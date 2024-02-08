COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced fourth quarter results for 2023. Provided below are the highlights:

Reported sales declined 12% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales decreased 13% in the quarter as currency increased sales growth by 1%.

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $8.52, compared with $11.86 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $9.40, a decrease of 22% over the prior-year amount of $12.10. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

Fourth Quarter Results

Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our sales and Adjusted EPS were unfortunately negatively impacted by the previously disclosed shipping delays from our external European logistics provider that we expect to largely recover in Q1 2024. Excluding these delays, our results came in as we had expected as we continued to face challenging market conditions in the fourth quarter. Our team executed very well on our cost control initiatives, and cash flow generation for the quarter and the year was strong."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $8.52, compared with the prior-year amount of $11.86.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales declined 12% to $935.0 million, and were impacted by shipping delays of approximately $58 million with a new external European logistics service provider. By region, reported sales decreased 6% in the Americas, decreased 11% in Europe, and decreased 19% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $232.6 million, compared with $325.0 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $9.40, a decrease of 22% over the prior-year amount of $12.10.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency decreased 13% as currency increased sales growth by 1%. By region, local currency sales declined 7% in the Americas, declined 16% in Europe, and declined 18% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $281.8 million, a 21% decrease from the prior-year amount of $358.6 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Full Year Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $35.90, compared with the prior-year amount of $38.41.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales declined 3% to $3.788 billion. By region, reported sales were flat in Europe, decreased 1% in the Americas, and decreased 9% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $973.7 million, compared with $1.071 billion in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $38.03, a decrease of 4% over the prior-year amount of $39.65.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency decreased 3% as currency was neutral for the year. By region, local currency sales decreased 1% in the Americas, decreased 2% in Europe, and decreased 5% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $1.152 billion, a 3% decrease from the prior-year amount of $1.192 billion.

Outlook

The Company stated that forecasting remains difficult. Management cautions that market conditions are uncertain and changes to the business environment can occur quickly. There is increased uncertainty in the economic environment today, including the risk of recession in many countries.

Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales for the first quarter of 2024 will decline approximately 4% to 6%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be $7.35 to $7.75, a decline of 11% to 15%. Included in the first quarter guidance is an estimated 4% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.

For the full year, management anticipates local currency sales in 2024 will increase approximately 1% to 2%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $39.60 to $40.30, representing growth of approximately 4% to 6%. Included in the full year guidance is an estimated 2% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency. This compares with previous local currency sales growth guidance of approximately flat and Adjusted EPS guidance of $39.10 to $39.80.

The Company does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the timing and amount of future restructuring and other non-recurring items.

Conclusion

Kaltenbach concluded, "We are preparing for challenging market conditions to persist in the first half of 2024, while also remaining agile to quickly capitalize on growth opportunities and trends towards automation and digitalization, as well as customer investments in faster growth segments. Over the past couple years, we have continued to invest strongly in next-generation products and solutions and have also enhanced our best-in-class corporate programs by launching the next waves of Spinnaker and SternDrive. This will help us further increase our competitiveness and put us in an even more favorable position, especially once our markets pick up again."

Other Matters

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

You should not rely on forward-looking statements to predict our actual results. Our actual results or performance may be materially different than reflected in forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including statements about expected revenue growth, inflation, ongoing developments related to Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas war. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue."

We make forward-looking statements about future events or our future financial performance, including earnings and sales growth, earnings per share, strategic plans and contingency plans, growth opportunities or economic downturns, our ability to respond to changes in market conditions, planned research and development efforts and product introductions, adequacy of facilities, access to and the costs of raw materials, shipping and supplier costs, gross margins, customer demand, our competitive position, pricing, capital expenditures, cash flow, tax-related matters, the impact of foreign currencies, compliance with laws, effects of acquisitions, and the impact of inflation, ongoing developments related to Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas war on our business.

Our forward-looking statements may not be accurate or complete, and we do not intend to update or revise them in light of actual results. New risks also periodically arise. Please consider the risks and factors that could cause our results to differ materially from what is described in our forward-looking statements, including inflation, ongoing developments related to Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas war. See in particular "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations."

