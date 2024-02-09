Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hier heute noch rein? Die nächste 100%-News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUX3 | ISIN: SE0009921976 | Ticker-Symbol: 98B
Frankfurt
09.02.24
10:23 Uhr
0,038 Euro
+0,005
+13,77 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETMORE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETMORE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.02.2024 | 11:10
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Netmore Group AB is updated (65/24)

On January 31, 2024, the shares in Netmore Group AB (the "Company") were given
observation status on the grounds that a number of shareholders in the Company
had decided to form a buyout consortium which controlled more than 90 percent
of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that the buyout
consortium intended to initiate a compulsory redemption of remaining shares in
the Company and request that the Company applies for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On February 8, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had resolved to submit an application for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received
such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Netmore Group AB (NETM B, ISIN code
SE0009921976, order book ID 140998). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.