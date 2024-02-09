W. P. Carey Inc.: W. P. Carey Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) (W. P. Carey or the Company), a net lease real estate investment trust, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights



2023

Fourth Quarter

Full Year Net income attributable to W. P. Carey (millions) $144.3

$708.3 Diluted earnings per share $0.66

$3.28







AFFO (millions) $261.4

$1,118.3 AFFO per diluted share $1.19

$5.18

2024 AFFO guidance range narrowed to between $4.65 and $4.75 per diluted share, based on anticipated full year investment volume of between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion





Fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.860 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.44 per share, reflecting both the Company's strategic exit from the office assets within its portfolio and a lower payout ratio

Strategic Office Exit

Spin-Off of Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) completed on November 1, 2023





Office Sale Program



79 properties sold to date under the program for gross proceeds of $608.1 million, including eight properties totaling gross proceeds of $220.3 million sold during the 2023 third and fourth quarters and 71 properties totaling gross proceeds of $387.8 million sold in January 2024, including the Company's largest office portfolio



Office assets sales to date under the program bring office exposure below 3% of total ABR



Remaining sales under the program targeted to be completed during the first half of 2024



Real Estate Portfolio

Investment volume of $345.6 million completed during the fourth quarter, bringing total investment volume for 2023 to $1.3 billion





Investment volume of $177.1 million completed in January 2024





Active capital investments and commitments of $80.1 million and construction loan funding of $30.5 million scheduled to be completed in 2024





Non-Office Sale Program gross disposition proceeds totaled $133.6 million for the fourth quarter and $242.0 million for 2023





Contractual same-store rent growth of 4.1%

Balance Sheet and Capitalization

Settled all outstanding forward sale agreements, issuing approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $384 million





Received approximately $344 million, net of transaction expenses, from NLOP in connection with the Spin-Off





Senior unsecured credit facility amended and restated, increasing the capacity of the unsecured revolving credit facility to $2.0 billion and extending its maturity to 2029, and refinancing £270 million and €215 million term loans, extending their maturities to 2028.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our 2023 fourth quarter and full year results largely reflected the near-term impacts of executing the office exit strategy we announced in September," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey. "We've made excellent progress in a short space of time thanks to the hard work and dedication of our employees, bringing our office exposure down to less than 3% of ABR.

"Looking ahead, we view 2024 as a transitional year, establishing a new baseline from which to grow AFFO. In addition to the rent growth embedded in our portfolio and a growing pipeline, I'm pleased to say we've already closed $177 million of investments and have over $100 million of capital projects and commitments scheduled for completion this year. We've raised our expectations for 2024 investment volume and we're very well-positioned to execute - with exceptionally strong liquidity and a lower cost of capital - in an improving investment environment."

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Total Company: Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $412.4 million, up 2.4% from $402.6 million for the 2022 fourth quarter.





Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $412.4 million, up 2.4% from $402.6 million for the 2022 fourth quarter. Real Estate: Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2023 fourth quarter were $410.4 million, up 2.1% from $402.1 million for the 2022 fourth quarter.



Lease revenues decreased primarily as a result of the reclassifications of lease revenues related to the U-Haul and State of Andalusia portfolios described below and the Spin-Off, which more than offset the impact of net investment activity and rent escalations.



Operating property revenues increased primarily as a result of the conversion of 12 hotel properties from net lease to operating upon lease expiration during the 2023 first quarter (eight of which were sold during the 2023 third and fourth quarters).



Income from finance leases and loans receivable increased primarily as a result of the reclassification of lease revenues (i) after receiving notice during the 2023 first quarter of the purchase option exercise on the portfolio of 78 U-Haul properties (the properties are expected to be sold during the first quarter of 2024) and (ii) after signing a purchase and sale agreement during the 2023 fourth quarter for the Company's largest office portfolio of 70 properties net leased to the State of Andalusia in a sale back to the tenant (which closed in January 2024). The reclassifications had no impact on total Real Estate revenues.

Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2023 fourth quarter were $410.4 million, up 2.1% from $402.1 million for the 2022 fourth quarter.

