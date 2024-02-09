Anzeige
09.02.2024
Ambu A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, Ambu A/S hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ambu A/S and/or their closely associated persons related to Ambu A/S's shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

The attached document discloses the data of the transactions made in Ambu shares.

Attachment

  • 09_02_2024 Henrik Skak Bender (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6c3249e7-1cfb-4a2e-b3f1-be95c3dcb183)

