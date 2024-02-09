DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (Bank) today reported net income of $212.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. In comparison, for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Bank reported net income of $247.7 million and $115.9 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Bank reported net income of $874.5 million, as compared to $317.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Total assets at December 31, 2023 were $128.3 billion, compared with $147.6 billion at September 30, 2023 and $114.3 billion at December 31, 2022. Average total assets increased from $100.9 billion and $76.8 billion for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, to $138.6 billion and $154.4 billion for the corresponding periods in 2023. The $19.3 billion decrease in total assets during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to decreases in the Bank's advances ($11.3 billion) and short-term liquidity holdings ($9.1 billion), partially offset by an increase in the Bank's long-term investments ($1.1 billion). The $14.0 billion increase in total assets during the year ended December 31, 2023 was attributable primarily to increases in the Bank's advances ($11.1 billion), long-term investments ($2.6 billion) and mortgage loans held for portfolio ($0.7 billion), partially offset by a decrease in the Bank's short-term liquidity holdings ($0.5 billion).

Advances totaled $80.0 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with $91.3 billion at September 30, 2023 and $68.9 billion at December 31, 2022. The Bank's mortgage loans held for portfolio totaled $5.1 billion at December 31, 2023, as compared to $5.0 billion at September 30, 2023 and $4.4 billion at December 31, 2022.

The carrying value of the Bank's long-term held-to-maturity securities portfolio, which is comprised substantially of U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), totaled $0.3 billion at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The carrying value of the Bank's long-term available-for-sale securities portfolio, which is comprised substantially of U.S. agency debentures and U.S. agency commercial MBS, totaled $17.7 billion at December 31, 2023, as compared to $16.6 billion at September 30, 2023 and $15.1 billion at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Bank also held a $0.1 billion long-term U.S. Treasury Note classified as trading.

The Bank's short-term liquidity holdings are typically comprised of overnight interest-bearing deposits, overnight federal funds sold, overnight reverse repurchase agreements, U.S. Treasury Bills, U.S. Treasury Notes and, from time to time, may also include cash held at the Federal Reserve. At December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Bank's short-term liquidity holdings totaled $24.6 billion, $33.7 billion and $25.1 billion, respectively.

The Bank's retained earnings increased to $2.413 billion at December 31, 2023 from $2.289 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.834 billion at December 31, 2022. On December 28, 2023, a dividend of $88.3 million was paid to the Bank's shareholders.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Bank set aside $97.2 million for its Affordable Housing Program (AHP). In comparison, the Bank set aside $35.3 million for its AHP during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Additional selected financial data as of and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 (and, for comparative purposes, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2022) is set forth below. Further discussion and analysis regarding the Bank's results will be included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Selected Financial Data As of and For the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 (Unaudited, in thousands)

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Selected Statement of Condition Data: Assets Investments (1) $ 42,631,192 $ 50,707,609 $ 40,613,512 Advances 79,951,855 91,338,176 68,921,869 Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net 5,088,642 4,982,201 4,395,175 Cash and other assets 592,923 585,568 418,000 Total assets $ 128,264,612 $ 147,613,554 $ 114,348,556 Liabilities Consolidated obligations Discount notes $ 8,598,022 $ 20,930,677 $ 46,270,265 Bonds 109,536,207 116,303,450 59,946,458 Total consolidated obligations 118,134,229 137,234,127 106,216,723 Mandatorily redeemable capital stock 506 568 7,453 Other liabilities 2,870,657 2,709,512 2,123,303 Total liabilities 121,005,392 139,944,207 108,347,479 Capital Capital stock - putable 4,737,388 5,204,484 3,984,105 Retained earnings 2,412,983 2,288,886 1,834,446 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 108,849 175,977 182,526 Total capital 7,259,220 7,669,347 6,001,077 Total liabilities and capital $ 128,264,612 $ 147,613,554 $ 114,348,556 Total regulatory capital (2) $ 7,150,877 $ 7,493,938 $ 5,826,004

For the For the For the For the For the Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Selected Statement of Income Data: Net interest income (3) $ 251,393 $ 284,851 $ 151,292 $ 1,017,913 $ 479,672 Other income (loss) 20,232 20,181 7,194 91,718 (25,446 ) Other expense 35,611 29,774 29,695 137,974 101,713 AHP assessment 23,603 27,533 12,886 97,206 35,268 Net income $ 212,411 $ 247,725 $ 115,905 $ 874,451 $ 317,245

(1) Investments consist of interest-bearing deposits, securities purchased under agreements to resell, federal funds sold, trading securities, available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. (2) As of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, total regulatory capital represented 5.58 percent, 5.08 percent and 5.09 percent, respectively, of total assets as of those dates. (3) Net interest income is net of the provision (reversal) for mortgage loan losses

