Invitation to Senzime's fourth quarter 2023 report presentation

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the fourth quarter report for 2023 on February 15, 08:30 CET. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

The presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, and after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session moderated by Erik Palin, analyst at Erik Penser Bank. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Thursday, February 15, 08:30-08:30 CET

The presentation can be followed live via webcast at: https://youtube.com/live/cGyJY0Fshns?feature=share

After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at senzime.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a Swedish medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. Senzime's employees worldwide are committed to the vision of a world without anesthesia- and respiratory-related complications. The company markets an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for real-time monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