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2023 fourth quarter was $144.3 million, down 31.1% from $209.5 million for the 2022 fourth quarter. Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey was $142.8 million, which decreased due primarily to higher impairment charges and allowances for credit losses, a non-cash mark-to-market gain recognized on the Company's shares of Lineage Logistics of $38.6 million during the prior-year period and the impact of the Spin-Off, partly offset by a higher aggregate gain on sale of real estate and the impact of net investment activity and rent escalations.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO for the 2023 fourth quarter was $1.19 per diluted share, down 7.8% from $1.29 per diluted share for the 2022 fourth quarter, primarily reflecting the impact of the Spin-Off. Higher revenue from net investment activity and rent escalations was mostly offset by higher interest expense and lower other lease-related income during the 2023 fourth quarter.

Note: Further information concerning AFFO and Real Estate AFFO, which are both non-GAAP supplemental performance metrics, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

As previously announced, on December 7, 2023, the Company reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.860 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.44 per share, reflecting both the Company's strategic exit from the office assets within its portfolio (announced on September 21, 2023) and a lower payout ratio. The dividend was paid on January 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Total Company: Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2023 full year totaled $1.74 billion, up 17.6% from $1.48 billion for the 2022 full year.





Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2023 full year totaled $1.74 billion, up 17.6% from $1.48 billion for the 2022 full year. Real Estate: Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2023 full year totaled $1.74 billion, up 18.4% from $1.47 billion for the 2022 full year.



Lease revenues increased primarily as a result of net investment activity, rent escalations and net lease properties acquired in the CPA:18 Merger, which more than offset the reclassifications of lease revenues related to the U-Haul and State of Andalusia portfolios described below and the impact of the Spin-Off.



Operating property revenues increased primarily as a result of the self-storage and other operating properties acquired in the CPA:18 Merger, as well as the conversion of 12 hotel properties from net lease to operating upon lease expiration during the 2023 first quarter (eight of which were sold during the 2023 third and fourth quarters).



Income from finance leases and loans receivable increased primarily as a result of the reclassification of lease revenues (i) after receiving notice during the 2023 first quarter of the purchase option exercise on the portfolio of 78 U-Haul properties (the properties are expected to be sold during the first quarter of 2024) and (ii) after signing a purchase and sale agreement during the 2023 fourth quarter for the Company's largest office portfolio of 70 properties net leased to the State of Andalusia in a sale back to the tenant (which closed in January 2024). The reclassifications had no impact on total Real Estate revenues.

Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2023 full year totaled $1.74 billion, up 18.4% from $1.47 billion for the 2022 full year.

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2023 full year totaled $708.3 million, up 18.2% from $599.1 million for the 2022 full year. Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey was $704.8 million, which increased due primarily to a higher aggregate gain on sale of real estate, the impact of net investment activity (including properties acquired in the CPA:18 Merger) and rent escalations, partly offset by higher interest expense, a non-cash mark-to-market gain of $49.2 million recognized on the Company's investment in common stock of Watermark Lodging Trust, higher impairment charges and allowances for credit losses, a non-cash mark-to-market gain recognized on the Company's shares of Lineage Logistics of $38.6 million during the prior year and the impact of the Spin-Off. Net income from Investment Management attributable to W. P. Carey was $3.5 million, which decreased due primarily to a $29.3 million impairment charge recognized on goodwill within that segment. The Company also recognized a $33.9 million gain on change in control of interests in connection with the CPA:18 Merger during the prior year.

AFFO

AFFO for the 2023 full year was $5.18 per diluted share, down 2.1% from $5.29 per diluted share for the 2022 full year, primarily reflecting higher interest expense (due primarily to higher interest rates) and the impact of the Spin-Off, which more than offset higher revenue from net investment activity and rent escalations.

Note: Further information concerning AFFO and Real Estate AFFO, which are both non-GAAP supplemental performance metrics, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

Dividends declared during 2023 totaled $4.067 per share, a decrease of 4.1% compared to total dividends declared during 2022 of $4.242 per share, reflecting the impact on the dividend declared during the 2023 fourth quarter of both the Company's strategic exit from the office assets within its portfolio and a lower payout ratio.

