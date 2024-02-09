Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2024) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Portka as Vice President of Corporate Development. This appointment further strengthens Cordoba's management team.

Mr. Portka has extensive experience as a senior financial and corporate development executive, having worked for a variety of organizations in the mining sector, including most recently as Chief Financial Officer at NorZinc Ltd., and Vice President of Finance at Quintana Resources Capital, a streaming and royalty division of a U.S. based multi-billion private equity fund. Mr. Portka holds professional designations in both Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Professional Accountant.

"I'm delighted to welcome Peter on behalf of the Board and the entire management team," commented Ms. Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba. "This role is a strategic addition to our management team as we advance the Alacran Project towards the next milestone. I look forward to working with Peter to unlock some of the funding options that will deliver optimum value for the Alacran Project."

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacran Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

