Security Token Market Announces "TokenizeThis 2024" in Miami on May 9-11

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Security Token Market (STM), the premier hub for price information on tokenized securities and Real World Assets (RWAs), is thrilled to announce its flagship conference TokenizeThis is taking place from May 9 to 11, 2024 in Miami. Building on thousands of attendees from its inaugural, virtual edition in October 2023, TokenizeThis aims to unite global leaders and participants in the field of tokenization and RWAs together, catering to both retail and institutional investors, in a dynamic and informative three day event.

Herwig Konings, CEO of Security Token Market, says "We are excited to convene the brightest minds in asset tokenization to foster meaningful discussions that will shape the future of finance. TokenizeThis serves to bring together people from around the world that are participating in the largest financial movement in history. This conference is exclusively designed to address the tokenization industry and the growing RWA sector".

TokenizeThis stands out as the premier event in the tokenization industry, setting the stage for unparalleled networking opportunities, knowledge exchange, and visionary discussions on the future of tokenized securities and assets. Boasting a diverse array of industry experts as speakers, thought-provoking panels, and an immersive workshop, the conference offers an in-depth exploration of the ever-evolving tokenization landscape.

Highlighting the Agenda

TokenizeThis will begin with a full-day workshop on May 9th (separate purchase required) and a reception for all attendees in the afternoon to allow for early check-in. Beginning on May 10th, we will hear from a number of keynote speakers and industry panels featuring topics around the industry's challenges, the rising trends in RWAs, technological developments and more. The final day on May 11th will switch gears towards a more institutional focus, with speakers and panel discussions around how the biggest banks and asset managers in the world are using the technology across the back office all the way to reinventing the investor experience.

The Expo Floor will be open throughout the day on May 10th and May 11th. The TokenizeThis conference will conclude with a closing networking event open to all attendees featuring light bites and drinks. The full agenda and keynote speakers will be revealed next month in March.

Ticket Information

All tickets can be purchased at summit.stm.co .

The General Admission (GA) Ticket will allow attendance to TokenizeThis on May 10th and 11th, held at the James L. Knight Center, including:

Reception on May 9th

Auditorium access

Expo floor access

Lunch and Coffee on those dates

Conference closing event on May 11th

GA Gift Bag

Early Bird rate starts at $249 and is available until March 1st, 2024

The VIP Ticket includes that of the GA ticket + the following:

VIP-only area for easy networking and more intimate conversations

Open bar throughout the conference

VIP-only party on May 10th

VIP Gift Bag

The Workshop Ticket will grant access to a tokenization crash course led by Security Token Advisors on May 9th, guiding asset owners, asset managers and finance professionals through the industry landscape, tokenization process, and best practices following existing use cases in the market. Participants will walk away with a certification that they attended this class.

Venue Information

TokenizeThis will take place at the James L. Knight Center located in the heart of downtown Miami, attached to the Hyatt Regency. The venue can accommodate thousands of attendees and has been home to a number of world-renowned crypto and FinTech conferences.

For media and sponsorship inquiries, please contact:

Jason Barraza

COO

Jason@STM.Co

About Security Token Market:

Security Token Market ("STM", stm.co) is the largest repository of security token trading data and news, with tracking over 500 security tokens currently valued at over $25B in market capitalization. STM also produces professional media programming around the tokenization industry amassing millions of impressions across social media and thousands of hours watched and listened across its YouTube and podcast channels.

