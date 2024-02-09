Autonomix Medical, Inc. to Present at Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

Webcast presentation on Wednesday, February 14th at 10:30 AM EST

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) ("Autonomix" or the "Company"), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, will present at Integrous Communications' Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. To schedule a meeting with Autonomix, please request through the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available on the conference website and on the Events page under the Investors section of the Company's website (autonomix.com). A webcast replay will be available following the live event and will be accessible for 1 year.

To register for the event, Investors can go to the conference link: Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain, a condition that can cause debilitating pain and needs an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

