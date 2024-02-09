DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: NOR-Notice of Results

Announcement Date for 2023 Full-Year Results ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 9 February 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces it will release 2023 Full Year Results on Thursday 29th February 2024 at 07.00 GMT. The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors at 08.30 GMT on this date. -- For conference call details, please register here -- The webcast will be available here Please allow sufficient time for registration. The Group's Full Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 29th February 2024 https://dalatahotelgroup.com ENDs Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 53 three and four-star hotels with 11,412 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,300 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 19 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the period ended 30 June 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR284.8 million and a profit after tax of EUR42.0 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

