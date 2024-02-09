NICA Fund to Present at Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference on February 13 - 15, 2024

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / NICA Fund has been invited to present at Integrous Communications Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on February 13-15th, 2024.

The founder of Nica Fund, Terri Marlett is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 (1:00 PM EST).

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3017/49869

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference and can be requested through the conference site.

To register for the event, Investors can go to the conference link: Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference

About NICA Fund

We are committed to elevating rural communities throughout Nicaragua by mobilizing local people to do the work. We implement programs that provide opportunities to locals to create change in their lives and communities. We accomplish this by working with the local community, central government ministries, local and international volunteers, and partners and donors who support our programs and assist us in implementing them on the ground.

About the Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference

Welcome to the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference, where the nexus of innovation, big investment ideas and charitable giving all converge in a dynamic digital space.

The focus of this conference is to present smaller market cap companies that we believe are poised to be much bigger due to innovation, positioning, and increased visibility.

At the same time, we want to demonstrate compassion and realize that while we can pursue profits in our portfolios, giving back pays dividends in ways that benefit humanity and society. We truly believe that the two do go hand in hand.

Step into the future with us at the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference, an unparalleled gathering where the pulse of innovation harmonizes with the rhythm of investment and charitable giving on a virtual platform.



Our carefully curated agenda features thought leaders, industry pioneers, and visionaries who will share insights on the latest trends, disruptive technologies, and emerging market dynamics that are shaping the future.

The conference will consist of company presentations (Public, and a select few Private), 1x1's, as well as presentations from some selected charities that we would like to highlight.

As we navigate the intersection of innovation, investment and giving, the conference aims to spark opportunities for growth. Join us in this digital format where ideas take flight, investments find purpose, and the future unfolds in real-time.

Welcome to a revolution in connectivity, where the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference sets the stage for a new era of investment, inspiration, and progress.

For further information: Events@Integcom.us

SOURCE: NICA Fund

