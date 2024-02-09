Eli Lilly and Company: Philip Johnson to Retire as Lilly Treasurer

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) today announced that after more than 28 years, Philip Johnson, group vice president and treasurer, will retire from the company at the end of February to pursue a new professional opportunity.

"Phil has had a meaningful impact on Lilly over the last 28 years," said Anat Ashkenazi, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Lilly. "Through his deep financial knowledge and understanding of the business, industry and stakeholders, Phil has played a key leadership role in the company and is well recognized for his commitment to Lilly's purpose and the patients we serve. Additionally, he is known for his passion for talent development, having invested significant time mentoring and coaching colleagues across the globe."

Throughout his tenure, Johnson supported a variety of operations, including Lilly affiliates in Japan and Spain, global manufacturing and quality organizations, and business development activities. He led Lilly's investor relations group for 11 years and was consistently named Top Investor Relations Officer by Institutional Investor. He has served as Lilly's treasurer since 2018 and has led the company's efforts within the financial community to drive positive social and economic change for underrepresented groups.

Johnson's successor will be named at a future date.

