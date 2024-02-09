Anzeige
Freitag, 09.02.2024
09.02.2024
First North Iceland: Fly Play hf. - Observation status

Nasdaq Iceland has today given the below observation status:

ISIN               Name            Ticker

IS0000032936       Fly Play hf.        PLAY

The company has been given observation status. We refer to the company's
announcement from 8 February 2024, where it is stated in the annual report that
events or conditions indicate that uncertainty exists that may cast doubt on
the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. 

According to rule 6.3.1(g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status.