AFFO GUIDANCE

2024 AFFO Guidance

For the 2024 full year, the Company expects to report total AFFO of between $4.65 and $4.75 per diluted share, based on the following key assumptions:



(i) investment volume of between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion;



(ii) disposition volume of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, including:

(a) completion of the Company's strategic plan to exit office, including anticipated asset sales under the Office Sale Program totaling between $550 million and $600 million during the first half of 2024;

(b) exercise of the U-Haul purchase option during the 2024 first quarter, generating approximately $465 million in gross proceeds; and

(c) other dispositions totaling between $150 million and $350 million; and

(iii) total general and administrative expenses of between $100 million and $103 million.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance on net income. The Company only provides guidance on total AFFO and does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to net income due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain items necessary to provide such reconciliation as a result of their unknown effect, timing and potential significance. Examples of such items include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets, and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions.

STRATEGIC OFFICE EXIT

On September 21, 2023, the Company announced a strategic plan to exit the office assets within its portfolio by:



(i) spinning-off 59 office properties with ABR totaling $145 million into NLOP, a separate publicly-traded REIT (the "Spin-Off"), which was completed on November 1, 2023; and



(ii) implementing an asset sale program to dispose of 87 office properties retained by W. P. Carey (the "Office Sale Program"), with all sales under the program targeted to be completed in first half of 2024.





(i) spinning-off 59 office properties with ABR totaling $145 million into NLOP, a separate publicly-traded REIT (the "Spin-Off"), which was completed on November 1, 2023; and (ii) implementing an asset sale program to dispose of 87 office properties retained by W. P. Carey (the "Office Sale Program"), with all sales under the program targeted to be completed in first half of 2024. To date through February 9, 2024, the Company has sold 79 properties under the Office Sale Program for gross proceeds of approximately $608.1 million, comprising:



Eight properties sold during the 2023 third and fourth quarters for gross proceeds of approximately $220.3 million; and



71 properties sold subsequent to year end, for gross proceeds of approximately $387.8 million, including a portfolio of 70 office properties net leased to State of Andalusia.





As a result of the progress made to date executing on the Company's strategic plan to exit the office assets within its portfolio, office assets currently represent approximately 2.7% of total ABR (as of December 31, 2023).





Remaining sales under the program are targeted for completion during the first half of 2024, for office assets that generate $21 million of ABR.

REAL ESTATE

Investments

During the 2023 fourth quarter, the Company completed investments totaling $345.6 million, bringing total investment volume for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $1.3 billion.





Year to date through February 9, 2024, the Company completed investment volume of $177.1 million.





The Company currently has seven capital investments and commitments totaling $80.1 million and construction loan funding of $30.5 million scheduled to be completed during 2024, for an aggregate total of $110.6 million.

Dispositions

In addition to dispositions under the Office Sale Program, during the 2023 fourth quarter, the Company disposed of ten properties for gross proceeds of $133.6 million (including the sales of five hotel operating properties for gross proceeds of $83.9 million), bringing total non-Office Sale Program dispositions for the year ended December 31, 2023 to $242.0 million (including the sales of eight hotel operating properties for gross proceeds of $132.6 million).

Contractual Same-Store Rent Growth

The Company's net lease portfolio generated contractual same-store rent growth of 4.1% on a constant currency basis.

Composition

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's net lease portfolio consisted of 1,424 properties, comprising 173 million square feet leased to 336 tenants, with a weighted-average lease term of 11.7 years and an occupancy rate of 98.1%. In addition, the Company owned 89 self-storage operating properties, five hotel operating properties and two student housing operating properties, totaling approximately 7.3 million square feet.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITALIZATION

Forward Equity

The Company settled all of its outstanding forward sale agreements, issuing 4,744,973 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $384 million.

Spin-Off Distribution

The Company received a distribution of approximately $344 million, net of transaction expenses, from NLOP in connection with the Spin-Off on November 1, 2023.

The Company intends to use proceeds from these transactions primarily to fund future acquisitions and repay debt, including amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company may hold net proceeds in cash and/or marketable securities earning interest until deployed.

Senior Unsecured Credit Facility

As previously announced, on December 14, 2023, the Company amended and restated its senior unsecured credit facility, (i) increasing the capacity of its unsecured revolving credit facility from $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion and extending its maturity by four years to 2029, and (ii) refinancing its £270 million and €215 million term loans and extending their maturities by three years to 2028. Each of the term loans include an option to extend up to an additional year at the Company's discretion, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.

Supplemental Information

The Company has provided supplemental unaudited financial and operating information regarding the 2023 fourth quarter and certain prior quarters, including a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 9, 2024, and made available on the Company's website at ir.wpcarey.com/investor-relations.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date/Time: Friday, February 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Number: 1 (877) 465-1289 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8762 (international)

Live Audio Webcast and Replay: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

W. P. CAREY INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31,

2023

2022 Assets





Investments in real estate:





Land, buildings and improvements - net lease and other $ 12,095,458

$ 13,338,857 Land, buildings and improvements - operating properties 1,256,249

1,095,892 Net investments in finance leases and loans receivable 1,514,923

771,761 In-place lease intangible assets and other 2,308,853

2,659,750 Above-market rent intangible assets 706,773

833,751 Investments in real estate 17,882,256

18,700,011 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (a) (3,005,479)

(3,269,057) Assets held for sale, net 37,122

57,944 Net investments in real estate 14,913,899

15,488,898 Equity method investments 354,261

327,502 Cash and cash equivalents 633,860

167,996 Other assets, net 1,096,474

1,080,227 Goodwill 978,289

1,037,412 Total assets $ 17,976,783

$ 18,102,035







Liabilities and Equity





Debt:





Senior unsecured notes, net $ 6,035,686

$ 5,916,400 Unsecured term loans, net 1,125,564

552,539 Unsecured revolving credit facility 403,785

276,392 Non-recourse mortgages, net 579,147

1,132,417 Debt, net 8,144,182

7,877,748 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 615,750

623,843 Below-market rent and other intangible liabilities, net 136,872

184,584 Deferred income taxes 180,650

178,959 Dividends payable 192,332

228,257 Total liabilities 9,269,786

9,093,391







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 218,671,874 and 210,620,949

shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 219

211 Additional paid-in capital 11,784,461

11,706,836 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (2,891,424)

(2,486,633) Deferred compensation obligation 62,046

57,012 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (254,867)

(283,780) Total stockholders' equity 8,700,435

8,993,646 Noncontrolling interests 6,562

14,998 Total equity 8,706,997

9,008,644 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,976,783

$ 18,102,035

________ (a) Includes $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion of accumulated depreciation on buildings and improvements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion of accumulated amortization on lease intangibles as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

W. P. CAREY INC.

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Revenues









Real Estate:









Lease revenues $ 336,757

$ 369,159

$ 347,636 Income from finance leases and loans receivable 31,532

27,575

17,472 Operating property revenues 39,477

49,218

28,951 Other lease-related income 2,610

2,310

8,083

410,376

448,262

402,142 Investment Management:









Asset management revenue (a) 1,348

194

383 Other advisory income and reimbursements (b) 667

-

- Reimbursable costs from affiliates 46

97

104

2,061

291

487

412,437

448,553

402,629 Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization 129,484

144,771

140,749 Impairment charges - real estate (c) 71,238

15,173

12,734 General and administrative 21,533

23,258

22,728 Operating property expenses 20,403

26,570

11,719 Reimbursable tenant costs 18,942

20,498

21,084 Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 13,287

13,021

13,879 Stock-based compensation expense 8,693

9,050

9,739 Merger and other expenses (d) (641)

4,152

2,058 Reimbursable costs from affiliates 46

97

104

282,985

256,590

234,794 Other Income and Expenses









Gain on sale of real estate, net (e) 134,026

2,401

5,845 Interest expense (72,194)

(76,974)

(67,668) Other gains and (losses) (f) (45,777)

2,859

97,059 Non-operating income (g) 7,445

4,862

6,526 Earnings from equity method investments 5,006

4,978

6,032

28,506

(61,874)

47,794 Income before income taxes 157,958

130,089

215,629 Provision for income taxes (13,714)

(5,090)

(6,126) Net Income 144,244

124,999

209,503 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 50

41

35 Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 144,294

$ 125,040

$ 209,538











Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.66

$ 0.58

$ 1.00 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.66

$ 0.58

$ 1.00 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic 219,277,446

215,097,114

209,281,888 Diluted 219,469,641

215,252,969

209,822,650











Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.860

$ 1.071

$ 1.065

W. P. CAREY INC.

Full Year Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Revenues





Real Estate:





Lease revenues $ 1,427,376

$ 1,301,617 Income from finance leases and loans receivable 107,173

74,266 Operating property revenues 180,257

59,230 Other lease-related income 23,333

32,988

1,738,139

1,468,101 Investment Management:





Asset management and other revenue 2,184

8,467 Other advisory income and reimbursements 667

- Reimbursable costs from affiliates 368

2,518

3,219

10,985

1,741,358

1,479,086 Operating Expenses





Depreciation and amortization 574,212

503,403 General and administrative 96,027

88,952 Operating property expenses 95,141

27,054 Impairment charges - real estate 86,411

39,119 Reimbursable tenant costs 81,939

73,622 Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 44,451

50,753 Stock-based compensation expense 34,504

32,841 Merger and other expenses 4,954

19,387 Reimbursable costs from affiliates 368

2,518 Impairment charges - Investment Management goodwill -

29,334

1,018,007

866,983 Other Income and Expenses





Gain on sale of real estate, net 315,984

43,476 Interest expense (291,852)

(219,160) Other gains and (losses) (36,184)

96,038 Non-operating income 21,442

30,309 Earnings from equity method investments 19,575

29,509 Gain on change in control of interests -

33,931

28,965

14,103 Income before income taxes 752,316

626,206 Provision for income taxes (44,052)

(27,724) Net Income 708,264

598,482 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 70

657 Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 708,334

$ 599,139







Basic Earnings Per Share $ 3.29

$ 3.00 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.28

$ 2.99 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 215,369,777

199,633,802 Diluted 215,760,496

200,427,124







Dividends Declared Per Share $ 4.067

$ 4.242

__________ (a) Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is comprised of $1.2 million from NLOP and $0.1 million from CESH. (b) Amounts are related to administrative reimbursement for our management of NLOP. (c) Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2023 includes an impairment charge of $47.3 million recognized on the 59 properties contributed to NLOP in connection with the Spin-Off. (d) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2023 is primarily comprised of costs incurred in connection with the Spin-Off. (e) Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2023 includes a gain on sale of real estate of $59.1 million recognized upon entering into an agreement to sell our portfolio of 70 office properties located in Spain to the tenant occupying the properties and the reclassification of the investment to net investments in sales-type leases. (f) Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is primarily comprised of a non-cash allowance for credit losses of $35.2 million, net losses on foreign currency exchange rate movements of $6.5 million and non-cash losses on non-hedging derivatives of $4.3 million. (g) Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is comprised of interest income on deposits of $4.6 million and realized gains on foreign currency exchange derivatives of $2.9 million.

W. P. CAREY INC.

Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 144,294

$ 125,040

$ 209,538 Adjustments:









Gain on sale of real estate, net (a) (134,026)

(2,401)

(5,845) Depreciation and amortization of real property 128,839

144,111

140,157 Impairment charges - real estate (b) 71,238

15,173

12,734 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method

investments (c) 2,942

2,950

2,296 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (133)

34

(294) Total adjustments 68,860

159,867

149,048 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) 213,154

284,907

358,586 Adjustments:









Other (gains) and losses (f) 45,777

(2,859)

(97,059) Straight-line and other leasing and financing adjustments (19,071)

(18,662)

(14,766) Stock-based compensation 8,693

9,050

9,739 Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 6,644

7,835

8,652 Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,895

4,805

5,705 Tax expense (benefit) - deferred and other 2,507

(4,349)

(3,325) Merger and other expenses (g) (641)

4,152

2,058 Other amortization and non-cash items 152

584

490 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method

investments (c) (663)

(691)

(319) Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (97)

(380)

(85) Total adjustments 48,196

(515)

(88,910) AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 261,350

$ 284,392

$ 269,676











Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 213,154

$ 284,907

$ 358,586 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 0.97

$ 1.32

$ 1.70 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 261,350

$ 284,392

$ 269,676 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 1.19

$ 1.32

$ 1.29 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 219,469,641

215,252,969

209,822,650

W. P. CAREY INC.

Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income from Real Estate to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) from Real Estate (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey $ 142,753