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2023 % of sales December 31, 2022 % of sales Net sales $ 934,992 (a) 100.0 $ 1,057,685 100.0 Cost of sales 383,354 41.0 425,545 40.2 Gross profit 551,638 59.0 632,140 59.8 Research and development 46,435 5.0 45,942 4.3 Selling, general and administrative 223,427 23.9 227,586 21.5 Amortization 18,078 1.9 16,542 1.6 Interest expense 19,655 2.1 16,805 1.6 Restructuring charges 13,055 1.4 1,753 0.2 Other charges (income), net (1,568 ) (0.2 ) (1,502 ) (0.1 ) Earnings before taxes 232,556 24.9 325,014 30.7 Provision for taxes 47,761 5.1 59,180 5.6 Net earnings $ 184,795 19.8 $ 265,834 25.1 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 8.56 $ 11.97 Weighted average number of common shares 21,593,616 22,209,188 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 8.52 $ 11.86 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares 21,687,577 22,407,796 Note: (a) Local currency sales decreased 13% as compared to the same period in 2022.

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2023 % of sales December 31, 2022 % of sales Earnings before taxes $ 232,556 $ 325,014 Amortization 18,078 16,542 Interest expense 19,655 16,805 Restructuring charges 13,055 1,753 Other charges (income), net (1,568 ) (1,502 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 281,776 (b) 30.1 $ 358,612 33.9 Note: (b) Adjusted operating profit decreased 21% as compared to the same period in 2022.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 % of sales December 31, 2022 % of sales Net sales $ 3,788,309 (a) 100.0 $ 3,919,709 100.0 Cost of sales 1,547,023 40.8 1,611,667 41.1 Gross profit 2,241,286 59.2 2,308,042 58.9 Research and development 185,284 4.9 177,122 4.5 Selling, general and administrative 904,106 23.9 938,461 23.9 Amortization 72,213 1.9 66,239 1.7 Interest expense 77,366 2.0 55,392 1.4 Restructuring charges 32,735 0.9 9,556 0.2 Other charges (income), net (4,146 ) (0.1 ) (9,320 ) (0.1 ) Earnings before taxes 973,728 25.7 1,070,592 27.3 Provision for taxes 184,950 4.9 198,090 5.0 Net earnings $ 788,778 20.8 $ 872,502 22.3 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 36.10 $ 38.79 Weighted average number of common shares 21,848,122 22,491,790 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 35.90 $ 38.41 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares 21,971,528 22,718,290 Note: (a) Local currency sales decreased 3% as compared to the same period in 2022. RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 % of sales December 31, 2022 % of sales Earnings before taxes $ 973,728 $ 1,070,592 Amortization 72,213 66,239 Interest expense 77,366 55,392 Restructuring charges 32,735 9,556 Other charges (income), net (4,146 ) (9,320 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 1,151,896 (b) 30.4 $ 1,192,459 30.4 Note: (b) Adjusted operating profit decreased 3% as compared to the same period in 2022.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,807 $ 95,966 Accounts receivable, net 663,893 709,321 Inventories 385,865 441,694 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 110,638 128,108 Total current assets 1,230,203 1,375,089 Property, plant and equipment, net 803,374 778,600 Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net 955,537 966,224 Other non-current assets 366,441 372,482 Total assets $ 3,355,555 $ 3,492,395 Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt $ 192,219 $ 106,054 Trade accounts payable 210,411 252,538 Accrued and other current liabilities 778,452 789,139 Total current liabilities 1,181,082 1,147,731 Long-term debt 1,888,620 1,908,480 Other non-current liabilities 435,791 411,391 Total liabilities 3,505,493 3,467,602 Shareholders' equity (149,938 ) 24,793 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,355,555 $ 3,492,395

