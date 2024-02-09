ESB has opened a 75 MW/150 MWh battery plant, touted as the largest of its kind in commercial operation in Ireland. Eamon Ryan, the country's Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, has said that the site will be a core part of Ireland's renewable energy transition.Ireland's ESB has opened a battery energy storage system at its Poolberg site in Dublin. Operational since November, the battery plant is capable of providing 75 MW of energy for two hours to Ireland's electricity system. It features high-capacity batteries that store excess renewable energy for discharge when ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...