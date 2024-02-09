Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hier heute noch rein? Die nächste 100%-News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
09.02.24
15:18 Uhr
1.482,00 Euro
+13,50
+0,92 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.481,501.483,0015:19
1.481,001.482,5015:19
GlobeNewswire
09.02.2024 | 15:10
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Maersk (37/24)

The following information is based on a press release from A.P. Møller - Mærsk
A/S (Maersk) published on February 8, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Maersk intends to propose that the Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for April 26, 2024 resolves on a share
distribution of Svitzer Group A/S (Svitzer Group) to Maersk shareholders,
whereby one (1) Maersk share of DKK 1,000 will entitle their holder to receive
two (2) shares in Svitzer Group. The anticipated first trading day for the
shares of Svitzer Group on Nasdaq Copenhagen is April 30, 2024. The Ex-date is
yet to be determined. Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting approves
the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled,
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return futures in Maersk (MAERSK, MAERA). 

For further information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1194465
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.