



TOKYO, Feb 9, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) made significant technological contributions to the first imagery acquisition conducted by the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) Satellite announced by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on January 5 (Note1). MHI technology supported the data acquisition of the distribution and chemical composition of high-temperature plasma weaving through the galaxies by the XRISM satellite's onboard soft X-ray imager (Xtend) and soft X-ray spectrometer (Resolve). XRISM has been developed by JAXA.XRISM's mission is to document, in unprecedented detail, the formation of stars, galaxies and galaxy clusters. MHI, which serves as manufacturer of the mission instruments, is responsible for designing and manufacturing Xtend's X-ray charge coupled devices (CCD) (Note2) detector and the data processors for Xtend and Resolve. XRISM, together with JAXA's "Smart Lander for Investigating Moon" (SLIM), was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on MHI's H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 47 (H-IIA F47) on September 7, 2023 (Note3).Thanks to high-precision placement and assembly of the detector's four CCDs, Xtend's X-ray CCD camera array captured a wide viewing coverage in just a single observation. Previously, this would have required multiple X-ray observations. The mission data processors employed on both Xtend and Resolve are "SOI-SOC2" satellite-mounted microprocessor units (MPUs) jointly developed by JAXA and MHI. They provide outstanding reliability under space-unique environments through high radiation resistance capability while ensuring high-speed data processing.MHI, with its rich experience and accumulated technological knowledge in developing sensors and electronic instrumentation for numerous scientific satellites, continues to make valuable contributions to diverse cosmic fields.(1) https://global.jaxa.jp/press/2024/01/20240105-1_e.html(2) A camera integrating multiple CCDs.(3) SLIM landed on the moon on January 20, 2024. https://global.jaxa.jp/press/2024/01/20240120-1_e.htmlhttps://global.jaxa.jp/press/2024/01/20240125-1_e.html