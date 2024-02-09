In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that North America saw irradiance below average, primarily due to the stormy conditions that prevailed during the second half of January.Most of North America saw irradiance below average, primarily due to the stormy conditions that prevailed during the second half of January, according to data analyzed by Solcast via the Solcast API. Despite a cold and dry start in the north, low pressure over the Pacific drove moisture across the West Coast, delivering below-average irradiance. Humidity in the Gulf led to cloud and rain ...

