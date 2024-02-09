Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Netmore Group AB is updated (65/24)

On January 31, 2024, the shares in Netmore Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that a number of shareholders in the Company had decided to form a buyout consortium which controlled more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that the buyout consortium intended to initiate a compulsory redemption of remaining shares in the Company and request that the Company applies for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On February 8, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had resolved to submit an application for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Netmore Group AB (NETM B, ISIN code SE0009921976, order book ID 140998). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB