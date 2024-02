Trading in InCoax Networks ABpaid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is February 12, 2024. Short name: INCOAX BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021308962 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 317838 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities ABon +46 8 580 065 99.