NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Maersk (37/24)

The following information is based on a press release from A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (Maersk) published on February 8, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Maersk intends to propose that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for April 26, 2024 resolves on a share distribution of Svitzer Group A/S (Svitzer Group) to Maersk shareholders, whereby one (1) Maersk share of DKK 1,000 will entitle their holder to receive two (2) shares in Svitzer Group. The anticipated first trading day for the shares of Svitzer Group on Nasdaq Copenhagen is April 30, 2024. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting approves the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in Maersk (MAERSK, MAERA). For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1194465