Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Mestro AB receives observation status (64/24)

Today, February 9, 2024, EG A/S, through its subsidiary EG Sverige AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Mestro AB. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Mestro AB (MESTRO, ISIN code SE0017071020, order book ID 242657) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB