LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today reported results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2023 -- reflecting a strong increase in net sales, operating income and cash flow from operating activities.
Key highlights for the fiscal third quarter.
- Net sales increased 13.2 percent to $171.9 million.
- Gross margin improved by 3.7 percentage points.
- Gross profit increased 43.1 percent to $30.0 million.
- Operating income increased 170.1 percent to $9.5 million.
- The company generated cash of approximately $53.6 million.
Net sales for the fiscal 2024 third quarter increased 13.2 percent to $171.9 million from $151.8 million in the prior year.
Gross profit for the fiscal 2024 third quarter increased 43.1 percent to $30.0 million from $21.0 million a year earlier. Gross margin for the fiscal 2024 third quarter was 17.5 percent compared with 13.8 percent a year earlier. Gross margin for the fiscal 2024 third quarter was impacted by $4.4 million, or 2.6 percent, of non-cash items, and $1.6 million, or 0.9 percent, of cash items, as detailed in Exhibit 3.
Operating income for the fiscal 2024 third quarter increased 170.1 percent to $9.5 million from $3.5 million in the prior year.
Interest expense for the fiscal third quarter increased by $6.8 million, or $0.26 per share, to $18.3 million from $11.5 million a year ago -- primarily due to higher market interest rates and higher utilization of the accounts receivable discount programs offered by customers due to higher net sales.
Due primarily to $40.4 million, or $2.06 per share, of non-cash items, including a $37.5 million U.S. federal and state deferred tax asset valuation allowance under U.S. GAAP, or $1.91 per share, net loss for the fiscal 2024 third quarter was $47.2 million, or $2.40 per share, compared with net income of $1.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, a year ago. The valuation allowance does not impact any operating metrics. The non-cash items discussed above, and cash items of $1.4 million, or $0.07 per share, are detailed in Exhibit 1.
The company generated approximately $53.6 million of cash from operating activities during the quarter and approximately $48.4 million of cash from operating activities for the nine-month period. During the nine-month period, the company reduced net bank debt by $43.7 million to $102.8 million from $146.5 million.
"Our year-to-date results reflect significant progress in achieving three major initiatives: increasing cash flow from profits and neutralizing working capital, and increasing sales and profitability, despite some unexpected softness throughout the industry in November and December. Our brake-related product categories continue to gain momentum, and we expect to realize ongoing improvements in operational efficiencies as volume further increases. Finally, we remain focused on executing our strategic plans and leveraging our leadership position," said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.
Nine-Month Results
Net sales for the fiscal 2024 nine-month period increased 8.2 percent to a record $528.2 million from $488.3 million.
Gross profit for the fiscal 2024 nine-month period increased 25.6 percent to $97.8 million from $77.8 million a year earlier. Gross margin for the fiscal 2024 nine-month period was 18.5 percent compared with 15.9 percent a year earlier. Gross margin for the fiscal 2024 nine-month period was impacted by $12.6 million, or 2.4 percent, of non-cash items, and $6.7 million, or 1.3 percent, of cash items, as detailed in Exhibit 4.
Operating income for the fiscal 2024 nine-month period increased 166.7 percent to $33.9 million from $12.7 million in the prior year.
Interest expense increased by $17.7 million, or $0.68 per share, for the nine months to $45.4 million from $27.7 million a year ago, primarily due to higher market interest rates and higher utilization of the accounts receivable discount programs due to higher net sales, as noted above.
Due primarily to $49.5 million, or $2.53 per share, of non-cash items, including a $37.5 million U.S. federal and state deferred tax asset valuation allowance under U.S. GAAP, or $1.91 per share, noted above, net loss for the fiscal 2024 nine-month period was $50.6 million, or $2.58 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.29 per share, a year ago. The valuation allowance does not impact any operating metrics. The non-cash items discussed above, and cash items of $5.8 million, or $0.30 per share, are detailed in Exhibit 2.
Further Considerations
- Sales volume continuing to gain momentum.
- Ordering activity expected to benefit from current extreme weather conditions.
- Industry fundamentals continue to drive product demand.
- Margin improvement.
- Enhanced by multiple rounds of price increases.
- Improving overhead absorption as brake-related business gains further momentum.
- Improving operational efficiencies through volume increases.
- Enhanced cash flow from working capital initiatives.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure
This press release includes the following non-GAAP measure - EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance. The company believes this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company's results of operations. However, this non-GAAP measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the company's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a definition and reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, its corresponding GAAP measure, see the financial tables included in this press release. Also, refer to our Form 8-K to which this release is attached, and other filings we make with the SEC, for further information regarding this measure.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake pads, brake rotors, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company's electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train - providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company's Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2023 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.
(Financial tables follow)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net sales
$ 171,862,000
$ 151,819,000
$ 528,206,000
$ 488,347,000
|Cost of goods sold
141,819,000
130,826,000
430,448,000
410,536,000
|Gross profit
30,043,000
20,993,000
97,758,000
77,811,000
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
15,198,000
13,599,000
42,125,000
42,079,000
|Sales and marketing
5,931,000
5,634,000
17,038,000
17,242,000
|Research and development
2,539,000
2,547,000
7,352,000
8,330,000
|Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts
(3,149,000)
(4,313,000)
(2,659,000)
(2,553,000)
|Total operating expenses
20,519,000
17,467,000
63,856,000
65,098,000
|Operating income
9,524,000
3,526,000
33,902,000
12,713,000
|Other expenses:
|Interest expense, net
18,297,000
11,471,000
45,400,000
27,675,000
|Change in fair value of compound net derivative liability
1,160,000
-
1,690,000
-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
168,000
-
|Total other expenses
19,457,000
11,471,000
47,258,000
27,675,000
|Loss before income tax expense (benefit)
(9,933,000)
(7,945,000)
(13,356,000)
(14,962,000)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
37,281,000
(8,971,000)
37,226,000
(9,296,000)
|Net (loss) income
$ (47,214,000)
$ 1,026,000
$ (50,582,000)
$ (5,666,000)
|Basic net (loss) income per share
$ (2.40)
$ 0.05
$ (2.58)
$ (0.29)
|Diluted net (loss) income per share
$ (2.40)
$ 0.05
$ (2.58)
$ (0.29)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
19,634,306
19,474,871
19,580,960
19,383,531
|Diluted
19,634,306
19,634,153
19,580,960
19,383,531
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$ 12,155,000
$ 11,596,000
|Short-term investments
2,206,000
2,011,000
|Accounts receivable - net
93,008,000
119,868,000
|Inventory
393,777,000
356,254,000
|Contract assets
25,236,000
25,443,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,978,000
22,306,000
|Total current assets
544,360,000
537,478,000
|Plant and equipment - net
39,644,000
46,052,000
|Operating lease assets
85,187,000
87,619,000
|Long-term deferred income taxes
2,447,000
32,625,000
|Long-term contract assets
318,323,000
318,381,000
|Goodwill and intangible assets - net
4,461,000
5,348,000
|Other assets
1,511,000
1,062,000
|TOTAL ASSETS
$ 995,933,000
$ 1,028,565,000
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 178,881,000
$ 141,766,000
|Customer finished goods returns accrual
37,883,000
37,984,000
|Contract liabilities
43,848,000
40,340,000
|Revolving loan
115,000,000
145,200,000
|Other current liabilities
5,369,000
4,871,000
|Operating lease liabilities
8,564,000
8,767,000
|Current portion of term loan
-
3,664,000
|Total current liabilities
389,545,000
382,592,000
|Term loan, less current portion
-
9,279,000
|Convertible notes, related party
33,226,000
30,994,000
|Long-term contract liabilities
206,590,000
193,606,000
|Long-term deferred income taxes
74,000
718,000
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
73,725,000
79,318,000
|Other liabilities
11,021,000
11,583,000
|Total liabilities
714,181,000
708,090,000
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
-
-
|Series A junior participating preferred stock; par value $.01 per share,
|20,000 shares authorized; none issued
-
-
|Common stock; par value $.01 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized;
|19,662,380 and 19,494,615 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and
|March 31, 2023, respectively
197,000
195,000
|Additional paid-in capital
235,823,000
231,836,000
|Retained earnings
38,165,000
88,747,000
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
7,567,000
(303,000)
|Total shareholders' equity
281,752,000
320,475,000
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 995,933,000
$ 1,028,565,000
Additional Information and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company has included the following additional information and non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Among other things, the company uses such additional information and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in addition to and together with corresponding GAAP measures to help analyze the performance of its business.
The company believes this information helps provide a more complete understanding of the company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the company's business. However, this information should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, information contained in the company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies.
The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net income is provided below along with information regarding such items.
|Items Impacting Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
Exhibit 1
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
$
Per Share
$
Per Share
|GAAP net (loss) income
$(47,214,000)
$ (2.40)
$ 1,026,000
$ 0.05
|Non-cash items impacting net (loss) income
|Core and finished goods premium amortization
$ 2,838,000
$ 0.14
$ 3,075,000
$ 0.16
|Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
1,607,000
0.08
863,000
0.04
|Share-based compensation expenses
1,425,000
0.07
1,021,000
0.05
|Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts
(3,149,000)
(0.16)
(4,313,000)
(0.22)
|Change in fair value of compound net derivative liability
1,160,000
0.06
-
-
|Tax effect (a)
(970,000)
(0.05)
(162,000)
(0.01)
|Tax valuation allowance
37,461,000
1.91
-
-
|Total non-cash items impacting net (loss) income
$ 40,372,000
$ 2.06
$ 484,000
$ 0.02
|Cash items impacting net (loss) income
|Supply chain disruptions and related costs (b)
$ 1,555,000
$ 0.08
$ 2,649,000
$ 0.13
|New product line start-up costs and transition expenses, and severance (c)
296,000
0.02
1,103,000
0.06
|Tax effect (a)
(463,000)
(0.02)
(938,000)
(0.05)
|Total cash items impacting net (loss) income
$ 1,388,000
$ 0.07
$ 2,814,000
$ 0.14
(a)
Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate.
(b)
For the three-months ended December 31, 2023, consists of $1,555,000 impacting gross profit.
For the three-months ended December 31, 2022, consists of $2,370,000 impacting gross profit and $279,000 included in operating expenses.
(c)
For the three-months ended December 31, 2023, consists of $296,000 included in operating expenses.
For the three-months ended December 31, 2022, consists of $1,103,000 included in operating expenses.
|Items Impacting Net Income for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
Exhibit 2
|Nine Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
$
Per Share
$
Per Share
|GAAP net loss
$(50,582,000)
$ (2.58)
$ (5,666,000)
$ (0.29)
|Non-cash items impacting net loss
|Core and finished goods premium amortization
$ 8,202,000
$ 0.42
$ 9,183,000
$ 0.47
|Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
4,380,000
0.22
2,704,000
0.14
|Share-based compensation expenses
4,268,000
0.22
3,521,000
0.18
|Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts
(2,659,000)
(0.14)
(2,553,000)
(0.13)
|Change in fair value of compound net derivative liability and loss on extinguishment of debt
1,858,000
0.09
-
-
|Tax effect (a)
(4,012,000)
(0.20)
(3,214,000)
(0.17)
|Tax valuation allowance
37,461,000
1.91
-
-
|Total non-cash items impacting net loss
$ 49,498,000
$ 2.53
$ 9,641,000
$ 0.50
|Cash items impacting net loss
|Supply chain disruptions and related costs (b)
$ 6,738,000
$ 0.34
$ 9,963,000
$ 0.51
|New product line start-up costs and transition expenses, and severance (c)
980,000
0.05
2,642,000
0.14
|Tax effect (a)
(1,930,000)
(0.10)
(3,151,000)
(0.16)
|Total cash items impacting net loss
$ 5,788,000
$ 0.30
$ 9,454,000
$ 0.49
(a)
Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate.
