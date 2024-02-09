Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2024) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), proudly announces its strategic collaboration with Fireblocks, the industry's most trusted and innovative platform to securely support digital assets and cryptocurrencies. This relationship establishes Wellfield with world-class security and solutions to execute on the Company's mission and quickly bring new products to market. Through this collaboration, Wellfield brings Coinmama's retail customers, Brane Trust's institutional customers, and traditional investors, through Wellfield's Ethereum-based gold offerings, into the Fireblocks Network.

Wellfield's previously announced tokenized gold ecosystem is enhanced by Fireblocks' Tokenization platform, creating a robust environment to secure digitized gold and complement the Royal Canadian Mint's state-of-the-art custody for the underlying physical deliverable metal.

Brane Trust, acquired by Wellfield in December 2023, leverages Fireblocks' flagship Crypto & DeFi Treasury Management solution, offering institutional customers best-in-class regulated custody and, with regulatory approval, access to the Fireblocks Network.

Coinmama's Mobile App will be enhanced by Fireblocks' new wallets-as-a-service offering to bolster its popular retail blockchain wallet with institutional grade non-custodial security while giving Coinmama users direct access to the best projects in Web3 and DeFi.

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield, commented, "Having Fireblocks become an integral part of our tech stack marks a pivotal moment for Wellfield as we commercialize our gold solutions, proprietary DeFi protocols, and recently acquired businesses. Leveraging Fireblocks' cutting-edge solutions enables Wellfield to accelerate the growth and scale of our businesses and our mission to make decentralized finance accessible, relevant, and efficient. From our non-custodial users at Coinmama to the regulated custody seeking institutional market at Brane Trust, we are excited to show our customers how Fireblocks complements the core technology and solutions we offer."

Integration Benefits

Wellfield expects to be well positioned to realize strong synergies, accelerate revenue-generating product launches, and demonstrate competitive value in each of its distinct business lines:

Utilizing Fireblocks' Tokenization Platform to enhance our Gold Tokenization Ecosystem

Wellfield combines trust and innovation to digitize ownership of physical gold custodied by the Royal Canadian Mint and create ground-breaking investments that leverage blockchain to turn digitized gold into a cash flowing asset.

This partnership gives Wellfield an end-to-end platform to securely mint, custody, and transfer tokenized assets and manage Wellfield's proprietary smart contracts and decentralized financial services. Wellfield brings best-in-class tokenized gold assets into the Fireblocks Network as a new offering for Fireblocks' existing customer base.

Using Fireblocks for Brane Trust's Crypto & DeFi Treasury Management

Brane Trust is a trust company regulated by the Alberta Ministry of Treasury Board and Finance for the purpose of digital asset custody. This partnership brings Brane Trust into the Fireblocks Network and enables Brane Trust to offer its institutional customers industry leading security and custody solutions tailored to their governance and risk requirements.

Enabling Coinmama customers to maintain control of their crypto with Fireblocks' Wallet-as-a-Service

Coinmama is one of the world's most enduring and trusted brands for customers to effortlessly bring their money onto blockchain while retaining full control of their cryptocurrency. Wellfield has updated and future-proofed Coinmama's mobile app through its partnership with Fireblocks, integrating their non-custodial wallets-as-a-service solutions into the core of the Coinmama wallet. With this upgrade, customers retain full control over the cryptocurrency they purchase from Coinmama and get simple and secure access to the best of Web3 and DeFi all from one place.

Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks, added, "Fireblocks' mission is to enable every business to easily and securely support digital assets and cryptocurrencies. We've done this by setting the standard in digital asset security and compliance, delivering today's most adopted blockchain technology stack. Our focused approach is key in developing industry-leading solutions and we look forward to working closely with the Wellfield team, who are equally dedicated to developing blockchain solutions for institutional and retail customers. We are excited to collaborate on their unique products and are excited to welcome Coinmama and Brane Trust customers into the Fireblocks Network."

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield is an R&D focused Fintech company that operates on public blockchains including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Company operates a regulated platform that onboards customers globally at scale, leveraging its proprietary decentralized technology to offer highly disruptive on-chain self-custody solutions. Wellfield operates through two brands: Coinmama, which with a growing base of more than 3.5 million registered users, is one of the most trusted and enduring global brands operating in the crypto space; and Wellfield Capital, which meets the needs of institutional users and professional investors.

