Spain's largest renewable energy event saw the participation of the country's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, and underscored the excellent state of health of the Spanish PV sector in all its segments.From pv magazine Spain Genera, the International Energy and Environment Fair organized by Ifema Madrid with the support of the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE), saw a 15% rise in professional visitors compared to 2023, setting a new attendance record. The number of exhibitors increased from 400 in 2023 to almost 500 this year, and last year's 18,000 m² have increased to 24,000 ...

