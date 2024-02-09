Toyota City, Japan, Feb 9, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has decided today to resume production and shipments of the Pixis Epoch and Pixis Truck / Van, which is outsourced to Daihatsu Motor Co. (Daihatsu).We sincerely apologize again to our customers, suppliers, dealers, and other concerned parties for any concern or inconvenience the suspension may have caused.On January 30, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) confirmed that the above three models are in compliance with the standards of the Road Transport Vehicle Act, following the Probox, which has already been released from shipment suspension. In addition, we have been receiving both strong criticism and warm comments, along with requests for our products from customers and other concerned parties. In light of these circumstances, we have decided to resume production from February 26.Today, Daihatsu has reported to the MLIT the measures it has taken to prevent a recurrence of the irregularities. Toyota will provide full support to ensure that the various measures are implemented. We will resume production of the models to be released for shipment by MLIT as soon as they are ready, while carefully communicating with our suppliers and other related parties.We will make every effort to deliver cars to our customers as quickly as possible while emphasizing, once again, that safety and quality are our top priorities.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.