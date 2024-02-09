Anzeige
Freitag, 09.02.2024
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
09.02.24
08:02 Uhr
4,945 Euro
-0,135
-2,66 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
09.02.2024 | 12:37
175 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOR-Notice of Results

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOR-Notice of Results 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOR-Notice of Results 
09-Feb-2024 / 11:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Announcement Date for 2023 Full-Year Results 
 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
 
Dublin and London | 9 February 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces it will release 2023 Full Year 
Results on Thursday 29th February 2024 at 07.00 GMT. 
The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors at 08.30 GMT on this 
date. 
   -- For conference call details, please register here 
   -- The webcast will be available here 
Please allow sufficient time for registration. 
The Group's Full Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 29th 
February 2024 https://dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
ENDs 
Contacts 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
T: +353 1 206 9400 
E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
Melanie Farrell               dalata@fticonsulting.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 53 three and four-star hotels with 11,412 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 19 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the period ended 30 June 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR284.8 million and a profit after tax of EUR42.0 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  302938 
EQS News ID:  1834579 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1834579&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2024 06:04 ET (11:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