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities: Net earnings $ 184,795 $ 265,834 $ 788,778 $ 872,502 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 12,545 11,783 48,951 46,784 Amortization 18,078 16,542 72,213 66,239 Deferred tax benefit (8,918 ) 31,398 (13,373 ) 26,517 Share-based compensation 5,478 5,730 17,928 19,661 Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in operating assets and liabilities 69,528 (27,644 ) 51,377 (172,636 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 281,506 303,643 965,874 859,067 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 167 163 835 399 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (32,416 ) (32,028 ) (105,323 ) (121,241 ) Proceeds from government funding (a) 3,498 1,000 6,094 29,670 Acquisitions (5,198 ) (12,363 ) (5,811 ) (37,951 ) Other investing activities (1,552 ) (6,809 ) (27,489 ) (10,272 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35,501 ) (50,037 ) (131,694 ) (139,395 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 556,824 786,195 2,126,797 2,307,256 Repayments of borrowings (629,795 ) (810,354 ) (2,097,023 ) (1,947,398 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 13,756 19,234 33,216 Repurchases of common stock (176,002 ) (274,999 ) (900,000 ) (1,099,998 ) Acquisition contingent consideration payment - - (7,767 ) (7,912 ) Other financing activities - (31 ) (826 ) (1,203 ) Net cash used in financing activities (248,973 ) (285,433 ) (859,585 ) (716,039 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,100 5,657 (754 ) (6,231 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 132 (26,170 ) (26,159 ) (2,598 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 69,675 122,136 95,966 98,564 End of period $ 69,807 $ 95,966 $ 69,807 $ 95,966 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 281,506 $ 303,643 $ 965,874 $ 859,067 Payments in respect of restructuring activities 10,877 1,449 25,818 7,965 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 167 164 835 399 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (a) (32,416 ) (32,474 ) (97,593 ) (93,131 ) Acquisition payments (b) - 72 4,775 2,678 Transition tax payment - - 8,042 4,289 Adjusted free cash flow $ 260,134 $ 272,854 $ 907,751 $ 781,267

Notes: (a) In September 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to increase the domestic production capacity of pipette tips and enhance manufacturing automation and logistics. The Company has received funding of $35.8 million, which offset capital expenditures. Funding proceeds of $3.5 million and $1.0 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively and the related purchase of property, plant and equipment of $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, are excluded from Adjusted free cash flow. Funding proceeds of $6.1 million and $29.7 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively and the related purchase of property, plant and equipment of $7.7 million and $28.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are excluded from Adjusted free cash flow. (b) Includes $4.4 million and $2.1 million of the PendoTECH contingent consideration payment that was reported in net cash provided by operating activities as required by U.S. GAAP for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION (unaudited) Americas Europe Asia/RoW Total U.S. Dollar Sales Growth Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (6 %) (11 %) (19 %) (12 %) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (1 %) - % (9 %) (3 %) Local Currency Sales Growth Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (7 %) (16 %) (18 %) (13 %) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (1 %) (2 %) (5 %) (3 %)

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 % Growth 2023 2022 % Growth EPS as reported, diluted $ 8.52 $ 11.86 -28 % $ 35.90 $ 38.41 -7 % Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax 0.23 (a) 0.21 (a) 0.93 (a) 0.87 (a) Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.49 (b) 0.06 (b) 1.20 (b) 0.34 (b) Acquisition costs, net of tax - (c) 0.01 (c) - (c) 0.03 (c) Income tax expense 0.16 (d) (0.04 ) (d) - - Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 9.40 $ 12.10 -22 % $ 38.03 $ 39.65 -4 %

Notes: (a) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $6.5 million ($5.0 million net of tax) and $6.1 million ($4.7 million net of tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and of $26.4 million ($20.5 million net of tax) and $25.5 million ($19.8 million net of tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (b) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $13.1 million ($10.6 million after tax) and $1.8 million ($1.4 million after tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and of $32.7 million ($26.5 million after tax) and $9.6 million ($7.8 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (c) Represents the EPS impact of acquisition transaction costs of $0.2 million ($0.2 million after tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and of $0.9 million ($0.7 million after tax) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. (d) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported and annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. Also includes a $0.16 EPS benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2022 for the reduction in our annualized effective tax rate to 18.5% for the first three quarters of 2022.

