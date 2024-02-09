First North Iceland: Fly Play hf. - Observation status

Nasdaq Iceland has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name Ticker IS0000032936 Fly Play hf. PLAY The company has been given observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 8 February 2024, where it is stated in the annual report that events or conditions indicate that uncertainty exists that may cast doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. According to rule 6.3.1(g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status.