$ 124,167

$ 210,142 Adjustments:









Gain on sale of real estate, net (a) (134,026)

(2,401)

(5,845) Depreciation and amortization of real property 128,839

144,111

140,157 Impairment charges - real estate (b) 71,238

15,173

12,734 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method

investments (c) 2,942

2,950

2,296 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (133)

34

(294) Total adjustments 68,860

159,867

149,048 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey - Real Estate (e) 211,613

284,034

359,190 Adjustments:









Other (gains) and losses (f) 45,303

(2,180)

(96,846) Straight-line and other leasing and financing adjustments (19,071)

(18,662)

(14,766) Stock-based compensation 8,693

9,050

9,739 Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 6,644

7,835

8,652 Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,895

4,805

5,705 Tax expense (benefit) - deferred and other 2,507

(4,349)

(3,862) Merger and other expenses (g) (641)

4,152

2,058 Other amortization and non-cash items 152

584

490 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method

investments (c) (663)

(691)

(320) Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (97)

(380)

(85) Total adjustments 47,722

164

(89,235) AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey - Real Estate (e) $ 259,335

$ 284,198

$ 269,955











Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey - Real Estate (e) $ 211,613

$ 284,034

$ 359,190 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share -

Real Estate (e) $ 0.96

$ 1.32

$ 1.70 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey - Real Estate (e) $ 259,335

$ 284,198

$ 269,955 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share - Real Estate (e) $ 1.18

$ 1.32

$ 1.29 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 219,469,641

215,252,969

209,822,650

W. P. CAREY INC.

Full Year Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 708,334

$ 599,139 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 571,750

500,764 Gain on sale of real estate, net (a) (315,984)

(43,476) Impairment charges - real estate (b) 86,411

39,119 Gain on change in control of interests (h) (i) -

(33,931) Impairment charges - Investment Management goodwill (j) -

29,334 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (c) 11,381

15,155 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (666)

(491) Total adjustments 352,892

506,474 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) 1,061,226

1,105,613 Adjustments:





Straight-line and other leasing and financing adjustments (71,869)

(54,431) Other (gains) and losses 36,184

(96,038) Stock-based compensation 34,504

32,841 Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 34,164

41,390 Amortization of deferred financing costs 20,544

17,203 Merger and other expenses (g) 4,954

19,387 Other amortization and non-cash items 1,735

1,931 Tax expense (benefit) - deferred and other (199)

(3,759) Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (c) (2,535)

(2,770) Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (441)

(769) Total adjustments 57,041

(45,015) AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 1,118,267

$ 1,060,598







Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 1,061,226

$ 1,105,613 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 4.92

$ 5.52 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (e) $ 1,118,267

$ 1,060,598 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (e) $ 5.18

$ 5.29 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 215,760,496

200,427,124

W. P. CAREY INC.

Full Year Reconciliation of Net Income from Real Estate to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) from Real Estate (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey $ 704,837

$ 591,603 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 571,750

500,764 Gain on sale of real estate, net (a) (315,984)

(43,476) Impairment charges - real estate (b) 86,411

39,119 Gain on change in control of interests (h) -

(11,405) Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (c) 11,381

15,155 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (666)

(491) Total adjustments 352,892

499,666 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey - Real Estate (e) 1,057,729

1,091,269 Adjustments:





Straight-line and other leasing and financing adjustments (71,869)

(54,431) Other (gains) and losses 36,427

(97,149) Stock-based compensation 34,504

32,841 Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 34,164

41,390 Amortization of deferred financing costs 20,544

17,203 Merger and other expenses (g) 4,954

19,384 Other amortization and non-cash items 1,735

1,931 Tax expense (benefit) - deferred and other (199)

(8,164) Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (c) (2,535)

(723) Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (d) (441)

(769) Total adjustments 57,284

(48,487) AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey - Real Estate (e) $ 1,115,013

$ 1,042,782







Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey - Real Estate (e) $ 1,057,729

$ 1,091,269 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share - Real Estate (e) $ 4.90

$ 5.44 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey - Real Estate (e) $ 1,115,013

$ 1,042,782 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share - Real Estate (d) $ 5.17

