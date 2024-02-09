AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) ("AMTD IDEA") and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) ("AMTD Digital", and together with AMTD Group and AMTD IDEA as "AMTD"), announced the following new appointments for existing and/or new members of the boards of AMTD IDEA, AMTD Digital and AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group ("AMTD WME"), a joint venture among AMTD Group.

AMTD IDEA and AMTD WME: Mr. Jazz Li has been appointed as an independent director of AMTD IDEA and AMTD WME. Jazz is a cultural entrepreneur and a leader in the movement to transcend the boundaries of fine art and entertainment, realizing the potential synergies between fine art, culture, and mass media. Jazz has crafted celebrity-curated fine art exhibitions, which have achieved critical reception not just from the fine art world but also from general audiences working closely with fine art celebrity curators such as the King of Mandopop Jay Chou. Jazz studied economics at the London School of Economics and graduated in 2004. The appointment of Jazz, an art and entertainment industry expert, further strengthens the diversity of the Boards,. Jazz's extensive experience in the art and entertainment industry will help the Boards to provide strategic guidance on the future developments of the art and media industry businesses of AMTD IDEA and AMTD WME.

AMTD Digital and AMTD WME: Ms. Joanne Shoveller has been designated as the Co-Chair of the Board of AMTD Digital, as well as the Chair of the Board of AMTD WME. Under the leadership of Group Chairman Dr. Calvin Choi, AMTD has always been a great supporter of women's leadership. By inclusion of women leaders into the Boards and management teams, we embrace a diverse workforce and support a diversity of our global leadership.

AMTD WME has adopted and upheld the highest level of global corporate governance standards through an entirely independent Board membership structure. Under the joint efforts of the founding shareholders, including AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA and AMTD Digital, AMTD WME has now been developed as a standalone business group for cultural development, media and entertainment businesses with global outreach and exposures in over 33 countries. Upon the appointment of the new Chairwoman, the establishment of an entirely independent Board structure is now complete. AMTD WME is now ready to expand into its 2.0 stage, and further excel and shine through its worldwide network and well established business platform.

In addition, Dr. Timothy Tong, an independent director of AMTD IDEA and the Chairman of AMTD Digital, has been appointed today by the Hong Kong SAR Government through the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, as the Chairman of the Research Grants Council (RGC) for a term of three years with effect from March 1, 2024. According to the announcement, the RGC advises the Hong Kong SAR Government, through the University Grants Committee, on the needs of Hong Kong's higher education institutions in terms of academic research and on the distribution of funding for academic research projects undertaken by academic staff of higher education institutions. The RGC manages a variety of research funding programmes, including the General Research Fund, the Early Career Scheme, the Collaborative Research Fund, the Research Impact Fund, the Theme-based Research Scheme, the Areas of Excellence Scheme, the Strategic Topics Grant and various joint research schemes. The RGC has set up committees and subject panels to assess research bids in various disciplines. It also manages a number of fellowship schemes, such as the Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme and the RGC Postdoctoral Fellowship Scheme.

