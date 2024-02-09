Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hier heute noch rein? Die nächste 100%-News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
09.02.24
09:59 Uhr
0,640 Euro
-0,017
-2,59 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.02.2024 | 12:02
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Senzime's Fourth Quarter 2023 Report Presentation

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the fourth quarter report for 2023 on February 15, 08:30 CET. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

The presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, and after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session moderated by Erik Palin, analyst at Erik Penser Bank. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Thursday, February 15, 08:30-08:30 CET

The presentation can be followed live via webcast at: https://youtube.com/live/cGyJY0Fshns?feature=share

After the presentation, a recording of the webcast will be available at senzime.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a Swedish medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. Senzime's employees worldwide are committed to the vision of a world without anesthesia- and respiratory-related complications. The company markets an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for real-time monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Invitation to Senzime's fourth quarter 2023 report presentation

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.