$ 5.20 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 215,760,496

200,427,124

__________ (a) Amounts for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 include a gain on sale of real estate of $59.1 million recognized upon entering into an agreement to sell our portfolio of 70 office properties located in Spain to the tenant occupying the properties and the reclassification of the investment to net investments in sales-type leases. Amount for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes a gain on sale of real estate of $176.2 million recognized upon receiving notice of the exercise of a purchase option for a portfolio of 78 net-lease self-storage properties and the reclassification of the investment to net investments in sales-type leases. (b) Amount for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 includes an impairment charge of $47.3 million recognized on the 59 properties contributed to NLOP in connection with the Spin-Off. (c) Equity income, including amounts that are not typically recognized for FFO and AFFO, is recognized within Earnings from equity method investments on the consolidated statements of income. This represents adjustments to equity income to reflect FFO and AFFO on a pro rata basis. (d) Adjustments disclosed elsewhere in this reconciliation are on a consolidated basis. This adjustment reflects our FFO or AFFO on a pro rata basis. (e) FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. See below for a description of FFO and AFFO. (f) AFFO and Real Estate AFFO adjustment amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2023 are primarily comprised of a non-cash allowance for credit losses of $35.2 million, net losses on foreign currency exchange rate movements of $6.5 million and non-cash losses on non-hedging derivatives of $4.3 million. (g) Amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2023 are primarily comprised of costs incurred in connection with the Spin-Off. Amount for the year ended December 31, 2022 is primarily comprised of costs incurred in connection with the CPA:18 Merger. (h) Amount for the year ended December 31, 2022 represents a gain recognized on the remaining interests in four investments acquired in the CPA:18 Merger, which we had previously accounted for under the equity method. (i) Amount for the year ended December 31, 2022 represents a gain recognized on our previously held interest in shares of CPA:18 - Global common stock in connection with the CPA:18 Merger (j) Amount for the year ended December 31, 2022 represents an impairment charge recognized on goodwill within our Investment Management segment, since future Investment Management cash flows are expected to be minimal.

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), an industry trade group, has promulgated a non-GAAP measure known as FFO, which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental measure, when used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental non-GAAP measure. FFO is not equivalent to, nor a substitute for, net income or loss as determined under GAAP.

We define FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, as restated in December 2018. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate, impairment charges on real estate or other assets incidental to the company's main business, gains or losses on changes in control of interests in real estate and depreciation and amortization from real estate assets; and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

We also modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to adjust GAAP net income for certain non-cash charges, such as amortization of real estate-related intangibles, deferred income tax benefits and expenses, straight-line rent and related reserves, other non-cash rent adjustments, non-cash allowance for credit losses on loans receivable and finance leases, stock-based compensation, non-cash environmental accretion expense, amortization of discounts and premiums on debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. Our assessment of our operations is focused on long-term sustainability and not on such non-cash items, which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on cash flows. Additionally, we exclude non-core income and expenses, such as gains or losses from extinguishment of debt, merger and acquisition expenses, and spin-off expenses. We also exclude realized and unrealized gains/losses on foreign currency exchange rate movements (other than those realized on the settlement of foreign currency derivatives), which are not considered fundamental attributes of our business plan and do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. We refer to our modified definition of FFO as AFFO. We exclude these items from GAAP net income to arrive at AFFO as they are not the primary drivers in our decision-making process and excluding these items provides investors a view of our portfolio performance over time and makes it more comparable to other REITs that are currently not engaged in acquisitions, mergers and restructuring, which are not part of our normal business operations. AFFO also reflects adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. We use AFFO as one measure of our operating performance when we formulate corporate goals, evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies and determine executive compensation.

We believe that AFFO is a useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as we believe it will help them to better assess the sustainability of our operating performance without the potentially distorting impact of these short-term fluctuations. However, there are limits on the usefulness of AFFO to investors. For example, impairment charges and unrealized foreign currency losses that we exclude may become actual realized losses upon the ultimate disposition of the properties in the form of lower cash proceeds or other considerations. We use our FFO and AFFO measures as supplemental financial measures of operating performance. We do not use our FFO and AFFO measures as, nor should they be considered to be, alternatives to net income computed under GAAP, or as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities computed under GAAP, or as indicators of our ability to fund our cash needs.

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.