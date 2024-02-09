Armada Supply Chain Solutions: Armada Sunset Holdings Announces Acquisition of ATEC Systems

ATEC Systems will operate as a Division of Armada Supply Chain Solutions.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Armada Sunset Holdings is proud to announce its acquisition of ATEC Systems Ltd and its affiliates. ATEC will operate as a division of Armada Supply Chain Solutions, the food and restaurant logistics giant. This move represents the culmination of years of ongoing discussions between Armada and ATEC, as well as careful consideration for their succession plan and future growth strategy.

ATEC Systems, founded in 1989, has established a strong reputation as a leading provider of global supply chain solutions specific to the food and beverage industry. With their extensive experience in global inventory management, procurement, and distribution, ATEC has consistently delivered innovative solutions that optimize efficiency and reduce costs for their clients. This acquisition will not only expand Armada's service offering but also bring in a team of highly skilled professionals with deep expertise in the industry.

The decision to acquire ATEC was driven by Armada's desire to diversify and strengthen its supply chain solutions portfolio. Additionally, ATEC's strong relationships in the food and beverage industry will provide Armada with new business opportunities and potential for expansion into new markets. The integration process is already well underway, as both teams have been working closely together to ensure a smooth transition. Armada is committed to retaining ATEC's talented team and maintaining its current operations. John Burke, Executive Chairman of Armada Sunset Holdings, shares: "We are excited to welcome ATEC Systems into the Armada family and grow our international footprint focused on supporting our clients across the western hemisphere."

ABOUT ATEC -- www.atecsystems.com ATEC provides innovative leveraged transportation, documentation, warehousing, and order management services with a specific focus and expertise in the food and beverage sectors. ATEC offers a competitive edge through the development and implementation of the best value network of supply chain solutions for our clients. ATEC's objective is to secure our client's recognition as their logistics partner of choice by providing the highest quality services at the best value.

ABOUT ARMADA Supply Chain Solutions -- www.armada.net Armada Supply Chain Solutions creates innovative, data-driven, fully integrated supply chain solutions that improve business performance for our clients, enabling them to serve their customers best. We deliver supply chain solutions with extraordinary Service, powered by Technology, driven by Analytics, operating at Scale. We are revolutionizing the way supply chains are managed by creating resilient and agile networks to manage the challenges of today's market. Armada believes there's a better way -- a better way rooted in transparency, advocacy, and ingenuity.

