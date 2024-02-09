The "B2C Mobility Sharing Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global b2c mobility sharing market has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $44.11 billion in 2023 to $54.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The global b2c mobility sharing market is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $125.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%.

The expansion observed during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including urbanization and population density, the increase in traffic congestion, growing environmental concerns, widespread smartphone penetration, evolving consumer preferences, government support and regulations, and the appeal of cost savings for consumers.

The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the implementation of dynamic pricing strategies, the emphasis on personalization and customer loyalty programs, goals for climate change mitigation, a focus on inclusive accessibility, the emergence of new business models, and the adoption of data-driven decision-making. Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass the expansion of micro-mobility services, the integration of multiple mobility modes, the adoption of contactless payments and digital wallets, enhanced integration with public transit, and continuous innovations in accessibility within the mobility-sharing industry.

Connected Vehicles Enhancing B2C Mobility Sharing Services

The report highlights how connected vehicles are revolutionizing the mobility sharing space. Modern connected vehicles, which offer internet access and integrate various networks, allow for instantaneous interactions and enhance the user experience by providing real-time tracking and improved fleet management capabilities. Approximately 45% of vehicles now feature some level of advanced connectivity, a trend that bolsters the B2C mobility sharing landscape.

Smartphone Penetration: A Catalyst for Market Expansion

Smartphones emerge as a critical catalyst, further fuelling the growth of the B2C mobility sharing market. With functions that meld mobile phone capabilities and computing power, smartphones are increasingly essential in facilitating modern transportation options. As smartphone adoption rates continue to climb, reaching an estimated 93.8% in some regions by 2026, their role in shared mobility services becomes even more pronounced.

Technological Advancements Propel Market Innovations

Pioneering advancements in technology pave the way for new developments in the B2C mobility sharing arena. Forward-thinking market players are crafting innovative mobility-sharing platforms to assert their dominance and meet consumer demand. The report sheds light on initiatives such as the deployment of electric mobility services, which emphasizes green transportation alternatives and comprehensive e-mobility ecosystems.

Market Evolution with Strategic Acquisitions

Strategic acquisitions are playing a pivotal role in shaping the B2C mobility sharing market. A notable example presented in the report is the recent acquisition of Share Now GmbH by Free2move. This move is set to extend Free2move's reach across key European and North American markets, reinforcing its stance on sustainable and adaptable mobility services.

Geographical Dominance and Emerging Regions

North America currently leads the charge as the largest region in the B2C mobility sharing market as of 2023. However, other areas are also making significant strides in embracing shared mobility solutions, with countries across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa actively participating in the market's growth.

Key Service Models: The diverse offerings within the B2C mobility sharing market, including car sharing, bike sharing, scooter sharing, and ride-hailing services.

Applications: Insight into how these services cater to varying distances, from short trips to long-distance travel.

Global Industry Shares: A nuanced analysis of the competitors and their respective market shares.

