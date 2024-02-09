The US Department of Energy (DoE) has announced plans to invest $20 million in 16 projects across eight states to accelerate the exploration of geologic hydrogen.The US DoE has announced plans to allocate $20 million to 16 projects across eight states to accelerate the exploration of geologic hydrogen. The selected teams include universities, national labs, and companies. "The 16 teams announced today are set to receive funding through two Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Exploratory Topics on geologic hydrogen," said ARPA-E. The projects will either focus on producing geologic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...