
Dividends payable
36,531
27,550
Total liabilities
666,121
771,408
Equity:
Common stock
1,300
990
Additional paid-in capital
1,883,147
1,245,337
Cumulative distributions in excess of earnings
(467,628
)
(396,954
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,416,819
849,373
Non-controlling interests
1,898
-
Total equity
1,418,717
849,373
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,084,838
$
1,620,781
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
53,722
$
(7,506
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization (including below-market ground leases)
51,257
50,378
Amortization of deferred financing costs
2,436
2,095
Unrealized losses on other real estate related investments, net
6,485
7,102
Amortization of stock-based compensation
5,153
5,758
Straight-line rental income
29
(17
)
Amortization of below market rent
(384
)
-
Adjustment for collectibility of rental income
-
1,417
Noncash interest income
(407
)
(1,165
)
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate, net
(2,218
)
3,769
Impairment of real estate investments
36,301
79,062
Provision for loan losses, net
-
3,844
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts and other receivables
(9
)
604
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
(21
)
123
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and deferred rent liabilities
2,423
(1,049
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
154,767
144,415
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions of real estate, net of deposits applied
(233,776
)
(21,915
)
Purchases of equipment, furniture and fixtures and improvements to real estate
(10,976
)
(7,292
)
Investment in real estate related investments and other loans receivable
(60,319
)
(149,650
)
Preferred equity investments
(1,782
)
-
Principal payments received on real estate related investments and other loans receivable
26,525
6,308
Escrow deposits for potential acquisitions of real estate
(3,800
)
-
Net proceeds from sales of real estate
16,313
45,149
Net cash used in investing activities
(267,815
)
(127,400
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net
634,446
47,236
Borrowings under unsecured revolving credit facility
185,000
160,000
Payments on unsecured revolving credit facility
(310,000
)
(115,000
)
Payments on debt extinguishment and deferred financing costs
(68
)
(5,361
)
Net-settle adjustment on restricted stock
(1,479
)
(4,469
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(115,492
)
(106,138
)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
1,952
-
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(41
)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
394,318
(23,732
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
281,270
(6,717
)
Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of period
13,178
19,895
Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of period
$
294,448
$
13,178
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
DEBT SUMMARY
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2023
Interest
Maturity
% of
Deferred
Net Carrying
Debt
Rate
Date
Principal
Principal
Loan Costs
Value
Fixed Rate Debt
Senior unsecured notes payable
3.875
%
2028
$
400,000
66.7
%
$
(3,961
)
$
396,039
Floating Rate Debt
Senior unsecured term loan
6.958
%
[1]
2026
200,000
33.3
%
(441
)
199,559
Unsecured revolving credit facility
-
%
[2]
2027
[3]
-
-
%
-
[4]
-
6.958
%
200,000
33.3
%
(441
)
199,559
Total Debt
4.903
%
$
600,000
100.0
%
$
(4,402
)
$
595,598
[1] Funds can be borrowed at applicable SOFR plus 1.50% to 2.20% or at the Base Rate (as defined) plus 0.50% to 1.20%.
[2] Funds can be borrowed at applicable SOFR plus 1.10% to 1.55% or at the Base Rate (as defined) plus 0.10% to 0.55%.
[3] Maturity date does not assume exercise of two 6-month extension options.
[4] Deferred financing fees are not shown net for the unsecured revolving credit facility and are included in assets on the balance sheet.
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(shares in thousands)
(Unaudited)
2024 Guidance
Full Year 2024 Guidance[1]
Low
High
Net income attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
1.02
$
1.04
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
0.40
0.40
Funds from Operations (FFO) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
1.42
1.44
Property operating expenses
0.01
0.01
Normalized FFO attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
1.43
$
1.45
Net income attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
1.02
$
1.04
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
0.40
0.40
Amortization of deferred financing fees
0.02
0.02
Amortization of stock-based compensation
0.04
0.04
Straight-line rental income
-
-
Amortization of below market lease intangible
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
1.46
1.48
Property operating expenses
0.01
0.01
Normalized FAD attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc.
