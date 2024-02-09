Finn Strategies: Black Women to Gather in Philadelphia for 2024 Annual Power Rising Summit, 'For the Win!'

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Black women from around the country are gathering at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown in Philadelphia, PA, February 9-11, 2024, for Power Rising's annual national summit. This year's theme, "For the Win!", will focus conversations on all the ways that black women can win in this moment - from our health to our communities, businesses, finances and our nation. Plenary and workshop sessions will include conversations about a range of key issues black women are dealing with in our personal and professional lives. Topics will include black women's leadership, reproductive justice, how to run for office, AI and increasing diversity in the tech sector, how to build wealth and common myths around investing and building financial freedom. Approximately 500 women and girls, of all ages, sexual orientations and gender identities, professional & educational backgrounds, and faiths are expected to attend. The summit began on Friday morning with an opening greeting from Power Rising Co-Convener Rev. Leah Daughtry with Musiq Soulchild closing out the weekend at Sunday brunch.

Founded in 2018, Power Rising provides a gathering place for Black women, from coast to coast, to come together and develop plans to build and maximize our personal and collective strengths. Our work is organized around five pillars: Business & Economic Empowerment, Culture & Community, Education & Technology, Health & Wellness, and Political Empowerment. Power Rising Action Fund, our c4 arm, engages in civic engagement and organizing on a nonpartisan basis; promotes awareness of and support for education regarding to strategies and best practices as it relates to community organizing and civic engagement; and promotes strategies that advance racial, gender and social justice. We carry out our work through annual gatherings, regional meetings, regularly scheduled webinars, and other organizing activities. Power Rising was birthed out of a retreat of the women of the Congressional Black Caucus, and our Organizing Committee of high-profile and frontline activists, businesswomen, and organizational leaders, representing the broad diversity of Black womanhood, have banded together to organize this annual gathering.

The following events are open to members of the media and on the record:

Friday, February 9, 2024:

10:00 a.m. - Opening Plenary Session

The State of Black Women: Critical Issues, Critical Action

Moderator: Symone D. Sanders, Author, Democratic Strategist and Co-Host MSNBC's The Weekend

Panelists:

Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, President, National Council of Negro Women

Dr. Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO, the National Women's Law Center

Kelley Robinson, President, The Human Rights Campaign

Andrea Joy Campbell, Attorney General, Commonwealth of Massachusetts

12:00 p.m. - Luncheon Discussion

Bringing Our Gifts: How We Learn, Work, and Win Together

Moderator: Angela Rye, Esq., Principal and CEO IMPACT Strategies

Panelists:

LaTosha Brown, Southern Black Girls Consortium

Kristal Bush

Tamika Mallory, Co-Founder, Until Freedom

Imani Rupert-Gordon, Executive Director, National Center for Lesbian Rights

Saturday, February 10, 2024

9:30 a.m. - Plenary Session: Hell No! Protecting and Defending Black Women's Leadership

Moderator: Brittany Packnett Cunningham

Panelists:

Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation; Convener, Black Women's Roundtable

Dr. Brittney Cooper, Professor, Rutgers University

Ashley Etienne

Karen Finney, Political Strategist, Political Commentator, Advocate

Media Credentialing Information:

Members of the media who wish to cover the Plenary sessions can pick up credentials on Friday 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. In order to gain access to the events, media will be required to show valid press credentials from their media organization

Contact Information:

Karen Finney

Board Member

media@powerrising.org

Power Rising

info@powerrising.org

SOURCE: Power Rising

View the original press release on newswire.com.