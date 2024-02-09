Mobilicom and Xcel Brands Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) and Xcel Brands (Nasdaq:XELB) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, February 10, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Mobilicom: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/mob_access

Xcel Brands: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/xelb_access

Oren Elkayam, Founder and CEO of Mobilicom, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Mobilicom presents a strong investment opportunity with its comprehensive and proprietary technology suite. The company's products, including SkyHopper Datalinks, Ground Control Systems, Mobile Mesh Networking, the ICE Cybersecurity Suite, and CONTROLiT cloud management, form the core 'brain' of drones, providing control, guidance, and cybersecurity. Mobilicom's intellectual property, comprising trade secrets and 34 patent claims across two patent families, underscores its innovation leadership. With a global footprint, the company has secured over 50 customers in 18 countries and achieved 50 "design wins," indicating significant market penetration and long-term revenue potential. Recent milestones include a $900,000 order from a top-tier Israeli defense manufacturer and a significant U.S. defense deal. Financially robust, Mobilicom reported a 62% gross margin in 2022, a strong cash balance of $10.6 million as of June 30, 2023, no bank debt, and a low burn rate. The company is poised to shift its revenue focus from hardware to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and recurring cybersecurity revenues from 2024. These factors, combined with its innovative solutions, expanding customer base, and significant market potential, make Mobilicom an attractive investment proposition in the burgeoning drone and robotics market.

In an exclusive interview, Robert D'Loren, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Brands, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Xcel Brands is a pioneering force in the convergence of shopping, entertainment, and social media and expects to generate $18 million in top-line royalty revenue in 2024. Based on the recent sale of 70% interest in its Isaac Mizrahi brand, which sold for six times royalty revenue, Xcel is trading for a greater than 75% discount to its intrinsic value, presenting tremendous potential upside for investors. Social commerce is expected to drive 20% of all US online sales by 2026, and Xcel is perfectly positioned to capture a significant market share with its proven approach to increasing conversion rates that significantly outperforms traditional digital marketing strategies. The Company's brands boast over 5 million social followers, generate over $600 million in annual retail sales, and have delivered over 20,000 hours of live-stream programming. Operating on a working capital-light business model, Xcel has a historical track record of revenue growth with positive adjusted EBITDA (pre-COVID), allowing for continued investment in brand and technology development. With the launch of its new proprietary live stream and social commerce platform, ORME, Xcel is set for strong cash flow generation starting in Q1 2024. The Company's management team, which holds over 60% of Xcel's outstanding shares, brings decades of experience in building major brand management companies, and they are committed to driving innovation and profitability. In summary, Xcel presents a unique investment opportunity, combining leadership in an emerging industry, innovative technology, creative excellence, financial resilience, and strong growth prospects.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company's brands have generated in excess of $4 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. www.xcelbrands.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

