Karl Turkel: Jason Bergman Named Chief Executive Officer of Axis Global Logistics

PISCATAWAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Axis Global Logistics announces that Jason Bergman has been named Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Bergman will lead the 25-year-old global 3PL headquartered in Piscataway New Jersey. Bergman most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer of Yellow Corporation & President of Yellow Logistics.

"Jason has a proven track record of building enterprise-wide strategies to grow profitable and sustainable market share in the global transportation & logistics market and enhancing customer experiences," said John Cheringal, Founder and Managing Partner of Axis Global Logistics. "With our best-in-class global customer experience driven network designed to provide high-touch critical logistics, we found a proven leader with a deep understanding of the market in Jason at an opportune time to lead the organization."

"Axis Global plays a critical role for its client's supply chains; it is an honor and a privilege to lead the organization during this exciting time," said Jason Bergman. "Adding that the dedicated employees and partners of Axis Global with the combined power of a strong customer base and supply chain solutions that differentiate the organization from others in the market provide an opportunity for exceptional growth and sustainability in the future."

About Jason Bergman

Jason Bergman started his career in global transportation and logistics at BAX Global/Schenker where he held a variety of leadership positions during his 14-year tenure, ultimately serving as Vice President of Global Sales for the retail vertical market and North American sales. Bergman has held officer and executive team roles at leading global transportation and logistics providers Dynamex and Dicom where he had been part of successful transactions in the marketplace.

Most recently, Bergman was Chief Commercial Officer for Yellow Corporation leading their sales & marketing organization responsible for the organization's enterprise commercial strategy and was also served as President of Yellow Logistics.

Bergman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University. He is on the Board of Directors for Capacity LLC and is the Executive in Residence for the Rutgers Business School Department of Supply Chain Management.

About Axis Global

Axis Global Logistics is the provider of mission-critical supply chain management solutions and end-to-end services for marquee clients in the luxury retail, aviation, life sciences, professional services and other high-touch, high-demand end markets requiring time-sensitive performance and precise execution. Axis serves as a single point of contact for the design, planning and implementation of managed services across North America.