$
1.47
$
1.49
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Diluted
130,518
130,518
[1] This guidance assumes and includes (i) all investments, dispositions and loan repayments made to date, (ii) no new acquisitions, dispositions, new loans or loan repayments beyond those completed or announced to date, (iii) no new debt incurrences or new equity issuances, (iv) estimated 2.5% CPI-based rent escalators under CareTrust's long-term net leases, and (v) assumes 2% - 3% uncollected rents for the year.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. represents net income (loss) attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. before interest expense (including amortization of deferred financing costs), amortization of stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization. Normalized EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. represents EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of core operating performance, such as recovery of previously reversed rent, lease termination revenue, property operating expenses, gains or losses from dispositions of real estate, real estate impairment charges, provision for loan losses, non-routine transaction costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on other real estate related investments and provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring, as applicable. EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. and Normalized EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating the Company's liquidity or operating performance. EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. and Normalized EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund future cash requirements, including the Company's ability to fund capital expenditures or make payments on its indebtedness. Further, the Company's computation of EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA reported by other REITs.
Funds from Operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation except on land, such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market and other conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative. Thus, Nareit created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, among other items, from net income, as defined by GAAP.
FFO is defined by Nareit as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from dispositions of real estate investments, real estate related depreciation and amortization and real estate impairment charges, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company computes FFO attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. in accordance with Nareit's definition.
FAD attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. is defined as FFO attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. excluding noncash income and expenses, such as amortization of stock-based compensation, amortization of deferred financing fees, amortization of above and below market intangibles, and the effects of straight-line rent. The Company considers FAD attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. to be a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the Company's operating results excluding these income and expense items to help investors, analysts and other interested parties compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other companies on a more consistent basis.
In addition, the Company reports Normalized FFO attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. and Normalized FAD attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc., which adjust FFO and FAD for certain revenue and expense items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its ongoing operating results, such as provision for loan losses, non-routine transaction costs, provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on other real estate related investments, recovery of previously reversed rent, lease termination revenue and property operating expenses. By excluding these items, investors, analysts and our management can compare Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD between periods more consistently.
While FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD are relevant and widely-used measures of operating performance among REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating the Company's liquidity or operating performance. FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund future cash requirements.
Further, the Company's computation of FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD may not be comparable to FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD reported by other REITs that do not define FFO in accordance with the current Nareit definition or that interpret the current Nareit definition or define FAD differently than the Company does.
The Company also discloses Net Debt to Annualized Normalized Run Rate EBITDA, which compares the Company's Net Debt as of the last day of the quarter to the Annualized Run Rate EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the quarter. Net Debt is defined as the Company's Total Debt as of the last day of the specified quarter adjusted to exclude the Company's cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow deposits on acquisition of real estate as of such date as well as the net proceeds from the expected settlement of shares sold under equity forward contracts through the Company's ATM Program that are outstanding as of such date. Normalized Run Rate EBITDA represents Normalized EBITDA, adjusted to give effect to the investments completed during the three months ended for the respective period as though such investments were completed as of the beginning of the period. Annualized Normalized Run Rate EBITDA is calculated as Normalized Run Rate EBITDA attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the specified quarter multiplied by four.
The Company believes that net income attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc., as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure. The Company also believes that the use of EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results of REITs among investors and makes comparisons of operating results among such companies more meaningful. The Company considers EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA, in each case attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc., useful in understanding the Company's operating results independent of its capital structure, indebtedness and other charges that are not indicative of its ongoing results, thereby allowing for a more meaningful comparison of operating performance between periods and against other REITs. The Company considers FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD, in each case attributable to CareTrust REIT, Inc., to be useful measures for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because, by excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, impairment charges and real estate related depreciation and amortization, and, for FAD and Normalized FAD, by excluding noncash income and expenses such as amortization of stock-based compensation, amortization of deferred financing fees, and the effects of straight-line rent, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD can help investors compare the Company's operating performance between periods and to other REITs. The Company believes that the disclosure of Net Debt to Annualized Normalized Run Rate EBITDA provides a useful measure to investors to evaluate the credit strength of the Company and its ability to service its debt obligations and to compare the Company's credit strength to prior reporting periods and to other companies without the effect of charges that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance or that could obscure the Company's actual credit quality and after considering the effect of investments occurring during the period.
