Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hier heute noch rein? Die nächste 100%-News vor der Tür?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUX3 | ISIN: SE0009921976 | Ticker-Symbol: 98B
Frankfurt
09.02.24
10:23 Uhr
0,038 Euro
+0,005
+13,77 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETMORE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETMORE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.02.2024 | 17:22
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Netmore Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (67/24)

Netmore Group AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Netmore Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Short name:   NETM B   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0009921976
----------------------------
Order book ID: 140998   
----------------------------



The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be February
23, 2024. 



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.