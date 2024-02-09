Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2024) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. ("AgriCann") (with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as "the Company") announces the resignation of Dome Duong as AgriCann's Chief Financial Officer and as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Duong wishes to focus his time and energy on his expanding financial services practice.

"Dome has been a valued member of our executive team since August 2021," said Rob van Santen, AgriCann's Executive Chairman. "We extend our thanks to Dome for his support and dedication during difficult market conditions as the management team spearheaded start up efforts that included the acquisition of both Craft Nurseries Canada and Newline Ventures. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

AgriCann is conducting a search process to identify a new CFO.

About AgriCann Solutions Corp.

AgriCann operates wholly owned subsidiaries Craft Nurseries Canada Ltd., a full-service Health Canada licenced cannabis nursery located in Lake Country, and Newline Ventures Inc., a Health Canada multi-licenced facility in nearby Vernon, British Columbia.

AgriCann supports craft cultivators through innovative marketing initiatives, creating demand with premium genetics and strong consumer branding, and facilitates the distribution of consumer-packaged goods through scalable logistics models. By providing cultivating partners with access to superior genetics, starting materials, and cultivation support, we ensure quality control of finished flower as a trusted partner enabling effective and strategic competition in today's market. AgriCann provides a logistics solution by helping micro-batch craft cultivators build a viable business, getting their products to market efficiently and thereby securing a reliable supply of premium craft cannabis products to domestic and global markets.

AgriCann Solutions' website: https://agricannsolutions.com/

Craft Nurseries' website: https://www.craftnurseries.com/

ON BEHALF OF AGRICANN SOLUTIONS CORP.

(signed) "Rob van Santen"

Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact:

Bobby Athwal

Chief Operating Officer

Telephone: +1.905.621.2104

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "believe", "intends", "is expected", "is likely", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable law.

AgriCann Solutions Corp.

400-1771 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6G1C9

Tel. +1.604.608.1999 ~ Fax. +1.778.379.9990

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197500

SOURCE: AgriCann Solutions Corp.