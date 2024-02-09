Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Netmore Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (67/24)

Netmore Group AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Netmore Group AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Short name: NETM B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009921976 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 140998 ---------------------------- The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be February 23, 2024. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB