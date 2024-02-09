Eight Oshyn Experts Win Sitecore Most Valuable Professional Award

Elite Distinction Awarded for Commitment and Dedication to the Sitecore Community

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Oshyn, a digital experience implementation agency specializing in Sitecore, today announced that eight of its staff have been named Most Valuable Professionals (MVP) by Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software.

Mariela Pancho and Freddy Rueda were two of only 147 Technology MVPs worldwide to be named Sitecore MVPs this year. Mayra Olivo, Andrea Rosero, Augusto Dávalos, Gustavo Villacres, Ramiro Batallas, and Leonardo Bravo were six of only 69 Ambassadors named worldwide.

Now in its 18th year, the MVP program recognizes professionals who actively share their knowledge and expertise with online and offline Sitecore communities to help them best utilize Sitecore products to deliver premier customer experiences.

Selected from more than 16,000 certified developers and over 30,000 active community participants, the 247 MVPs are truly an elite group. This year's MVPs were selected by a panel of Sitecore employees - ranging from developers to members of the executive team - for the quality, quantity and impact of the contributions they made in 2023. This includes the sharing of product expertise and advanced knowledge of the Sitecore platform to support partners and customers.

"Sitecore has long been one of Oshyn's key partners, and we're thrilled that so many of our staff dedicated themselves this year into advancing their knowledge and giving back to the community. This effort translates directly into the expertise we provide and the quality of service we offer to our clients," said Diego Rebosio, Oshyn CEO.

Oshyn, a Sitecore Solution Partner since 2007, provides services supporting the full digital experience life cycle from design planning to development through support and maintenance ... and beyond.

"For the 18th year running, we're pleased to be honoring experts who have distinguished themselves through their technical acumen and commitment to helping others build great digital experiences," said Dave O'Flanagan, Sitecore chief product officer. "The MVPs are invaluable to the global Sitecore community, and they continue to impress us with their unique contributions."

More information about the MVP Program can be found on the Sitecore MVP site: https://mvp.sitecore.com.

About Oshyn

Oshyn partners with some of the best brands and creative agencies in the world to create exceptional digital marketing solutions. For over 20 years, Oshyn has worked closely with dozens of marketing, design, and IT teams to deliver countless effective customer experiences in line with their business objectives. With over 60 developers, trainers, and analysts on staff (more than 30 certified), they've built a stellar reputation working with top brands including NW Natural, Point B, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Skyworks, Promedica, ALS Global, DMC Global, Minor Hotels, Dole, UMass Global, Wolters Kluwer, NEA Member Benefits, American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, Volkswagen, and Aetna.

Learn more by visiting https://www.oshyn.com/sitecore.

