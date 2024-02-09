Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, February 22, 2024

LAKE BARRINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (Nasdaq:YHGJ) (the "Company") a leading manufacturer of custom film packaging products, novelty balloons, candy and balloon-inspired gift solutions, and newly created material solutions offering, today announced that the Company will be hosting a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10:00 am ET to review its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd.'s fourth quarter and full year 2023 results are expected to be issued on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after the market closes.

Frank Cesario, Chief Executive Officer, and Jana Schwan, Chief Operating Officer, will review the results during the call.

Webcast Information/Telephone Access

The live webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2863/49790.

For those planning to participate in the call, please dial +1-877-545-0523 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The Conference ID is 227768.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at +1-877-481-4010 (domestic) or +1-919-882-2331 (international), using replay conference ID 49790.

About Yunhong Green CTI Ltd.

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of foil balloons and produces laminated and printed films for commercial uses. Yunhong Green CTI also distributes balloon-inspired and other gift items, newly offers compostable material solutions, and markets its products throughout the United States and in several other countries. For more information about our business, visit our corporate website at www.ctiindustries.com.

Company Contact:

info@ctiindustries.com

+ 1-847-382-1000

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Yunhong Green CTI Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com