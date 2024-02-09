Infinitum Copper ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Targets at Hot Breccia in Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI)(OTCQB:INUMF) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that project operator Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ,)(OTCQB:PMOMF) ("Prismo") has completed the heliborne ZTEM geophysical survey undertaken at the Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, and has identified a priority drill target. Hot Breccia is located in the heart of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt between Tucson and Phoenix (Fig. 1).

The ZTEM survey identified a large conductive body at depth below the surface exposure of a large dike swarm that hosts the namesake breccias. Anomalous copper and gold assays are locally present at the surface in this area (see Prismo press release of July 11, 2023), and high-grade copper and zinc assays are present above this anomaly in historic drill holes completed by major copper producers in the 1970's and early 1980's (see Prismo press release of January 29, 2023). While all the historic drill holes intersected hydrothermal alteration within the volcanic rocks that overlie the typically better mineralized Paleozoic carbonate rocks with increasing alteration intensity downwards, no historic drilling targeted this newly identified conductive zone. The carbonate host units have several copper intercepts reported to exceed 1% copper and elevated zinc.

Matt Hudson, President and CEO commented: "The results of the ZTEM survey conducted in Q3, 2023 has identified a very attractive, large, drill target in a highly complex area of the project. This is especially exciting for Infinitum because of the highly significant deposits that have been found along this historic copper belt. Resolution is only 40 kilometres to the north, and San Manuel / Kalamazoo are 35 kilometres to the south. We look forward to our partners embarking on a drilling campaign to test this enticing target."

Preparation of an application for a permit to allow drilling at Hot Breccia began in Q3 2023 with a cultural survey. It is anticipated that the permit will be in-hand in Q1 2024.

Figure 1. Location of the Hot Breccia project

Figure 2. View of the subsurface looking northeasterly showing the conductive body from the ZTEM survey and cross sections of the Christmas deposit and the Hot Breccia area. Historic drill holes are shown with copper assays as disks within the red ellipse; the magenta color indicates > 1% Copper.

Figure 3. Plan view of the surface geology showing the Hot Breccia land boundary in black and the cross sections from Fig. 2. The surface projection of the conductive body shown in Fig. 2 is roughly outlined in red.

Assay results from historic drill holes are unverified as the core has been destroyed, but information has been gathered from memos, photos and drill logs that contain some, but not all, of the assay results and descriptions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

INFINITUM COPPER CORP.

Matt Hudson

Chief Executive Officer

matt@infinitumcopper.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson, Chairman of the Company, has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release.

About Hot Breccia

The Hot Breccia property consists of 1,420 hectares 227 contiguous mining claims located in the world class Arizona Copper Belt. The project lies about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 million pounds of copper from 20.2 million tons at a grade of 1.2% Copper plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). Prismo has not been able to verify the Christmas production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property.

Infinitum has granted Prismo the option to earn up to a 75% interest in the project by completing cash payment and work commitments. The Hot Breccia project is subject to a 2% NSR royalty to a private Tucson based company, Walnut Mines LLC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. - 2 - Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the Company's business, as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