(b)
For the nine-months ended December 31, 2023, consists of $6,738,000 impacting gross profit.
For the nine-months ended December 31, 2022, consists of $8,572,000 impacting gross profit and $1,391,000 included in operating expenses.
(c)
For the nine-months ended December 31, 2023, consists of $980,000 included in operating expenses.
For the nine-months ended December 31, 2022, consists of $2,642,000 included in operating expenses.
|Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
Exhibit 3
|Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
$
Gross Margin
$
Gross Margin
|GAAP gross profit
$ 30,043,000
17.5%
$ 20,993,000
13.8%
|Non-cash items impacting gross profit
|Core and finished goods premium amortization
$ 2,838,000
1.7%
$ 3,075,000
2.0%
|Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
1,607,000
0.9%
863,000
0.6%
|Total non-cash items impacting gross profit
$ 4,445,000
2.6%
$ 3,938,000
2.6%
|Cash items impacting gross profit
|Supply chain disruptions and related costs
$ 1,555,000
0.9%
$ 2,370,000
1.6%
|Total cash items impacting gross profit
$ 1,555,000
0.9%
$ 2,370,000
1.6%
|Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
Exhibit 4
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
$
Gross Margin
$
Gross Margin
|GAAP gross profit
$ 97,758,000
18.5%
$ 77,811,000
15.9%
|Non-cash items impacting gross profit
|Core and finished goods premium amortization
$ 8,202,000
1.6%
$ 9,183,000
1.9%
|Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
4,380,000
0.8%
2,704,000
0.6%
|Total non-cash items impacting gross profit
$ 12,582,000
2.4%
$ 11,887,000
2.4%
|Cash items impacting gross profit
|Supply chain disruptions and related costs
$ 6,738,000
1.3%
$ 8,572,000
1.8%
Total cash items impacting gross profit
$ 6,738,000
1.3%
$ 8,572,000
1.8%
|Items Impacting EBITDA for the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
Exhibit 5
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|GAAP net (loss) income
$ (47,214,000)
$ 1,026,000
$ (50,582,000)
$ (5,666,000)
|Interest expense, net
18,297,000
11,471,000
45,400,000
27,675,000
|Income tax expense (benefit)
37,281,000
(8,971,000)
37,226,000
(9,296,000)
|Depreciation and amortization
2,878,000
3,108,000
8,844,000
9,322,000
|EBITDA
$ 11,242,000
$ 6,634,000
$ 40,888,000
$ 22,035,000
|Non-cash items impacting EBITDA
|Core and finished goods premium amortization
$ 2,838,000
$ 3,075,000
$ 8,202,000
$ 9,183,000
|Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves
1,607,000
863,000
4,380,000
2,704,000
|Share-based compensation expenses
1,425,000
1,021,000
4,268,000
3,521,000
|Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts
(3,149,000)
(4,313,000)
(2,659,000)
(2,553,000)
|Change in fair value of compound net derivative liability and loss on extinguishment of debt
1,160,000
-
1,858,000
-
|Total non-cash items impacting EBITDA
$ 3,881,000
$ 646,000
$ 16,049,000
$ 12,855,000
|Cash items impacting EBITDA
|Supply chain disruptions and related costs
$ 1,555,000
$ 2,649,000
$ 6,738,000
$ 9,963,000
|New product line start-up costs and transition expenses, and severance
296,000
1,103,000
980,000
2,642,000
|Total cash items impacting EBITDA
$ 1,851,000
$ 3,752,000
$ 7,718,000
$ 12,605,000
