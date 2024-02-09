Anzeige
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Important Alert on EGM Votes Submitted Via Broadridge

DJ Important Alert on EGM Votes Submitted Via Broadridge 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Important Alert on EGM Votes Submitted Via Broadridge 
09-Feb-2024 / 18:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For immediate release 
9 February 2024 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
IMPORTANT ALERT ON EGM VOTES SUBMITTED VIA BROADRIDGE 
 
Shareholders voting through Broadridge system requested to resubmit votes 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") issues this important alert for all I-RES shareholders who have 
submitted voting instructions for the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") convened for 16 February 2024 via 
third-party service provider, Broadridge Financial Solutions Limited ("Broadridge"). 
 
Following an error on the Broadridge voting instruction platform, all voting instructions for the EGM submitted via the 
Broadridge voting platform have been cancelled. Shareholders are requested to resubmit their voting instructions 
through the Broadridge voting platform when they receive the alert from Broadridge in order that their votes be counted 
at the EGM. 
 
Broadridge will set a revised voting deadline by which time electronic voting instructions or proxy appointment 
instructions must be received by it for use at the EGM. 
 
Shareholders should pay close attention to any notices specifically relating to this EGM from Broadridge and any 
further actions required by Broadridge in order that their votes be counted at the EGM. 
 
This issue does not affect votes that have been submitted by any other means for the EGM. 
 
I-RES urges its shareholders to resubmit their voting instructions through the Broadridge voting platform as soon as 
you receive the alert from Broadridge. 
 
I-RES Board reiterates its recommendation to vote AGAINST all the resolutions proposed by Vision Capital. 
 
END 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: 
Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
 
For Media Queries: 
Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632 
Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 
 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for 
private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for 
excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution 
to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. 
 
Important notices 
 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
 
The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by 
laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform 
themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. 
 
Responsibility Statement 
 
The directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the 
knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the 
information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect 
the import of such information. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  302958 
EQS News ID:  1834715 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1834715&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2024 13:25 ET (18:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
