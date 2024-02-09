Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hier heute noch rein? Die nächste 100%-News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JS1K | ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 | Ticker-Symbol: J7Z
Tradegate
09.02.24
16:03 Uhr
114,20 Euro
+0,35
+0,31 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,70114,2016:09
113,70114,2016:09
ACCESSWIRE
09.02.2024 | 15:26
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals: How This CEO Built a Top 50 Pharma Company Focusing on Culture Day 1

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Jazz Pharmaceuticals
By Chase Feiger, M.D.

Originally Published by Forbes

For a company to successfully create new and life-changing therapeutics for people, it must begin by establishing its own people-first and mission-driven culture. That's the premise Bruce Cozadd set out to test when he co-founded Jazz Pharmaceuticals? (NDAQ?: JAZZ) in 2003.

Jazz began its life like many other biotech startups, focused on creating therapeutics for disease areas with unmet needs, such as sleep medicine. But over the past 20 years, the company's approach evolved beyond Neuroscience to include treatment options for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. Many new pharmaceutical companies find initial success - a successful Phase 3 Clinical trial, first indication, or second indication - and quickly look for an acquirer to help them capitalize on that success. But Cozadd and Jazz have done something different, building a durable, Top 50 pharmaceutical organization, bringing over 11 therapeutics to market in the past two decades.

Continue reading here.

Bruce Cozadd, Chief Executive Office & Chairman of Jazz Pharmaceuticals ATHLONE PHOTOGRAPHY Courtesy of Forbes

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Jazz Pharmaceuticals on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/jazz-pharmaceuticals
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Jazz Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.