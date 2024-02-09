Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2024) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs, today announced the appointment of Ms. Netta Jagpal, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective February 20, 2024.

"We are excited to welcome Ms. Jagpal to InMed and are fortunate to have someone of her caliber and experience join our executive leadership team," commented Eric A. Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Netta has served in leadership positions with multiple public and private companies and brings a wealth of experience in the biotech industry. Netta's experience in leading all aspects of the finance and accounting functions makes her an ideal candidate to support both InMed's core pharmaceutical drug development business and BayMedica's commercial enterprise."

Ms. Jagpal joins InMed with over 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles, primarily in the biotech industry. Prior to InMed, Ms. Jagpal served as Vice President, Financial Reporting & Compliance for D-Wave Systems Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) where she led a finance team through the initial public offering process. Prior to D-Wave, Netta spent 11 years at Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a leading Vancouver based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, in various financial roles including Senior Director, Finance & Corporate Controller. Netta has also previously held roles at Angiotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANP) and Ernst & Young. Netta is a Chartered Professional Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Organization Behaviour from Simon Fraser University.

In conjunction with this appointment, Mr. Jonathan Tegge will be stepping down as Interim CFO effective February 20, 2024. The Company is grateful for the leadership and technical expertise that Mr. Tegge contributed over the past year and looks forward to his continued involvement with InMed.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Together with our subsidiary, BayMedica LLC, we have unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. We are a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

